Education Seminar… Cancelled…

Late this afternoon, we had a telephone call from a member of the management staff at the Rutherglen Town Hall, informing us that the decision has been made to cancel all events until the end of May, including our Seminar.

Sincere thanks to those who booked early. Be assured that all ticket money will be refunded – Miss McMoneypenny will head off to the bank in the next day or two…

For now, as we approach the Feast of St Joseph on Thursday, we might pray to him as Patron of the Universal Church to protect both Church and world at this time of trial…

