Pope Calls For ‘Laudato Si’ Week in May – But Isn’t Fatima More Urgent?

Vatican City, Mar 3, 2020 / 09:57 am (CNA).- Pope Francis is calling on Catholics to participate in “Laudato si’ Week” in May to encourage care for our common home.
“I renew my urgent call to respond to the ecological crisis. The cry of the earth and the cry of the poor cannot wait anywhere,” Pope Francis said in a video message published March 3.
The video shows young protesters yelling, “Climate justice, now” juxtaposed with images of wildlife in Africa and a beached whale.
Laudato si’ Week, sponsored by the Dicastery for Integral Human Development will take place May 16-24. The date marks the 5th anniversary of the publication of Pope Francis’ encyclical on integral human ecology.
The Global Catholic Climate Movement and Renova + are facilitating the campaign.
The Laudato si’ Week website recommends Catholics participate by engaging elected representatives, conducting an energy audit, or divesting in fossil fuels. It also recommends the option to “represent your commitment with a symbolic gesture,” such as planting a tree or attending a climate strike.
Laudato si’, which means “Praise be to You,” was published June 18, 2015, and was dated May 24. Pope Francis took the name for the encyclical from St. Francis of Assisi’s medieval Italian prayer “Canticle of the Sun,” which praises God through elements of creation such as Brother Sun, Sister Moon, and “our sister Mother Earth.” Click here to read entire report
Comment:
Our Lady of Fatima warned that if her message is heeded there will be a period of peace in the world. If not, various nations would be annihilated and there would be anything but peace in the world (to paraphrase…)
This from the Fatima Center website, in summary: …the Pope is designated as the one primarily responsible for future peace: “God asks the Holy Father… ” The peace of the world, we are told in the Fatima Message, depends upon the Pope and the world’s bishops obeying the request for the Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. It cannot and will not come about through any other means. Source
So, why – in the very month dedicated to Our Lady – would the Pope (any pope!) dedicate a week to a gimmicky political cause, at a time when the world is in turmoil through wars and diseases, and yet continue to ignore the most important event of the 20 century – the Fatima prophecies which contain the means to restore good order and peace in the world. St Paul wasn’t kidding when he told the Ephesians that “…our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers of the world of this darkness, against the spirits of wickedness in the high places (Ephesians 6:12)
To combat this wickedness, St Paul exhorted the Ephesians to “put on the armour of God” which, in our times, includes the Consecration of Russia. Little (Saint) Jacinta urged prayers for the Pope. Let’s answer that plea – urgently – before the diabolical disorientation in the Church and the world which we are witnessing right now, worsens.
The whole ‘green’ thing has got entirely out of hand. Wonder why we are getting so many floods? Well it’s not because of ‘climate change’ – it’s because of ludicrous and failed eco-policies imposed on us by the European Union, and now fervently taken up by the Holy See. And look how it benefits us when we disregard those damaging policies:- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8075877/The-Somerset-Levels-recovered-2014-floods-ignoring-eco-zealots-using-old-ideas.html
And I’m sick to death of the way the world is lauding and feting a 17 year old attention seeker with mental health issues – i.e. Greta Thunberg. Even MEPS were in uproar recently when a ban imposed by the EU on visitors to Brussels because of the coronavirus, was lifted especially for Thunberg as part of her interminable global tour. The world truly has gone mad.
And I fully agree about Fatima – it is more urgent than ever before. If Our Lady would have wanted us to become eco-warriors, She would have made that perfectly clear in 1917 or in Her subsequent apparitions to Sister Lucia. But I fear a catastrophe will have to take place first in order to bring the Pope and the Bishops to heel, and make the Consecration of Russia as requested, and also – as Sister Lucia made clear – after the Consecration of Russia, for the Holy See to formally promulgate the First Five Saturday devotion.
WF,
That Daily Mail article took forever to get to the point of telling us what they did differently – building man-made dykes. I stopped reading soon after that since these articles tend to repeat the same information over and over and I find it irritating.
The thing is, good for them to ignore the EU restrictive rules and take matters into their own hands. As for Greta’s “interminable global tour” – I wholeheartedly agree with you. I wonder how this girl is going to do in her school exams (if she even does any)
“Gimmicky political cause” is what stood out for me in the comment piece above. The whole thing’s a nonsense and it is ridiculous to see grown up people – and especially a pope – taking it seriously.
A gimmick is all that this “Laudato Si” week is about. Pope Francis should ignore his advisers who are only wanting to keep him in the headlines. I can’t believe that Pope Francis really believes this stuff.
Josephine,
Pope Francis seems to believe everything and anything except the Catholic religion!
