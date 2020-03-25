Coronavirus: Bishop Schneider on the Ban on All Forms of Public Worship…

Comment:

The above video address is taken from The Remnant Video platform, where we read: Bishop Athanasius Schneider grew up under Soviet tyranny and so quite obviously knows of what he speaks. He also knows how to survive and keep the Faith, and it is for this reason that we’re happy to offer this hopeful video message at this particular moment of uncertainty.

God has not abandoned us. God has not abandoned His Church. There is a worldwide brotherhood of faithful Catholics—subjects of Christ the King, children of the Queen of Heaven—and we are all in this together, united in the old Faith. Remnant Comment Ends.

In the comments, underneath the video address, one blogger writes: He is right! This has been a globally planned event. This is NOT the plague. This wholly disproportionate reaction has garnered an unprecedented global cooperation the likes of which has never been seen before in the entire history of mankind — discouraging daily human interaction and contact, shutting down schools and businesses, bringing the world economy almost to a standstill . When have the nations of the world ever cooperated to enact the same rules and measures that results in exerting control over most of the global population! It is all spun in such a positive manner. It is because all of our govts care about us and about saving lives.

Even in the sparsely populated area of Patagonia at the bottom of the world the border agents were in hazmat suits, stopping the few cars on the little dirt road that served as a border crossing between Chile and Argentina! I want to see it as a good thing but an ominous sense of foreboding keeps getting in the way of that. I have always been a bit too gullible, but even I cannot swallow all these govts doing all of this for our own good because they care so much about us…please...

Yet, Bishop Schneider insists…

Well – is Bishop Schneider correct? Do you agree that this trial will bring us greater spiritual benefit than if we had not experienced it?

Source – The Remnant