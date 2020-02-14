Is God in Charge of the Weather?

With yet another storm (Dennis) due to hit the UK this weekend, let’s challenge the secular wisdom, reinforced by Pope Francis that humans are causing extreme weather because we insist on using plastic bags and drive petrol cars. IS this erratic and often treacherous weather due to human behaviour, or is God telling us something about the way we are living – and I don’t mean that He wants us to start buying electric cars…

There is no shortage of biblical evidence that God controls the weather, although there is a manifest shortage of Catholic websites and videos reflecting that truth. God has established what we think of as scientific laws and principles governing the weather but He remains in charge. God can dispense with His laws for His own purposes, when He sees fit. Is that what is happening now, with professional weather forecasters struggling to explain what is going on these days?

Is “Storm Dennis” on its way because God wants to remind us of something? If so, what?