Lily,
” I wonder how this girl is going to do in her school exams (if she even does any)”. This was brought home to me only this week, when I saw pictures of the ‘St Greta’ event in Bristol, attended by thousands of hysterical teenage girls. I laughed when I saw a picture of two such girls holding up a poster saying “HOW WILL WE THOW SHADE IF THERE ARE NO TREES?”. Someone had retrospectively added a tiny ‘R’ into ‘THOW’. Yes, these kids definitely need more time learning how to read and write English, and less time protesting against imaginary problems. E Michael Jones video ‘The Religion of Greta Thunberg’ is well worth a watch. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hP8BqnFjSOw What I can’t understand is if we can easily find access to all this information debunking the eco-agenda, why can’t anyone in the Vatican find it? I suppose it can only be the ‘diabolical disorientation’ of which Sister Lucia warned us about.
Westminster Fly,
That’s some interview with Michael Jones! I didn’t know the half of it about Greta Thunberg – everyone who wants to be informed on this rock star climate change “expert” should watch that video. I won’t say more, not to spoil it for others.
Am with you as far as St Greta is concerned. Whether this Poe Faced Girl is Playing With A Full Deck is up for discussion as She has certainly become Very Rich through standing on a Street corner with a Poster . I must try it myself. Or is Her and Her equally obnoxious parents just in it for The Money. As for Pope Francis personally av given up on the Man and don’t even believe he is a Catholic ,as one most Certainly cannot be a Catholic and a Marxist at the same time. And Francis is most definitely a Marxist. This little Tree Planting is most certainly a thing of the Past . I remember the phrase in the 70s . Plant a Tree In 73 . Also as for the Consecration of Russia. If that Is going to be done it will be done with The Russian Orthodox Bishops. Also I know not how many of you read Vladimir Putin’s statement on The Rotten to The Core BBC Website yesterday he said . That as long as He is President of Russia there will be NO such a thing as Homosexual Marriage their. He said that Marriage is Between a Man and a Woman. It’s not sure yet if Francis is going to repeat what the Leader of a Communist Country has said. Of course it’s also said that someday Pigs might Fly .
FOOF
If Our Lady had wanted the schismatic Orthodox bishops to consecrate Russia, she’d have said so 😀
PS If anyone is interested, the out-of-print trilogy of books on Fatima, called ‘The Whole Truth About Fatima’ by Frere Michel de la Sainte Trinite, which are the most definitive works on Fatima available, can now be found online here:-
Volume 1: https://fatima.machado-family.com/vol1
Volume 2: https://fatima.machado-family.com/vol2
Volume 3: https://fatima.machado-family.com/vol3
I appreciate that reading books this long online is very difficult, but I assure you it is worth the effort if you can’t get any second-hand original copies. They are certainly more illuminating than Laudato Si’.
Westminster Fly,
The Frere Michel books are really great. I didn’t know they were online but I’ve read them in print and it’s well worth the time spent reading them.
Another example of eco-policies causing more environmental problems: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/01/02/greens-made-australia-bush-fires-worse Our Lady of Fatima, Ss Francisco and Jacinta, please restore sanity to the world!
Well, Pope Francis is till in the news, titled New Humanism Advocates “Freedom” from God”. And this means inviting Leaders of the world of politics, economics, science and education. Also of the world religions to the Vatican on 14th May for the signing of a Global Education Pact.
https://fatima.org/news-views/new-humanism-advocates-freedom-from-god/
Theresa Rose,
I am stunned at that report. I found it so utterly beyond belief that I’ve copied the following part in case other bloggers and readers don’t click on the link – your link is a 100% must-read…
Archbishop Vincenzo Zani, Secretary of the Congregation for Catholic Education, who has been tasked with organizing the event, explains the theological vision behind this “new humanism,” saying that God “withdraws” in order that man might be free. Vatican Abp organizing Global Education Pact touts pope’s ‘new humanism’ where God ‘withdraws’
In an interview with LifeSiteNews Vatican correspondent Diane Montagna, Zani made reference to “God who gives man strength, liberty, and life but leaves him free. It is an encounter of freedom.”
He said that the teaching on Creation – which he says is not exclusively a Christian one – places the focus on man. “It’s the centrality of the person. God creates but then withdraws. He leaves man, saying, ‘Go!’”
The rest is just as astonishing, but I copied this extract to – hopefully – encourage others to read the entire piece at your link.
Thank you for that alert. It is truly beyond belief.
Ed I read that also but to be Honest I wasn’t surprised. A Man who gives Freely of His time to . Bernie Sanders. Jeffrey Sachs. Ban ki Moon . Bono . St Greta. And Uncle Tom Cobly and all. Yet cannot seem to find time to speak to Faithful Catholic Cardinals. And also what he done to Cardinal Zen and the Faithful Chinese Catholics rather Him than Me at Judgement Day .
