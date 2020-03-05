Pope Calls For ‘Laudato Si’ Week in May – But Isn’t Fatima More Urgent?

Vatican City, Mar 3, 2020 / 09:57 am (CNA).- Pope Francis is calling on Catholics to participate in “Laudato si’ Week” in May to encourage care for our common home.



“I renew my urgent call to respond to the ecological crisis. The cry of the earth and the cry of the poor cannot wait anywhere,” Pope Francis said in a video message published March 3.



The video shows young protesters yelling, “Climate justice, now” juxtaposed with images of wildlife in Africa and a beached whale.

Laudato si’ Week, sponsored by the Dicastery for Integral Human Development will take place May 16-24. The date marks the 5th anniversary of the publication of Pope Francis’ encyclical on integral human ecology.



The Global Catholic Climate Movement and Renova + are facilitating the campaign.



The Laudato si’ Week website recommends Catholics participate by engaging elected representatives, conducting an energy audit, or divesting in fossil fuels. It also recommends the option to “represent your commitment with a symbolic gesture,” such as planting a tree or attending a climate strike.



Laudato si’, which means “Praise be to You,” was published June 18, 2015, and was dated May 24. Pope Francis took the name for the encyclical from St. Francis of Assisi’s medieval Italian prayer “Canticle of the Sun,” which praises God through elements of creation such as Brother Sun, Sister Moon, and “our sister Mother Earth.” Click here to read entire report

Comment:

Our Lady of Fatima warned that if her message is heeded there will be a period of peace in the world. If not, various nations would be annihilated and there would be anything but peace in the world (to paraphrase…)

This from the Fatima Center website, in summary: …the Pope is designated as the one primarily responsible for future peace: “God asks the Holy Father… ” The peace of the world, we are told in the Fatima Message, depends upon the Pope and the world’s bishops obeying the request for the Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. It cannot and will not come about through any other means. Source

So, why – in the very month dedicated to Our Lady – would the Pope (any pope!) dedicate a week to a gimmicky political cause, at a time when the world is in turmoil through wars and diseases, and yet continue to ignore the most important event of the 20 century – the Fatima prophecies which contain the means to restore good order and peace in the world. St Paul wasn’t kidding when he told the Ephesians that “…our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers of the world of this darkness, against the spirits of wickedness in the high places (Ephesians 6:12)

To combat this wickedness, St Paul exhorted the Ephesians to “put on the armour of God” which, in our times, includes the Consecration of Russia. Little (Saint) Jacinta urged prayers for the Pope. Let’s answer that plea – urgently – before the diabolical disorientation in the Church and the world which we are witnessing right now, worsens.