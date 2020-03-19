An American Priest on Coronavirus – His Excitement Is…Well…Infectious!

Comment:

The above short video talk struck me right away as very typical of the modern “don’t criticise… that’s negative” mentality. Positive thinking, blah blah. Well, we can “positive think” 24/7, but it won’t change the worrying reality of military on the streets, permission slips/letters to go out of our homes, people told to contact the police if they see a group on the street, and no cycling allowed… and these are just four things which I’ve noted myself on one “round up” of the global news on TV today about “that virus”. Am I “criticising”? “Being negative”? Or simply “calling a spade a spade”?

One other thought crossed my mind today and was confirmed when I began to read the comments on YouTube underneath the above video, and stopped short at the first one, which reads: “I was lucky to do confession before they cancelled physical masses. Funny enough, now that streaming masses are available, I’m more motivated to do it more frequently, and make it a daily habit. Blessing in disguise?”

Is it possible that, perhaps an unintended consequence of the rush to discourage the worship of God in Catholic churches will be the idea that – well – we don’t actually need to personally attend Mass any more? If your parish live-streams Masses, what’s the big deal?