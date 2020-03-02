Vatican Archives Open Today – Former Jewish Critic: Pope Piux XII “A Hero”…

From Zenit

INTERVIEW: Thanks to Pius XII [left], Almost a Million Jews Saved from Nazis, Says Jewish Man Who Hated Pacelli But Now Calls Him a Hero (ARCHIVES OPEN TODAY)

Pope Francis Opens March 2, 2020, Vatican Apostolic Archives Around the Pacelli Pontificate to Scholars.



March 02, 2020 –



“I have decided that the opening of the Vatican Archives for the Pontificate of Pius XII will take place on 2 March 2020, exactly one year after the eightieth anniversary of the election to the See of Peter of Eugenio Pacelli.”



With these words, Pope Francis made a long-awaited announcement. The statement came in his address about a year ago on, March 4, 2019, to superiors, employees and collaborators of the Vatican Secret (now renamed Vatican Apostolic Archives), on the eightieth anniversary of the election as Supreme Pontiff of the Servant of God Pius XII.



“The figure of that Pontiff, who found himself guiding the Barque of Peter at one of the saddest and darkest moments of the twentieth century, agitated and lacerated by the last world war, with the consequent period of reorganization of the nations and post-war reconstruction,” Pope Francis observed, “has already been investigated and studied in many aspects, sometimes discussed and even criticized (it could be said with some prejudice or exaggeration).”



“Today,” he added, “he has been appropriately re-evaluated and indeed placed in the correct light for his many qualities: pastoral, above all, but also theological, ascetic, and diplomatic.”



The Pope said he assumed this decision after hearing the opinion of his closest collaborators. Francis expressed his certainty “that serious and objective historical research will be able to evaluate, in the proper light and with appropriate criticism, the praiseworthy moments of the Pontiff and, without any doubt, also moments of serious difficulties, of tormented decisions, of human and Christian prudence, which to some might have seemed to be reticence, and which instead were attempts, humanly also very hard-fought, to keep the flame of humanitarian initiatives lit during periods of more intense darkness and cruelty, of hidden but active diplomacy, of hope in possible good openings of hearts.”



“The Church is not afraid of history,” the Jesuit Pontiff highlighted, adding: “rather, she loves it, and would like to love it more and better, as God does! So, with the same trust of my predecessors, I open and entrust to researchers this documentary heritage.”



Comment:

So, when can we expect the much maligned pontiff Pius XII, to be canonised?