Why would anyone complain about a Government offering of a prayer to God, seeking guidance at a time of national / global trouble?
What’s the problem?
If Sodom had but a few righteous men like Mike Pence, then God would have spared the city. It is because of Pence that the Americans might look to the supernatural and come out of it quicker than if they just relied on science.
I wish the Catholic Monarchs and leaders of Europe would imitate the Mayor of Venice’s example and implore the intercession of Our Lady and consecrate their nations to Her.
I agree. I am just amazed at how the powers-that-be at these press conferences and in news interviews, solemnly say: “the science tell us…” as if “science” were infallible.
They mocked Lot ,they mocked Noah. They Mocked Moses and of course they Mocked and still do Mock Our Lord Jesus Christ. Mike Pence is in good company. I was listening to the latest Remnant Video early this morning as I couldn’t sleep. It also gave me the chance to start saying the Sorrowful Mysterys of The Holy Rosary with Our Lady of Quadulupe which I must confess I had stopped saying. Anyhow Michael Matt was on about Holy Mass which was said in The White House on Ash Wednesday. Then tounge in cheek he said ” I wonder if Holy Mass was ever said in The White House when the Obamas were there ” . There probably were Masses said in The White House when the Horrible Obamas were there , Black Masses. President Trump never had the White House exorcised for nothing after it was vacated by those terrible Human Beings who called themselves Obama. Ad like to know where they plucked that name from . For we all know that the one called Barrack was actually Barry Sotero ,and the one commonly known as Michelle’s second name was Robinson. Maybe Victor can set us right on that . My how the Evil ones dedest prayer and also detest anyone who prays in these Evil Times. God Bless Mike Pence and God Bless President Trump. One things for certain that Plastic Paddy that is Joe Biden won’t be praying in The White House. With all that’s going on in the World with this terrible virus I seen on Life Site News that they still had National Abortion Day . Where are Our Catholic leaders to condemn this Abomination. The bottom line is . They HATE us ,They always HAVE and always WILL . Mike Pence is just another man of God that they wish to Persecute.
Well, don’t forget, Ol’ Sleepy Joe prays the Rosary, hears Mass and receives Communion from the Pope, you know….
We can only hope then that they will one day convert to Catholicism!
Your mention of abortion reminded me of the following superb letter, sent by our in-house pro-life activist, Wendy Walker, to the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock…
Dear Sir
I am writing to you most deeply concerned.
All over the country people are being told stay in and away from others …Medical Centres, Drs Surgeries, Dentists,……Tooth extractions and Appts are cancelled ….and non urgent Hospital Appts also cancelled, YET it would seem Abortion so called Clinics [mills] are being allowed a total free for all against what the Government is saying……
They always have totally crowded waiting rooms often described as cattle market both with the clients and their companions…..then all the delivery people of blood, oxygen, food, etc…then the ambulances…very frequent visitors to these mills, then the peripatetic staff commuting between mills and of course the taxis who bring and collect …imagine in just a day how many people are meeting one another
Then on the hospital side where whole wards are designated to abortions… here’s The NHS complaining about shortage of WARDS …..and creating crisis requests yet the constant flow of abortions continue.
Surely all abortions should be …terminated …at this very scary and uncertain time ….and if as many people pass away as predicted, in a few years time a larger population may be required
Thanking you
Yours Truly
Wendy walker Mrs
E -MAIL ….MATT.HANCOCK.MP@PARLIAMENT.UK
What the atheistic critics are blind to is that people who don’t pray go to Hell, simple as that. They have their short materialistic existence here on earth and then it’s eternity in perdition. They are really more to be pitied than scorned.
When Obama promised to “fundamentally transform America” in 2008, what he had in mind was completely the opposite of the enlightened peace and prosperity PR impression he conveyed. In other words, a typical Communist ploy: use words that have meanings other than the common understanding, and that in fact usually mean precisely the opposite of that understanding.
When this slick-talking stooge was elected, all the media were falling over themselves about what a wonderful historic event this was: a black man become president! I was writing my old newsletter at the time, and I published a different take on this allegedly historic event. I wrote:
“This election is historical all right: America as we know it will soon be history.”
Sure enough, eight years of his Communist-in-disguise regime have resulted in America being thoroughly seeded by subversives and traitors – other than those in the Democrat Party, that is, who have been around for decades – all funded by evil men like George Soros, who was, incidentally, Obama’s “controller.”
So whenever some trace of Americanism or Christianity (but not Islam) rears its head, like praying for God’s help with a crisis, there are countless groups, including “journalists,” academics, social networkers, Hollywood narcissists, social scientists, environmentalists, judges, big tech and many others – even Catholic bishops! – ready to pounce and denounce.
They are all either useful idiots for Satan, or Satanists themselves. The globalist left, in other words, is saturated with the occult…and flush with cash…