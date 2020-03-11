Coronavirus – Political? Really? OR…Conspiracy Theorists Out in Force? 

Christopher Ferrara, Fatima Centre, writes…
It should have been no surprise to learn that, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, “Democrats are about twice as likely as Republicans to say the coronavirus poses an imminent threat to the United States… And more Democrats than Republicans say they are taking steps to be prepared, including washing their hands more often or limiting their travel plans.”
The political divide over the media-fanned hysteria surrounding COVID-19, shorthand for “coronavirus disease – 2019” (the year in which this particular strain of coronavirus first appeared), reflects prudent skepticism on the part of Republicans. They understand, if only intuitively, that the outbreak of this particular coronavirus — which is only part of the family of coronaviruses that includes the common cold — is being weaponized by the mass media and their partners in the Democrat Party in yet another attempt to bring down the Trump presidency. By provoking mass panic, economic slowdown, and a collapse in the stock market during an election year, the Democrat-Media alliance aims to assist the presidential campaign of Joe Biden, a clearly befuddled, 77-year-old washed-up political hack, who can barely utter two coherent sentences in a row.
Playing on the ignorance and gullibility of the masses, the media trumpet the “rising death toll” from “the coronavirus” — as if there were only one such virus in the world — which now stands at 26 people in the United States, 19 of whom resided in the same elderly living center in the State of Washington. Never mentioned are the 17,000 people who have already died from the common flu during the current flu season, or the annual death toll from the flu, ranging from 12,000 to 60,000 since 2010.
The following information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) should suffice to show that the effort to depict this virus as a world-threatening plague is but the latest hoax perpetrated by an utterly reckless mainstream media establishment whose one and only story line these days seems to be “Surely, this will be the end of Trump!” Quoth the CDC: “influenza has resulted in between 9 million – 45 million illnesses, between 140,000 – 810,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 – 61,000 deaths annually since 2010.” Moreover, for the 2019-2020 flu season the CDC has predicted “34,000,000 – 49,000,000 flu illnesses, 16,000,000 – 23,000,000 flu medical visits, 350,000 – 620,000 flu hospitalizations and 20,000 – 52,000 flu deaths.”
That’s in the United States alone. Worldwide, the death toll from influenza averages 646,000 deaths per year.
We have heard quite enough about the 26 U.S. deaths from COVID-19. Let Dr. Drew Pinsky lay this nonsense to rest in the video seen here. The press, he says, “must be held accountable” for the panic it has caused over what is essentially a small addition to an already bad flu season.
Seizing on the panic, Democrat Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) has declared that Trump must cancel his rallies on account of COVID-19. She made no such demand, however, as to rallies for Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. And there we have it: the first political virus in world history. It affects only Republican activity!
Now, given the patently leftist orientation of the current pontificate, it likewise should come as no surprise that the Italian bishops and the Vatican have decreed — believe it or not — a total suspension of Masses throughout all of Italy until at least April 3. This aligns with the diktat of Italy’s President Conte that the entire Italian nation is under quarantine and travel restrictions, including the absurd requirement that all cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants close at dusk to avoid “night life” that would supposedly spread a virus no worse than the flu that is being treated as if it were the bubonic plague.
Yet, while the Vatican and the Italian bishops suspend all Masses — which could be offered for an end to the outbreak — even under Conte’s draconian restrictions “‘the markets, shopping centers, and sports centers remain open,’ under certain conditions,” observes the website of the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX). So, in Italy the wheels of commerce grind on while the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is prohibited. “This fact,” says the SSPX, “sadly underlines the quasi-religious place of the body in our modern society, which supplants spirit and religion. Whereas it would be necessary ‘to implore the Divine Mercy to shorten the tribulation and to bring the Christian people and their authorities back to the true goal for which each man was created, Heavenly Bliss.’ Triumphant secularism has plunged our societies into a forgetfulness of God and Italy is no exception.”
But it is not “triumphant secularism” that has placed a ban on Masses in Italy; it is the triumphant modernism of liberalized Catholic churchmen, the Pope included. Tellingly, however, the bishops of Poland have not only rejected the panic fomented by the media and civil authorities but have called for more Sunday Masses during the outbreak. Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki of Poznań, President of the Polish bishops’ conference, has declared as follows: “In connection with the recommendations of the Chief Sanitary Inspector that there should be no large gatherings of people, I ask to increase – as far as possible – the number of Sunday Masses in churches so that a number of believers can attend the liturgy … according to the guidelines of the sanitary services… [I]t is unthinkable that we do not pray in our churches.”
