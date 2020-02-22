Is Scottish Catholic Education Service Embedding The LGBT+ World-View?

Editor writes…
Reflecting on our forthcoming Education Seminar (23 May), and given that Barbara Coupar, the Director of the Scottish Catholic Education Service (SCES) has ignored my emailed invitation to her to participate in said seminar, I decided to take a look at some of the resources on the SCES website which are used in Catholic schools. As a retired secondary school /sixth form teacher, I am particularly interested in the materials used with the older students, so I ambled along to the SCES website and clicked on the Religious Education section. However, they require login details to access those lessons so, as a follower of the old maxim if at first you don’t succeed, give up, I moved on to visit the section headed Equality & Inclusion Learning and Teaching, and clicked on resources for Levels Three, Four and Senior Phase – see sidebar on right of the SCES page: click here
I had technical problems with the Word documents at Level Three – they just wouldn’t open. However, I did see the video “The Story of Human Rights” which was very lively. Only two “hero” figures stand out in the film – 6th century Cyrus the Great, who freed the slaves in Babylon, thus bringing civilisation to the region and, of course, Mahatma Gandhi. If there were any notable Catholics, missionaries and saints, doing good in the world at any point in history, they didn’t make it into The Story of Human Rights” video shown in Catholic schools in Scotland.
Levels Four and Senior Phase concentrate on driving home the importance of the Equality Act, 2010, with time divided more or less equally between the Equality Act 2010 and the Stonewall Riots – credited with sparking the fight for LGBT+ rights. At the top of the list of resources for Level Four, however, we find a video in which pupils are presented with two dolls, one white, one black, and asked (by white interviewers) to point to the “bad” doll and the “ugly” doll and the “good” doll and the “pretty” doll. In the majority of cases, children pointed to the white dolls as being the good/pretty etc and to the black doll as being the bad/ugly. This “research” is used to point to rampant racism – it will be interesting to see if our bloggers agree…
Take some time to research the SCES materials yourself and then share your thoughts. Should parents be concerned about these materials? And is SCES guilty of embedding the LGBT+ worldview, indoctrinating young people with the philosophy of “gay rights”?
I think the dolls video is designed deliberately to make children point to the white dolls for all the positive answers – if kids are asked by white people which of the two dolls is best, they’re hardly going to answer the black doll. What a way to conduct research. It’s ridiculous. At the very least there should have been a black interviewer there and the questioning divided equally between the black and white interviewers. It’s getting to the stage where if you’re white, you’re automatically going to be racist against blacks but not if you’re black – you won’t be labelled racist against whites. It’s really dreadful and if this goes on it will only sow more and more division among races in the UK and America where this also happens. The video is American, I think, in fact.
I’ve not had time to study the rest of the SCES materials but I plan to do so. I can’t see what the Equality Act has to do with teaching in Catholic schools – are pupils being taught to go along with the Abortion Act? I’m more inclined to answer the headline question, “yes” – SCES IS embedding the LGBT worldview in Catholic schools but I’ll check more thoroughly before giving my final opinion. That’s definitely my impression so far because the emphasis is on the Equality Act and the Stonewall riots/LGBT rights.
Lily,
I do agree about the dolls video and racism. I thought it was terrible, and the one child who said “neither one” should have been questioned more deeply – she had something to teach but that would have defeated the purpose of the so-called “research” being done which seems to have been to label all white people as racists, as you say. It’s not unusual now to hear TV commentators speak about “white supremacy” as if we all think we’re superior to people of colour, which is a blatant lie. Schools should be focusing on teaching children to be kind to everyone. That should be done without using words like “bad” and “ugly” as if one race is one and another race is another.
I am also appalled at that dolls video. It’s shocking to see those little black children saying over and over that the white doll is the good, the pretty one etc. It’s a deliberate attempt to make the children feel like victims. Shame on the so called professionals who are conducting those interviews. They are not doing research at all but perpetuating the myth that all white people think they’re superior. SCES is doing a disservice to education by using such a phoney research project.
I tried to look at the early years in inclusion and equality but the power points wouldn’t open for me. I did see the “Apology” poster but that doesn’t tell us anything.
Just looking at the aims etc and the headlines of the content which I can’t open, I’m guessing it’s all very surface stuff about being nice and kind to everyone. There is a video on there about the Good Samaritan, a cartoon video which is fine, I’m guessing there’s nothing very much about God apart from that video, and no mention of trying to become a saint using some of the child saints already canonised. In other words, there’s nothing specifically Catholic that I can see. Yet, everyone agrees that it is the early years which are crucial – what children learn then will affect them for the rest of their lives, so if all they’re learning is to be a nice person and kind, that’s hugely reducing the purpose of a Catholic school, IMHO. They’d learn that in any school.
