USA: Pro-Abortion Politician Inspired By Pope Francis – God Help America! 

From the Remnant Newspaper (writing about the Democrat opposition candidate to Donald Trump in the forthcoming election in the USA, Mr Bernie Sanders…)

Every now and again, Sanders the cold-blooded dictator peeks out from behind the philanthropic old socialist veneer, and in those moments he sounds like this:



“The idea that women in this country should not be able to control their own bodies is beyond belief. They have that constitutional right. So if you’re asking me, would I ever appoint a Supreme Court justice who does not believe in defending Roe versus Wade, who does not believe that a woman has the right to control her own body, I will never do that.” (Source: Meet the Press 2019 interview of 2020 presidential hopefuls)



It’s also hitting the news that Sanders is considering a list of potential executive orders to unilaterally enact on Day 1, should he win the election. Chief among these is to reverse Trump’s Mexico City policy while forcing Americans to fund providers of “abortion counseling” such as, obviously, Planned Parenthood.



The list of executive orders also includes gems like directing the Justice Department to legalize marijuana and declaring climate change a national emergency.



Feeling the Bern yet, America? He’s the Dems’ lead on the way to the primaries, and guess who inspires him?

You see how these two men just really care about poor people? Such humility and humanity, heading right out to those peripheries to help the marginalized! That must be why this rabid pro-abort is a big fan of Pope Francis… They’ve got a lot in common!



And I guess the “sick and corrupt society” Sanders mentions is you and me, right? With our obnoxious love of unborn babies and God-fearing methods of policing ourselves through Christian values and such.



Maybe there’s only one response for now: TRUMP 2020! Source – The Remnant Newspaper

Comment:

No Catholic could, in good conscience, vote for Bernie Sanders – could they?