Here we can see that the political divide over COVID-19 is reflected also in a spiritual divide within the Church: On the one hand, worldly, left-leaning hierarchs more concerned with CO2 emissions than with the salvation of souls and, on the other, bishops who reject leftist politics and still give primacy to the spiritual, including (to quote the SSPX again) “the Divine Mercy to shorten the tribulation and to bring the Christian people and their authorities back to the true goal for which each man was created, Heavenly Bliss.”
Consider the divide over the first political virus in world history yet another sign of the current unparalleled crisis in the Church. And in the world.
Comment:
Does Christopher Ferrara have a point? IS this virus nicely timed to bring down Donald Trump – after all, the gaffe-ridden Joe Biden has about as much chance of beating him in the next election as the rest of us have of, well, making it to the White House ourselves 😀
Or is this just one more conspiracy theory? Fun while it lasts, but no real basis in fact? If so, we need to redouble our prayers for an end to what is now officially a “pandemic” – a worldwide disease. (The First Political Virus in World History, by Chris Ferrara – source)
Our Lady of Lourdes, Health of the Sick,
pray for us!
I believe it is a combination of the 2 but your opinion of it trying to bring down President Trump is spot on . The Marxist Left are always telling us that it’s going to be the end of the World. That Little Greta of whom I now have a completely different opinion ( al share later ) says that we have to panic. So what happens the United Nations tell a 16 year old Child to share that we spoiled her childhood. This video explains exactly how her childhood was spoiled and it’s nothing to do with climate. https://youtu.be/hP8BqnFjSOw . It’s a bit long but it’s a wonderful insight into first of all Marxist Socialist Robotic Sweden and how a Godless society brings itself down . As for you saying Joe Biden couldn’t put 2 sentences together I think that’s wrong. He can’t even put 1 sentence together. If creepy Joe gets in which is very much a reality it will be back to square 1 as Joe can and will be easily manipulated. That of course is if he understands what manipulation means .
FOOF,
I didn’t write the article in the introduction above (I wish!)
The author is Christopher Ferrara, who writes for the Fatima Center.
The link you put to the video about Greta was published on another thread by Westminster Fly. If you copy the link in the URL on YouTube, then paste it here, the actual video appears, not just the link which encourages readers to watch. Although it is not strictly on topic, I took the liberty of doing that to re-post the video here. The information contained therein about Greta’s family life alone, is worth the time spent viewing the film. But that’s the end of the “Greta” conversation, FOOF. From now on please stick to the topic.
Chris Ferrara is one of the best Catholic writers of our generation, a man I greatly admire, and spot on again.
I have been saying from day one that the Covid-19 virus has been politicised by the Left and is being used with great effect to depress financial markets, particularly the U.S. market which is the target.
There is no rhyme nor reason to the panic being spread about this flu-like virus, which thus far has a statistical death rate of around 3%, much lower than the average annual Flu. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has now declared covid-19 to be a pandemic, a designation that may sound frightening but hardly equates to the Black Death upon us. Those most at risk are the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions, much like with Flu, so the irresponsible panic being spread around by the media and largely Socialist politicians would be completely irrational if it were not for the fact that a large-scale geopolitical end game is being played out. The Left owns the media, so it makes perfect sense that the media would be the vehicle used to spread the panic. Its also an exercise in social engineering, testing the power of propaganda on the peoples of nations.
Anyway, Donald Trump is the single obstacle to Socialist globalism right now and I believe there is a conspiracy abroad to weaken his re-election chances in 2020 by means of a market crash similar to 2008.
Of all his achievements since becoming President, the U.S. economic success these past 4 years is the greatest in the eyes of many Americans. The U.S. stock markets have never known such growth and the average American is now so much better off. It’s also worth mentioning that Trump has raised the ire of the globalists by dismissing fake climate change, which in turn has seen many American companies return their manufacturing to the States where tax incentives and far fewer environmental restictions have breathed new life into American industry. In addition, Trump has put Communist China back in its box, seriously restricting its ambition to rule the world, particularly America, as the greatest global financial power. Strange that Covid-19 should spread out from China!
