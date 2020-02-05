2 responses

  1. What a nonsense! That interview is just beyond belief. At the end, the “other fish to fry” comment from Susanna Reid and Piers’ reaction to it was just hilarious.

    I just can’t believe how stupid people can be, with these crazy ideas. Imagine looking for a lost dog and saying that you were upset because your can’t find your “companion” who is called Fido! LOL!

    Personally, I think this sort of thing is a result of the absence of God in someone’s life. I wonder if there are any authentic Catholics out there who think like this. I wish the interviewers had asked that young woman if she was religious in any way. That would have been interesting.

  2. I laughed my head off during tht interview. The poor girl didn’t know if she was on foot or on horseback (just typing that made me think of how often we use animals in sayings, LOL!)

    I do believe that the whole PC rubbish is a result of the absence of God – no question about it. I would be dumbfounded if any real, believing Catholics bought into any of it. They do provide us with a laugh, though, you have to give them that!

