Coronavirus Connected To Fatima?

From Rorate Caeli – What does a Catholic bishop do when government orders the end of gatherings in times of Coronavirus? This:
Northern Italy is in a state of semi-lockdown due to the spread of the current most dangerous strain of the Coronavirus, as large public gatherings have been forbidden for several days in most of the regions — including Lombardy, Veneto, Liguria, Piedmont, CEmilia-Romagna.
Since some of the local “ordinanze” (decrees) include the prohibition of “religious” gatherings, and getting ahead of the public authorities, several dioceses in the region have suspended religious activities.
Now, as the very high death toll in a few days (over 50 so far, in only a week) in the Islamic Shia center of Qom, in Iran, has shown, religious gatherings can indeed lead to widespread infection and high mortality rates. But what if there is a way to keep the worship of God while complying with public demands to avoid contagion?
The Bishop of Pavia, in Lombardy, Corrado Sanguineti, shows that is possible. His pastoral letter on the matter is a lesson in common sense, and in particular we call your attention to this paragraph:
While unfortunately having to suspend the celebration of the Holy Masses until further notice, I order that Churches remain open, for the personal prayer of the faithful, and I ask that, even on weekdays, priests celebrate daily Mass, behind closed doors, praying in the name of the whole community, signaling with the sound of the bells that the Eucharist is being offered for the living and the dead: even if we cannot celebrate publicly, the liturgical prayer must not fail, which for us priests is a daily appointment of life and is an inexhaustible source of grace for all the people of God. Priests must keep in touch with the faithful, and must not fail to continue their presence among the sick and the elderly in homes and welcoming structures.
Of course, private daily Masses “without the people” are a traditional practice, and well known to Traditional Catholics, but not very common among large numbers of clergy raised with the Novus Ordo, so the reminder is necessary. Ends
Comment:
There’s another very interesting article on the subject of the Coronavirus over at Rorate Caeli – well worth reading right through, but for now, here’s an extract from the close of the piece, where the author links the miracle of the Archangel St Michael in ending that plague with the apparition of the same Archangel at Fatima…
Pope Gregory I was canonized, proclaimed Doctor of the Church and went down in history known as the “Great”. After his death the Romans began calling the Hadrian Mausoleum “Castel Sant’Angelo” and, in remembrance of the miracle, placed at the top of the castle, the statue of St. Michael, head of the heavenly militia, in the act of sheathing his sword. Still today in the Capitoline Museum a circular stone with foot-prints is kept, which according to tradition, had been left by the Archangel when he stood to declare the end of the plague. Also Cardinal Cesare Baronio (1538-1697), considered one of the greatest historians of the Church for the rigor of his research, confirms the apparition of the Angel on top of the castle. (Odorico Ranaldi, Annali ecclesiastici tratti da quelli del cardinal Baronio, anno 590, Appresso Vitale Mascardi, Roma 1643, pp. 175-176).
We note only that if the Angel, thanks to the appeal of St. Gregory, sheathed his sword, it means that it had been first drawn to punish the sins of the Roman people. The Angels in fact are the executors of divine punishments on people, as the dramatic vision of the Third Secret of Fatima reminds us, by calling us to repentance: “an Angel with a flaming sword in his left hand; flashing, it gave out flames that looked as though they would set the world on fire; but they died out in contact with the splendor Our Lady radiated towards him from her right hand: pointing to the earth with his right hand, the Angel cried out in a loud voice ‘Penance, Penance, Penance!’”
Is the spread of the Coronavirus related in some way to the vision of the Third Secret? The future will tell us. However the appeal to penance remains of prime urgency for our age and the prime remedy to guarantee our salvation, in time and eternity. The words of St. Gregory the Great must resound again in our hearts: “What will we say of the terrible events of which we are witnesses if not that they are predictions of a future wrath? Think then dearest brothers, with extreme care to that day, correct your lives, change your habits, defeat with all your might the temptations of evil, punish with tears, sins committed” (Omelia prima sui Vangeli, in Il Tempo di Natale nella Roma di Gregorio Magno, Acqua Pia Antica Marcia, Roma 2008, pp. 176-177).
It is these words, not the dream of Amazzonia felix, that today are needed in the Church which appears the way St. Gregory described it in his times: “A very old ship, horrifically gashed; waves and rotted planks getting in everywhere; shaken everyday by a violent tempest, foreshadowing a shipwreck (Registrum I, 4 ad Ioann. episcop. Constantinop.)”. But way back then Divine Providence called forth a helmsman, who, as St. Pius X states: “amid the raging waves was able not only to dock in the harbor, but also secure the ship from future storms” (Enciclica Jucunda sane del 12 marzo 1904). Ends.
So… Is the Catholic response to the Coronavirus simply prayer and penance? Really? Why?
Please consider the following confluence of timings in October 2019:
1) The idol/statue of a pagan goddess is venerated in the Holy See in the presence of the Holy Father. An offering to it is subsequently received in an offertory procession at St Peter’s and placed on the altar.
2) Sister Agnes Sasigawa (sp.?) of Akita receives another vision from the same angel who warned her years earlier of chastisements to come. She calls for penance/sackcloth and ashes and praying of the “penitential Rosary”.
3) Later that same month a viral pestilence is unleashed upon the face of the earth (the exact source of which is still uncertain) in that same country in which the faithful and martryrs to the faith are suffering heightened levels of persecution following their betrayal into the hands of Communist devils by that same Holy See.
That pestilence has been followed by death, and famine is hot on its heels – food is running out in Wuhan and other parts of China. They are net importers of food and all their ports are not functioning because they are in lockdown. Their crops are also threatened by huge plagues of locusts which have moved into Asia from North Africa and the Midlle East.
That pestilence is now spreading to the rest of the world in a global pandemic and what follows it is only weeks away.
Yes, this is connected to Fatima just as Akita is connected to Fatima. Prayer and penance are needed, but that penance is needed most in Rome where Almighty God has been most betrayed by the apostates who have taken up residence there. However, we must ALL do penance for the idolatry which has taken place – for our sakes, the sake of the Holy Father, the Church and the world.
Prayer, penance and some practical preparation are in order.
Where did you learn that Sr Agnes Sasagawa had received a further vision?
That is a beautiful article by Dr. Mattei, and it would certainly behoove Catholic bishops (if there are any left) around the world to organize processions in their dioceses as penance for this newest scourge. I doubt if the Bishop of Rome would order such a procession to lead by example, when in fact his modus operandi is to lead by deception, cover-up, and stealth destruction, but that shouldn’t prevent other bishops from acting in a Catholic manner.
However, it would seem that all is not what it appears to be regarding this virus. There is a current article on LifeSiteNews about its alleged deadliness, and some pretty fair information about its origin as a designer virus:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-coronavirus-from-a-china-expert
And speaking of the connection to Fatima, the other day I received an email from “Preserving Christian Publications” regarding their publication of a booklet (actually an old article) claiming that the Vision of the Third Secret was all she wrote.
Thanks to some behind-the-scenes correspondence which Editor facilitated while she was out pubbing and clubbing, I’ve been directed to two refutations by Christopher Ferrara regarding this nonsense.
Here is the publication page: https://www.pcpbooks.net/prestashop/books-in-print/89107-fatima-and-the-third-secret-a-historical-examination.html
Ferrara’s first refutation (a PDF): http://archive.fatima.org/news/newsviews/ferraraexpose.pdf
Ferrara’s summary of the above critique (which is 44 pages): https://archive.fatima.org/perspectives/ts/perspective602.asp