Some may think this is all conspiracy theory stuff, a Leftie plot that the likes of Boris Johnson would never subscribe to. What they forget, however, is that, despite the rhetoric, Johnson is no friend of Trump. Boris Johnson is first a globalist with cultural Marxist tendencies. He is a believer in climate change and a champion of “gay marriage”, the Prime Minister who, despite pleas from Trump not to be foolish, has opened our communications network up to potential (and probable) Chinese espionage through Huawei’s involvement in the 5G network, which action threatens to undermine the ‘5 eyes’ security setup with other powerful Western nations. He has also allowed the Chinese to buy British Steel and seems content to continue permitting cheap Chinese goods to flood British markets. In this regard he has a lot in common with Nicola Sturgeon. Their friendship towards a brutal Communist dictatorship tells us all we need to know about them as politicians and as people.
While all this is going on there is not one single word being said about the present Chinese persecution of Catholics loyal to Rome, a pogrom that Cardinal Zen recently lamented as so bad that there is practically no underground Church left in China. The cardinal blames Cardinal Parolin, who, according to Cardianl Zen, signed a secretive Vatican deal with China around 18 months ago, from which time the persecution of Chinese Catholics has been unrelenting.
This piece of valuable information strengthens the case against a Vatican hierarchy long suspected of being infiltrated by Communists. That Pope Francis, a renowned Socialist in his world view (I’m being charitable here!), gave his authority to the cessation of Masses all over Italy, not to mention elsewhere, raises serious questions about his trust in God, if not his faith. This Pope seems to be so imbued with the spirit of the world, a world turned apostate, that it is very difficult to imagine how the Cardinals could ever have elected such a man to the Chair of St. Peter. Whatever their reasons, the enemies of God and the Church, Communists, Freemasons, globalists, etc. must have celebrated long into the night when Cardinal Bergoglio was announced from the Loggia some 7 years ago. We have seen since then a rapid deterioration in morals all over the world, political leaders everywhere legislating against the divine and moral laws without fear of Francis, though often with his encouragement, which is why Time magazine and other worldly mouthpieces praise him so highly.
Basically, this is yet another aspect of the Secret of Fatima unfolding. Sister Lucy confirmed that even the U.S. would fall to Communism. At the moment the country under Trump is trying to free itself from years of Communist subversion and the Communists are fighting back with every weapon at their disposal. They know that if the U.S. continues on its present trajectory under Trump then Communism in so many other countries will begin to fail, which is why Trump has to be defeated by any and all means, including turning a flu virus into a plague to kill the U.S. economy.
Well said, Athanasius.
Re politicization of the crisis:
Franklin Delano Roosevelt said (for which he was almost assassinated): “Nothing in politics happens by accident.”
Margaret USA
Franklin Delano Roosevelt was giving away the trade secret, no wonder they wanted to kill him!
Annual flu does not have a death rate of 3%.
Try 0.1%
The flu is also endemic so housed permanently in the population but not exponentially growing like this virus. Flu has a larger base to spread from.
When CV is endemic is will kill far more than the flu.
Greg
How do you arrive at Flu having a death rate annually of only 0.1%. I’ve seen this figure touted around on a few websites but it seems to me that 645,000 deaths per year equates to a lot more than 0.1%
At any rate, the World Health Organisation itself has determined the COVID-19 virus to pose high risk only to the elderly and those with serious underlying health conditions. This runs contrary to the panic propaganda presently being spread everywhere, a bit like the climate change that’s going to kill the planet in 10 years. I’m not buying into it, sorry.
Wow! Spot on, I fully agree.
Ferrara suffers from the myopic, parochial obsession with party lines, caucuses, rallies and all things MAGA which bedevil Americans in election years. If a volcano went off in Tanzania, you can guarantee it would be a commie plot to bring down Trump for some of these people.
No, this thing is a genuine disease and a new form of coronavirus. It is not the flu. For those who get the severe condition, it causes interstitial bilateral pneumonia leading to death at a rate approximately 34 times higher than the flu. Quite apart from the Case Fatality Rate, the potential long-term sequelae of the disease look like they could be very nasty with a significant number of “survivors” in need of lung tranplants. Unlike flu there is no herd immunity because this is a new virus and there will be no herd immunity until 70-85% of the population have been infected. This virus is not “political” – it will infect and can kill you and your loved ones whatever party you happen to vote for.
