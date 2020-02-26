Lent – Time To Prepare For Death… 

Comment:

I remember as a young person hearing the priest exhort us to make a good Lent because “for someone in this congregation it will be their last Lent.” And he was always right.

Certainly, the obvious time of year to examine our sinful ways has to be the penitential season of Lent which begins today, Ash Wednesday. The clue is in those sobering words which the priest says as he places the ashes on our forehead: “Remember, soul, that thou art dust, and unto dust thou shalt return.”

Trying to find something imaginative to post here, I visited a site listing one hundred possible Lenten penances, every one of which began with the words “Give up…” Chocolate was on that list. Can you believe it?

Seriously, small sacrifices are, of course, important, but is there another angle? All ideas welcome…

