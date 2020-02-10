11 February: Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes – Please Pray For Sick Reader… 

A special plea for prayers as we prepare to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes…
Paul, a long-time reader and supporter of Catholic Truth, has just been diagnosed with cancer. Paul is Scots, married, with a grown-up family. At this time, we do not know to what degree the cancer has progressed so urgent prayers are requested for Paul’s restoration to good health. Not only has Paul been a faithful supporter of our work here at Catholic Truth but he is one of the truly humblest people I, personally, have ever met. I’m planning to pray the following novena for Paul, beginning on Tuesday, 11th February, Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes and I urge all of our bloggers and readers to do the same.
Novena Prayer for the intercession of Our Lady of Lourdes
Our Lady of Lourdes, we come to you like little Bernadette at the grotto.
We pray with childlike trust in you.
Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, when you appeared in Lourdes, you made it a holy sanctuary where many have obtained the cure of their infirmities, both spiritual and corporal.
We pray with confidence for your holy intercession.(State your intentions here)
Holy Mother of the Rosary, we feel confident that your prayers on our behalf will be graciously heard by God.
Immaculate Mother, show us your mercy, O Mother of God.
Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored thy help, or sought thy intercession was left unaided. Inspired by this confidence, I fly unto thee, O Virgin of virgins, my mother; to thee do I come, before thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful. O Mother of the Word Incarnate, despise not my petitions, but in thy clemency, hear and answer them. Amen.
I will certainly pray for Paul – we should have the confidence to ask for miracles, so be assured I will be asking for one for him.
I also wish to ask for prayers for my 14 year old son, who has to have a spine operation since it’s been found that he has scoliosis and kyphosis. Please pray that our Lady intercedes in that the operation is no longer needed but if it is God’s will, that the operation goes well and that he fully recovers, but first pray for a miracle that his spine straightens. Thank you all.
Catherine,
I will pray for your son, for a miracle if that is God’s gracious will, or that the operation and recovery is successful.
I note that he is 14 years old, so still under the age of consent to sign for the operation – how long will that last, I wonder. Bit by bit they’re eroding parental rights so at least you’ve beaten the clock on that one, LOL!
Josephine,
Thank you for your prayers for a miracle. My son. Is called Anthony. He is a beautiful kind boy, always willing to help people and takes a genuine interest in other people.
Believe I it or not but my son, not me, must sign the consent form. I found this out at the consultant meeting we’re we discussed the operation details. I can’t believe it. I’m shocked. Can you image if something went wrong, they would ask him before asking me about things.
Please pray hard for him.
Catherine,
I was so stunned at your post about consent that I Googled and the first link clearly said that the parent’s consent was required for young people under 16. Then I realised that was an English website so I Googled for the Scottish Government and sure enough, it was more vague, allowing a child to give consent if the medics think they are able to do so.
https://www.nhsinform.scot/care-support-and-rights/health-rights/communication/information-for-young-people-using-nhs-services#consent
I don’t know if there is a connection but I can’t help wondering if the Scottish Government is so determined to undermine parental authority and rights because the First Minister doesn’t have any children herself? I hope I’m wrong, but there definitely is an anti-parents spirit at work in her Government if you think of the Named Person Scheme, the anti-smacking law and now this.
I will certainly pray hard for your son. It is shocking that the NHS is adding to the stress of a young person like him, already with enough to think about having to go through an operation, without setting him against his parents. I’m sure he won’t be against you, of course, but to me that is what this policy actually will do in practice, even if it’s not the aim of it.
Please count of my prayers for Anthony – he sounds like a really lovely lad and called after one of my favourite saints (he never fails to find my lost items, LOL!)
Thank you, Josephine. I appreciate your prayers.
This government is definitely divisive. If my children were not home educated and informed about the corrupt system, then who knows how these laws would set us apart.
Clearly there are two intentions to pray for. I will certainly include both.
Me, too – I will pray for both of the intentions asked for so far on this thread, asking Our Lady of Lourdes to pray for both Paul and the 14 year old boy.
I will definitely pray for both Paul and the boy with the back problem. It would be great if we could have two miracles to publish, like the two amazing stories of cures on the link at the end of the intro. I hadn’t heard of Gabriel Gargon before, but I have read about John Traynor from Liverpool. Both astonishing stories with plenty of proof, too much for even the most cynical person, to ignore.
I too will keep both Paul and the 14 year old boy in my prayers. May Our Lady of Lourdes pray for them.
I have answered Catherine to promise my prayers for her son and I am very happy to promise prayers for Paul, also.
It’s very frightening to get a diagnosis of possible cancer so I’m fully sympathetic. It can’t be easy hearing that news, even if the stage of the cancer is not yet known, and is hopefully early enough to cure.
St Peregrine is the patron saint of cancer patients, so we might pray to him, as well.
I’ve now started the novena above, for Paul, as promised, and I am, of course, praying for Anthony as well.
I’d also like to thank Our Lady for her intercession for my own health when I was referred for hospital tests recently to eliminate a possible cancer. The tests proved clear, and that on 3rd February, the Feast of St Blaise, patron saint of throat illnesses – which was involved in one of the tests I was undergoing. Realising the date, I set off for the hospital with a tad more confidence that I would have been feeling otherwise. God always does that, in my experience – provides little reassurances that He is overseeing everything, even if the outcome is not what we would want. In this case, the outcome was indeed what I wanted – I need more time to prepare and I’m not referring to my temporal affairs! Though those, too!
So, thank you Our Lady – and please hear my novena – along with the prayers of all the bloggers here, for the healing of Paul, and for Anthony, too, in accordance with God’s Holy Will.
A very happy Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes to one and all.
Wonderful news about your results! Thanks be to God!
Editor,
Great news and Happy Feast Day!
Happy Feast day to all!
Our Lady of Lourdes and St Bernadette, please pray for all those worldwide who are sick with the coronavirus, and for the halt of its spread.
Will do, Pat. Jo Hughes of SCES also has cancer. I will do your novena for both her and Paul.
See you on Sat
Happy Feast Day to everyone! Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for Paul and Anthony.
Happy Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes.
I love the story of Bernadette’s apparitions, such humility from Our Lady asking the unlettered young girl to “do her the favour” of returning there for more visions. It’s unbelievable how difficult humility is for most people to think that the Queen of Heaven asks a “favour” of a child when the child was the one being honoured!
I am happy to join in the prayers for both Paul and Anthony.
I would also ask prayers for a friend of mine who is to undergo a major operation at the end of this month. Thank you.