Epidemics of novel viruses for which there is no herd immunity proceed an an exponential or logarithmic basis. This one is doubling every 5 days, but presently every 3 in the UK. 21 days ago Italy had 3 cases and now they have 12,462 with 827 deaths and the country is heading into lockdown. Their health service has been overwhelmed with critical cases – they have insufficient personnel and resources to deal with it – and their doctors are now debating whether to withold treatment for those over 65 years of age. They are considering leaving the elderly to die. Does that sound like the flu?
Within 1 month the UK will be in the same condition because we are not doing anything effective to stop it. The US is in even worse state because their CDC have been totally incompetent in their lack of surveillance of this virus and they are still not in a position to do widespread testing.
The transition from epidemic to pandemic has been made possible almost entirely because of globalization and the “open borders” beloved of globalists and Vatican cliques. I would have thought this would be Trump’s perfect opportunity to nail down the coffin lid on globalism, build his wall and make China an international pariah for what they have unleashed on the world.
What you say Maybe is correct of course what you Fail to say is that this Virus Never came from The Unhygenic Chinese. But it most certainly is a Biological Weapon a Virus that was created in a Laboratory to do exactly what it is doing. As for Italy and containment of this Virus. There were 100s rioting their because the Authorities won’t let them into Prisons to Visit Relatives Etc you cannot teach Stupid. Also there was a Surgeon with the Virus who operated on Cancer Patients. A case of all Brains and no Common sense. But it is Political. The Demonic Rats have announced better Hygeine Methods on The Streets of San Francisco where many people leave a lot more than their Heart’s. California basically is like a 3rd World Country with people defecating on Main Streets while the Likes of Pelosi still wants open Borders. The Marxist Left are Nuts as far as caring for Humanity is concerned they couldn’t give a Monkey’s.
FOOF
You have to understand that the Marxist agenda is calculated madness, disorder construed to destroy order. It’s otherwise known as subversion.
As for China, it is little discussed that the Saars virus of 2003 as well as this new one both originated in Wuhan where the Communist government has a major laboratory specialising in the world’s most deadly diseases. Very interesting link that!
FOOF,
Quite possibly bio-engineered, but unlikely to be a bio-weapon. Two authors of the following paper are on the staff of Wuhan Virology Institute. They describe how they synthesized a novel bat-SARS-CoV to assess the potential for mutations in the wild population of the virus to be the cause of further epidemics in humans. I think it far more likely that this was cock-up rather than conspiracy and this, or a similar beastie, got out: https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985?fbclid=IwAR2Bf9IGfXBJpsw074VMYt2b5mKeBldYGFWbTtCLyCjV4c8xTXXJNYWCf7I
In that case Trump was a fool to not act sooner. However the virus came about his advisors should have understood the risks and the maths. I did on January 22nd. On the 23rd I went shopping for supplies, a month before most people even started to take any notice.
And I am a Trump supporter.
He was very dumb not to see the risks here. I was warning him about it back in January as were others.
Greg
It’s your kind of panic buying of supplies that fuels mass hysteria. Trump took the right approach, he has all the medical brains working on a vaccine while putting rational measures in place to cope with any rise in the numbers of those falling sick, including paid leave for those who self isolate. We can’t hide under the table with a pandemic virus hoping it doesn’t get to us, it’s already out there in the poulation and will continue to be for a long time to come. What is required at this time is wise and calm precautionary measures within the bounds of reason. Panic will lead to societal breakdown, as we are already seeing in Italy.
Deacon Augustine
Would you be good enough to supply sources for the information you have posted here, as it seems to me to be somewhat overstated. Despite everything you have just written it remains a fact that of approximately 125,000 cases of COVID-19 thus far reported, only 4500 deaths had occurred.
According to all the health experts I’ve listened to on TV this is a virus that does not represent short or long term danger to the young or to healthy adults, it is a virus that mostly puts at risk the elderly and those with chronic health problems. Hence my request for your sources which appear to contradict what is generally being put out into the public domain.
Deacon Augustine
Communist China was already an international pariah in so many ways prior to COVID-19, which is why Trump was financially nailing down its coffin lid even before this virus outbreak. He was also denting the Globalist agenda pretty badly by withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, rejecting false climate change, suppressing free movement of migrants into the U.S., etc., which is why I agree with Chris Ferrara on the motive behind the present blind panic being spread, and I’m not American.
