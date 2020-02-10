11 February: Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes – Please Pray For Sick Reader… 

A special plea for prayers as we prepare to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes…

Paul, a long-time reader and supporter of Catholic Truth, has just been diagnosed with cancer. Paul is Scots, married, with a grown-up family. At this time, we do not know to what degree the cancer has progressed so urgent prayers are requested for Paul’s restoration to good health. Not only has Paul been a faithful supporter of our work here at Catholic Truth but he is one of the truly humblest people I, personally, have ever met. I’m planning to pray the following novena for Paul, beginning on Tuesday, 11th February, Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes and I urge all of our bloggers and readers to do the same.

Novena Prayer for the intercession of Our Lady of Lourdes

Our Lady of Lourdes, we come to you like little Bernadette at the grotto.

We pray with childlike trust in you.

Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, when you appeared in Lourdes, you made it a holy sanctuary where many have obtained the cure of their infirmities, both spiritual and corporal.

We pray with confidence for your holy intercession.(State your intentions here)

Holy Mother of the Rosary, we feel confident that your prayers on our behalf will be graciously heard by God.

Immaculate Mother, show us your mercy, O Mother of God.

Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored thy help, or sought thy intercession was left unaided. Inspired by this confidence, I fly unto thee, O Virgin of virgins, my mother; to thee do I come, before thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful. O Mother of the Word Incarnate, despise not my petitions, but in thy clemency, hear and answer them. Amen.

Click here to read two of the most famous Lourdes miracles…