I completely agree about the dolls video – there’s a PC agenda at work here, for definite.
I took a look at the Second Level materials and the list of names being promoted speaks for itself:
Download
Stephen Hawking
Download
Rosa Parks
Download
Richard Branson
Download
Nelson Mandela
Download
Malala Yousafzai
Download
Barack Obama
What about St Martin de Porres, patron saint of people of mixed race? His Feastday is November 3
Patron: of Mixed Race, Barbers, Public Health Workers, Innkeepers Death: 1639
Beatified: in 1837 by Pope Gregory XVI
Canonized: in 1962 by Pope John XXIII
So, Martin is a young saint made a saint in our times, a boy born of a black mother and white father who was a terrible role model, as it happens, he left the family out of being ashamed of his black wife once he started to be successful at his work, but Martin understood this was not right, and he became a saint. He taught young people in his care that God loves everyone no matter their colour. Isn’t this saint the obvious one to use in teaching young people that racism is wrong?
Kids in Catholic schools are being denied their heritage. I can’t think why any parent would send their children to them to be indoctrinated with politically correct thinking.
Nicky,
I pulled up just one of those names – Obama – and it was only a photo of him. He will go down in history as one of the worst of the American Presidents – this article gives a lot of information about his corrupt behaviour in office.
https://thelibertarianrepublic.com/12-reasons-obama-greatest-president-ever-rebuttal/
Presumably, his photo is used in Catholic schools because he is black and became the first ever USA President of colour. That seems to be the litmus test now. White bad, black good – not matter what the reality is in individual cases. Not whether the person is doing good or doing bad, just the colour of their skin. It’s ridiculous. Surely children should be getting educated to NOT judge people by their colour?
I only read there up to The Obama Men . Anyone who thinks that the 2 of Them were any good for anything ,and I mean anything. They need their heads examined. The Obamas were . False Names . False Marriage. False Children and False Faces. Probably the worst 2 People ever to occupy The White House.
President Trump never had the White House Exorcised for nothing when these Despots left it.
I am a teacher and I am scared to comment on this blog because of possible repercussions.
What they present as Catholic Social Teaching is not anything to do with the Social Kingship of Christ. It’s Modernist garbage.
I would have to be honest and say the resources do not conform to Catholic Moral Teaching and are, in fact, the TIE recommendations dressed up. I wrote to The authorities told them that the GOVERNMENT is breaking law by violating the terms of the 1918 Education Act, the bishops are complicit in this by dancing to the tune of the TIE Campaign.
I was called into my HT’s office and told, “Thank you for being the RE coordinator but someone else will now take over”! Coincidence?
Catholic Teacher,
Your final paragraph is interesting (to say the least) but be assured that you are not alone in worrying about possible censure from your employers for the crime of speaking the truth about what is going on in Catholic education. I would say there are now enough examples to make the authorities think twice about any discrimination against concerned teachers who take on the role of “whistleblower”, so worry not.
I’ve not had the chance to check out the SCES resources but what I’ve read here is already cause for concern.
It’s obvious that promoting the Equality Act of 2010 and implanting the narrative that homosexuals were victims prior to the Stonehouse Riots, is going to result in pupils who think the Church’s teaching is outdated and discriminatory.
Are these so-called Catholic educationalists stupid? Can’t they see that – or do they see it, fine, but want to indoctrinate young people with the LGBT message and actually turn them into dissenters against Catholic moral teaching? I’m afraid that’s what it looks like, unless they really are stupid people.
Fidelis,
I’d say they know exactly what they are doing…and they’re doing it in such a way as to cover their intentions with a thick cloud of smoke, so that those being indoctrinated don’t realize it.
And, they have the blessing of their bishops, largely. Correction: homosexual bishops.
I’ve looked a many of the SCES resources and I can’t find anything that is suitable, with the exception of the cartoon video on the Good Samaritan.
I’m glad I don’t have children in school or I’d be removing them – yesterday. So called Catholic schools are a joke. Kudos to the home-schoolers. They saw it before the rest of us.
Speaking of homosexual bishops, I came across this quote today from St. Peter Damian:
“For God’s sake, why do you damnable sodomites pursue the heights of ecclesiastical dignity with such fiery ambition?”