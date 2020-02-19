21/2: Feast of St Robert Southwell…

Saint Robert Southwell (c. 1561 – 21 February 1595), was an English Catholic priest of the Jesuit Order. He was also a poet, hymnodist, and clandestine missionary in post-Reformation England.
After being arrested and imprisoned in 1592, and intermittently tortured and questioned by Richard Topcliffe, Southwell was eventually tried and convicted of high treason for his links to the Holy See. On 21 February 1595, Father Southwell was hanged at Tyburn. In 1970, he was canonised by Pope Paul VI as one of the Forty Martyrs of England and Wales.
To mark the Feast, the short sermon below is delivered by a relative of the saint – Edinburgh-born priest, Father Andrew Southwell
It’s interesting, is it not, to reflect on the fact that in times of persecution from governments and false religions, Catholics have been willing to die in defence of the truths of the Faith. Yet, in times of internal strife, as in our times, when the Faith is under attack from within, in her liturgy, dogma and moral teaching, only a minority of the faithful is putting up a fight. Interesting?
The first thing that came to mind, listening to Father’s sermon, was the stark difference between faithful Catholics and heretics and apostates – who, having sold out the Faith and the Church for a mess of pottage, still have the nerve to call themselves Catholic…”progressives.”
So, faithful Catholics veil their statues during Passiontide because they and the Church are in mourning for Our Lord. But progressive “Catholics” veil their statues and crucifixes during any time of the year, especially in schools and universities, for fear of offending non-Catholics.
As for the relatively few faithful who are fighting the Vatican II-inspired destruction of the Church, I started to speculate that it was because of the “boiled frog” syndrome – in this case, incremental changes so as not to disturb the sleeping giant of the faithful. But then I recalled all the horror stories about the 1960s (I was not practicing then, so I missed the revolution), when the clergy and religious apparently turned into hippies almost overnight, organs were replaced by guitars, chant was replaced by Barry Manilow music, altars were replaced by tables, catechesis was replaced by “if it feels good, do it,” the Mass was replaced by…whatever you call that abomination, Latin was replaced by the vernacular, etc.
So much for the boiled frog theory. However, I then wonder if it is the false obedience phenomenon so accurately pegged by Abp. Lefebvre. False obedience, that is, by those not benefiting financially for propping up the revolution. The betrayer clergy, that is, are still reaping benefits from the legacy of “pray, pay and obey,” and the bulk of the faithful remain clueless.
RCA Victor,
It really was overnight when the changes were brought in but I think the Boiled Frog Syndrome refers to the gradual numbing of the people who might have been inclined to fight back at the start, but then just accepted things, thinking they were coming from the top of the Church’s God-given authority. Eventually, they didn’t notice or think anything of the changes, all the “new” stuff brought into the Church.
The bulk of the faithful are definitely clueless now, that’s a dead cert.