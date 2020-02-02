Pope Francis Latest – Brace Yourself… 

Comment:
A very powerful video – I hope everyone will take twenty or so minutes to view it right to the end.
Not only is the letter of instruction to the world’s bishops, featured early in the video, a novel way of “preparing” the faithful for an Apostolic Exhortation, it is misleading in the extreme in its claim of the need to be “in communion with Pope Francis”… What?! All Catholics, including popes, must be in communion with the Catholic Faith, as it has been passed on to us from the apostles, so, only in the sense that a pontiff is in full communion with the Faith of our Fathers, might we speak of being in communion with the Pope – and nobody could accuse Pope Francis of such “rigidity”!
The minute any pope starts doing his own thing, inventing his own doctrine, he loses any right to the fidelity of the faithful. We must continue to acknowledge and revere the office of papacy just as we must denounce any false teaching – and it sounds like the forthcoming Exhortation is worthy of denunciation of similar strength to that which followed the publication of Amoris Laetitia.
This latest Exhortation is due to be published in the coming week, so this thread is by way of preparation – so that we may watch out for that recommended press conference in our own dioceses. Let’s see if our local bishops are “in full communion with Pope Francis”. That will be very interesting indeed – since, clearly, Archbishop Vigano, also featured in the Remnant video, is not!
My own favourite quote from Archbishop Vigano follows… words which ought to move every priest and bishop in good faith to follow his example:
“To bear witness to corruption in the hierarchy of the Catholic Church was a painful decision for me and remains so. But I am an old man, one who knows he must soon given an accounting to the Judge for his actions and omissions, one who fears Him who can cast body and soul into hell. A Judge who, even in his infinite mercy, will render to every person salvation or damnation according to what he has deserved. Anticipating the dreadful question from that Judge – ‘How could you, who had knowledge of the truth, keep silent in the midst of falsehood and depravity?” – what answer could I give?” (Archbishop Vigano)
As Michael Matt says in the above video, Archbishop Vigano was a brilliant diplomat who realised that the time for diplomacy has come and gone.
Quote that to the next priest or bishop you meet who claims to be of a “traditional leaning” but is waiting for “the right time” to surface. Then simply repeat… “that time has come and gone…”
Yes! “Thank God for Archbishop Vigano” and Thank God for Michael Matt and all the journalists in the world who write on in the same vein … we need you !!
Yes Ed I seen this Last week and Watched it to the End . I also didn’t know of the Dreadful Accident Michael Matt’s Son was in . As he said he lost part of his Leg but thanks God that it was Below the Knee. As for the rest of The Video up until I seen it I never knew that Bernie Sanders was such a good Catholic ( or maybe I was missing something ) . All of these Audeinces that Francis can seem to give to Communists, Atheists, and people in general who not only dislike Catholicism they Hate us .
Yet a Faithful Catholic Cardinal not only cannot speak to him he has to go into hiding from him. As Michael Matt says we have to be prepared for this Bombshell that Francis is going to come out with but am sure that your like Me and nothing from Francis now will surprise us . It amazes me on so many levels that so many Catholics now even take this Man Seriously. To tell you the Truth av had enough of Him . Sorry but I can only now be TRUE to The Catholic Faith and Francis certainly doesn’t seem to be a Catholic as far as lots of us now are concerned.