Deacon Augustine
I thought it only fair that while asking you to quote sources for the apocalyptic outlook you posted re COVID-19, I should post this quote from the WHO which is far less alarmist: “While we are still learning about how COVID-2019 affects people, older persons and persons with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, cancer or diabetes) appear to develop serious illness more often than others.”
I was very disappointed at my Archbishop’s response to this plague. He has declared that all Holy Water stoops are to be emptied, Holy Communion is only to be distributed by the Sacred Host and this is to be placed in the hands of Communicants and not on the tongue. The Sign of Peace is to cease at all Masses (and I’m happy about that!). So there are some benefits!
I chatted with some fellow parishoners after Mass and they all thought that the above steps were ridiculous. What do you folks think?
John Rayner
Your parish priest obviously hasn’t been listening to the health experts, all of whom state that the hands are one of the most common transmitters of this virus. Hence, he should be advocating a return to Communion on the tongue, which remains the norm of the Church. Communion in the hand is an Indult for those, in my opinion, who no longer believe in the Real Presence or the Church’s teaching that the tiniest particle of the Sacred Host is the full body, blood, soul and divinity of Our Lord. How can they possibly believe and then trample millions of particles falling from hands underfoot? So it is all about lost faith and trust in God.
This is not the edict of my Parish Priest. It is the ruling for the whole Archdiocese of Perth, Western Australia.And the chief medical officers for the whole State of Western Australia have had a hand in these decisions. Australia as a whole has now banned any Italian (except those who are citizens of Australia) from entering this country. This is an extension of the bans on Chinese, South Koreans, Iranians etc. from entering this country.
Australia is very much a country of being in lockdown just at the moment.
John Rayner
Yes, I should have addressed my response in relation to the edicts of the hierarchy rather than individual priests, who are nevertheless quite happy to go along with whatever the bishop orders, be it right or wrong. My apologies for that, though the general gist of what I wrote was correct for all levels of clergy and lay who touch the Blessed Sacrament with their hands, excepting the young who know no different.
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia posted that Pope Francis entrusted the WORLD to Our Lady.
As I’ve posted ad nauseam, the ONLY way the crisis in the Church and the world will end is when 1) the Holy Father reveals the Third Secret of Fatima, i.e. the exact words of Our Lady which follow: “In Portugal, the dogma of the Faith will always be preserved…” AND 2) the Collegial Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary by the Holy Father in union with ALL the bishops of the world – which God asked for through Our Lady on June 13, 1929.
The Third Secret was to be revealed in 1960. It’s 60 years later and the Vatican won’t reveal Her words which She told the children 100+ years ago. WHY WON’T THEY DO IT?!? 😫
Margaret,
Exactly, I agree with your every word!
Our Lady of Fatima pray for us and pray for Donald Trump!
Margaret USA
These consecrations and entrustments of the world to Our Lady are the Modernist’s way of silencing the conscience. They know full well what Our Lady requested and what Heaven requires but it doesn’t fit with their alternative view of things and so they pay token lip service to the Queen of Heaven.
I’m working on my submission to the Scottish Government’ consulation on the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill this morning, so can’t respond to every comment (plus, I have Crofterlady’s rebuke from years ago ringing in my ears “do you HAVE to reply to every comment?” ! ) Cheek of her.
https://catholictruthblog.com/2020/02/29/scottish-governments-proposed-sex-change-law-dangerous-young-at-risk/
Anyway, I only want to remark that I think it noteworthy that, in an interview on Good Morning Britain this morning, Dr Margaret Harris of the World Health Organisation, grinned like the proverbial Cheshire cat all the way through – her first concern was to correct the interviewer by insisting that the WHO is only saying that Coronavirus is “characterized” as a pandemic, not “declared” (which she insisted was a legal term). A doctor in the studio later dismissed this in passing, accusing her of “playing semantics”.
If she’s not that concerned, then, from her lofty position in the business of world health, and looked as happy as that proverbial Cheshire cat, why should we be too concerned… So here’s my thoughts on this “pandemic” after watching Good Morning Britain 😀
Editor
I completed that Scottish Government Consultation days ago. You’re slacking!
Editor,
I’m wondering if your Education Seminar will be cancelled? I aks this because I heard it said on the news this morning that this virus protection programme will be going on at least for a year.