An American Priest on Coronavirus – His Excitement Is…Well…Infectious!

The above short video talk struck me right away as very typical of the modern “don’t criticise… that’s negative” mentality. Positive thinking, blah blah. Well, we can “positive think” 24/7, but it won’t change the worrying reality of military on the streets, permission slips/letters to go out of our homes, people told to contact the police if they see a group on the street, and no cycling allowed… and these are just four things which I’ve noted myself on one “round up” of the global news on TV today about “that virus”. Am I “criticising”? “Being negative”? Or simply “calling a spade a spade”?
One other thought crossed my mind today and was confirmed when I began to read the comments on YouTube underneath the above video, and stopped short at the first one, which reads: “I was lucky to do confession before they cancelled physical masses. Funny enough, now that streaming masses are available, I’m more motivated to do it more frequently, and make it a daily habit. Blessing in disguise?”
Is it possible that, perhaps an unintended consequence of the rush to discourage the worship of God in Catholic churches will be the idea that – well – we don’t actually need to personally attend Mass any more? If your parish live-streams Masses, what’s the big deal?
“Don’t be critical, pray and be grateful” says the priest in response to the bishops closing the doors of the churches. You really have to admire the ingenuity of Modernist clergy!
I posted this on the Coronavirus thread but it’s worth posting it here as well just to make the point.
It is virtue signalling [crudity removed].
The truth hurts sometimes and the truth is we are in for a world of pain.
This is probably the beginning of a Divine chastisement for the mountain of sin and 1 billion abortions.
Greg
This is no divine chastisement, not direct chastisement anyway, it’s a planned and orchestrated Communist strategy. If and when God decides to punish this sinful world you can rest assured that the chastisement will have a much higher death toll.
There is a terrible divine chastisement going on right now, has been for decades, which makes Coronavirus look like a walk in the park. It’s the spiritual chastisement of the apostasy from God both in the Church and the world that presently sees a large majority heading happily to Hell in a handcart. No world plague, no matter how high the body count, comes close to spiritual plague and death of the soul.
Reaction to the Coronavirus from all governments is just insanity, a clear sign that they have no trust in God and absolutely no wisdom.