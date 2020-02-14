Is God in Charge of the Weather?

With yet another storm (Dennis) due to hit the UK this weekend, let’s challenge the secular wisdom, reinforced by Pope Francis that humans are causing extreme weather because we insist on using plastic bags and drive petrol cars. IS this erratic and often treacherous weather due to human behaviour, or is God telling us something about the way we are living – and I don’t mean that He wants us to start buying electric cars…
There is no shortage of biblical evidence that God controls the weather, although there is a manifest shortage of Catholic websites and videos reflecting that truth. God has established what we think of as scientific laws and principles governing the weather but He remains in charge. God can dispense with His laws for His own purposes, when He sees fit. Is that what is happening now, with professional weather forecasters struggling to explain what is going on these days?
Is “Storm Dennis” on its way because God wants to remind us of something? If so, what?
For my 2 bits for what it’s worth ad say No but Yes . What I mean by that is God Created this Beautiful World of Ours for us and for us to take care of it which We do not . Most of the Terrible Australian Bush Fires were caused by the Greta Worshippers. The Green mob said that Bush Nature was just that so wouldn’t clear the potential fire danger . Plus the fact Many Fires according to the Australian Fire Chiefs were caused deliberately. The same applies in the 3rd World State Now because of Crackpot Democrats in California. Trees and Bush that would have been cleared years ago were left to grow because of the Climate Change Mob . Then we go to the Horrible Greta ,sponsored by the Satanic George Soros to tell us not to put on Our Heating. Yet not ONCE at the Useless United Nations did the Horrible Greta mention China or India the 2 worst polluters of Planet Earth by far . In fact the United Nations giave the Chinese a By and Boy their taking it . At the moment they hav 6 Super Coal Fired Power Stations being built with at Least another 200 in The Pipeline. There is noway that the Chinese are going to depend on Wind to keep their Millions of Machines running 365 days of the year . Yet in this Rich Coal Country of ours we haven’t got even one Coal Pit . The last one being closed with Billions of Tons of Great Quality Coal just waiting to be taken out . To make it worse there was over £100 Million of Equipment destroyed underground . Cameron’s last parting gift to the Useless United Nations. Also am sure that lots of Money Wasted to see if their are Ants on Mars Etc Etc which amount to £ Billions should be used to clean up our Oceans.
FOOF,
The BBC have apparently commissioned St Greta to make a series on . . . guess what? Climate change. Quelle surprise. Another good reason why we should campaign to have the TV licence abolished.
I personally didn’t pay mine as the only thing I practically watched on TV was Columbo. My Licence was up in September and I Phoned them up said I wasn’t paying as I didn’t watch Live TV . They called me up about a Month ago and I said I watched Columbo. They the Licence lot said that was Live TV and if I didn’t renew then and there I was being taken to Court. Of course I paid. So Little Greta, a Child that cannot seem to smile no matter how she’s fetted. Is getting paid by me . Even if it’s only a Penny of my Licence Fee going to Her it’s too much.
FOOF,
The fact is, if we didn’t pay for all the things that we do pay for which are damaging the world / people, in some way at some level, to our way of thinking and believing, we’d have to build a house (or live in a tent) on a far off island somewhere – ? Orkney ? 😀
And even there, they’d find some way to persecute us, so don’t give it a second thought. Just watch Columbo and offer it up – if you get my drift. As a Columbo fan myself, I know that you will know what I mean and I DON’T mean that Columbo is something to offer up in the Lenten sense. The Government, on the other hand, IS something to offer up in the Lenten sense. Which reminds me, I had a thrilling moment yesterday when I clicked on a link (can’t remember what it was about – seems years ago!) but the message appeared on the screen that I did not live in a country that is a member of the European Union so I could not access that site. Yippeeeee! I couldn’t believe it. Dear old Brexit. Just proves, the Government isn’t all bad 😀
My computer is irritating me, making a terrible whirring noise which I’m told is the fan crying for attention so I will need to attend to that soon. For now, though, I’m switching off
As a retired Electrical Man if your PC is expensive which for all the Work you do i suppose it is get someone to renew the Fan ASAP. If you know someone Handy it shouldn’t be a Particularly hard Job . The Fan of course as you probably know is too protect the Electronic and stop them overheating. Were I close to you I would do it myself. As a sort of Penance of course.
If your desperate and cannot get it replaced for a reasonable Price you know my Email get in touch.
As one of our priests is fond of reminding us, physical catastrophes often follow moral catastrophes. And if we aren’t in the midst of the worst moral catastrophe in the history of Western Civilization, then my name isn’t RCARadiator….
I don’t usually follow the weather in the UK, but am I understanding this correctly, that there have been an unusual number of storms (hurricanes?) this winter?
Just out of curiosity, I looked up the meaning of the name “Dennis.” What do you know, it means “”follower of Dionysius (god of wine).” So perhaps God’s storm message has something to do with his earth being taken over by madmen drunk with their own lust for power.
RCA Victor,
Yes, we’ve had a lot of dreadful storms – but I don’t think quite as bad as in your part of the world…
CBS in Scotland? 😱
All natural disasters are part and parcel of living in a fallen world. God does permit such things in order to bring people back to Him, or punish them for sinfulness. It’s not just the weather right now – look at what’s happening around the world – epidemics like COVID-19, a massive plague of locusts in Africa, earthquakes – you name it.
WF,
Well said. There are plenty of people who see government/big business conspiracies to manipulate the weather but very few who see the message from Sacred Scripture – that God does use the weather to remind us of just Who is in charge. And there’s no mention of Greta Thunberg…
O just as a little Tip Ed if you Haven’t already done so . The Fan creates lots of Dust and Stoor which when on the Blades makes them different weights. If you haven’t done so already a clean out with a Mild Strength Vacuum Cleaner can work wonders.
I wonder if the coronavirus is God’s way of putting a halt to the demolition of churches which has been in full swing recently in China.
I feel they may have more important things to do at the moment.