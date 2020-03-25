25/3: Feast of the Annunciation…

Comment:
As with all Feast Day threads, discuss any relevant issues, share your favourite hymns, prayers and – as ever – your best jokes, of the good clean fun variety!
A very happy Feast of the Annunciation to all our bloggers and readers.
On major Feasts it’s customary/permitted to dispense with Lenten penances which involve food – as the following sufferer will be delighted to know…
I tried giving up chocolate for Lent a few years ago and broke it twice.
You’re ahead like cabbage as usual, Madame Editor. 😆