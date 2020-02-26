Lent – Time To Prepare For Death… 

Comment:
I remember as a young person hearing the priest exhort us to make a good Lent because “for someone in this congregation it will be their last Lent.” And he was always right.
Certainly, the obvious time of year to examine our sinful ways has to be the penitential season of Lent which begins today, Ash Wednesday. The clue is in those sobering words which the priest says as he places the ashes on our forehead: “Remember, soul, that thou art dust, and unto dust thou shalt return.”
Trying to find something imaginative to post here, I visited a site listing one hundred possible Lenten penances, every one of which began with the words “Give up…” Chocolate was on that list. Can you believe it?
Seriously, small sacrifices are, of course, important, but is there another angle? All ideas welcome…
Reminder: we always close to blog to comments for the duration of Holy Week.
I love that hymn! It really touches the heart and that’s what I need today, to make me determined to make a good Lent.
I do think the small sacrifices that involve giving up food, sweets, biscuits etc. are important. If we chastise the body, then the soul benefits.
It’s also good to do something positive, as well, and I’m thinking that people like me with a fiery temperament, could maybe work on toning that down during Lent, not reacting so quickly to things that happen which annoy me.
I wish everyone a successful Lent!
Maybe spending more time in prayer and spiritual reading would be a very positive Lenten penance?
But it would only be a penance if it was taking time that would normally be used for pleasure, such as reading a novel or watching a film or favourite TV soap.
That hymn is just beautiful. I think even in these times of division within the Church, it’s still sung in most parishes during Lent.
About Lenten penances – trying to be more prayerful and charitable is important, IMHO.
This is a good article:- https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/4782-lenten-meditation-on-a-helicopter-crash
I find that to make concrete resolutions helps. Write a list of what you intend to do during Lent and pin it up somewhere, and keep referring to it. Use it as part of your evening examination of conscience to see if you are keeping to it or not. It’s so easy to make vague resolutions only for them to go out the window.
Westminster Fly,
I like your idea of making a list of things we plan to do in Lent and then keep checking it for an examination of conscience reflection. That’s a great idea, and I’m going to try it.
I think sermon is very well timed for Lent, and topical because he mentions the Coronavirus
Fr Isaac Mary Relyea’s Lenten Retreats are now available on video from the Fatima Centre:
The Four Last Things Lenten Mission
Death: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoszP77btJ8 (1hr 20 mins)
Judgement: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q46tdlFM1W0 (2 hrs 11 mins)
Hell: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7td1Gx2clZY (1hr 31 mins)
Heaven: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vB-b7-rEnfc (1 hr 15 mins)
Westminsterfly,
Father Isaac Relyea’s Lenten Retreats on video are a must to listen to, especially in this day and age. All it takes is setting aside time to listen and then meditating upon each one.
Maybe as a Lenten penance with a difference, we could all make a point of checking the LIFE petitions and signing them. This one is supporting faithful Catholics against the German Bishops who are trying to completely Protestantise the Church in Germany
https://lifepetitions.com/petition/support-faithful-german-catholics-who-oppose-dangerous-synodal-path-run-by-german-bishops
It was good to see other Catholics on the street today, showing their ashes. It’s encouraging to think not all the old customs have disappeared.
I think it would be good if Catholics took a break from social media during Lent. I think the blog’s a bit different because that is to educate, the best we can, about the crisis in the Church but you can’t really do that on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, IMHO, so anyone on those platforms should think about giving them up for Lent, or at least cutting down.
I am going to cut down in my internet activity myself, and also watch less TV. I do think our minds become so cluttered with technology and fiction, that we can actually distance ourselves from God without really knowing it.