19/3: Feast of St Joseph, Patron of the Universal Church – Please Pray for Us!

Dear St Joseph, pure and gentle,

guardian of the Saviour child,

Treading, with the virgin mother,

Egypt’s deserts rough and wild.



Dear St Joseph, spouse of Mary,

blest above all saints on high,

When the death shades round us gather,

teach, O teach us how to die,

teach, O teach us how to die.



He who rested on thy bosom

is by countless saints adored,

Prostrate angels in his presence

sing hosannahs to their Lord.



Dear St Joseph, spouse of Mary,

blest above all saints on high,

When the death shades round us gather,

teach, O teach us how to die,

teach, O teach us how to die.



Now to thee, no gift refusing,

Jesus stoops to hear thy prayer;

Then, dear saint, from thy fair dwelling,

give to us a father’s care.



Dear St Joseph, spouse of Mary,

blest above all saints on high,

When the death shades round us gather,

teach, O teach us how to die,

teach, O teach us how to die.



Dear St Joseph, kind and loving,

stretch to us a helping hand;

Guide us through earth’s toils and sorrows,

Safely to the distant land.

Dear St Joseph, spouse of Mary,

blest above all saints on high,

When the death shades round us gather,

teach, O teach us how to die,

teach, O teach us how to die.

Comment:

As our blogger Petrus pointed out on the Coronavirus thread yesterday, the news that the Scottish Bishops have cancelled all Masses means that, for the first time since the Second Vatican Council, the only Mass being offered in Scotland today is the traditional Latin Mass. Thus, for those Catholics who are unable to attend Mass in their parishes, the video below, of a young priest of the Society of Saint Pius X offering the ancient Mass, might be of interest and spiritual benefit. Perhaps, on this Feast of St Joseph – one of the greatest saints in the Church’s calendar – seeing this beautiful Mass for the first time, or for the first time after many years of attending the Novus Ordo Missae, will bring about a huge change in the lives of some, at least, of those who are trying to make sense of the post-Vatican II Church. For that great grace, we seek the intercession of St Joseph on this day, dedicated to his honour.

As always, on Feast day threads, feel free to discuss any relevant issues, post your favourite hymns and prayers as a tribute to the saint of the day, and share stories of your own experience of St Joseph’s intercessory powers; as always, too, feel free to post jokes, as long as they fit into the category of “good clean fun” …

A brief explanation of the traditional Latin Mass…

Mass in the Edinburgh church of the Society of St Pius X – 19 March, 12.30 pm

Mass in the Glasgow church of the Society of St Pius X – 19 March, 6.30 pm

Finally…

A very happy Feast of St Joseph to everyone!