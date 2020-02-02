Pope Francis Latest – Brace Yourself… 

Comment:

A very powerful video – I hope everyone will take twenty or so minutes to view it right to the end.

Not only is the letter of instruction to the world’s bishops, featured early in the video, a novel way of “preparing” the faithful for an Apostolic Exhortation, it is misleading in the extreme in its claim of the need to be “in communion with Pope Francis”… What?! All Catholics, including popes, must be in communion with the Catholic Faith, as it has been passed on to us from the apostles, so, only in the sense that a pontiff is in full communion with the Faith of our Fathers, might we speak of being in communion with the Pope – and nobody could accuse Pope Francis of such “rigidity”!

The minute any pope starts doing his own thing, inventing his own doctrine, he loses any right to the fidelity of the faithful. We must continue to acknowledge and revere the office of papacy just as we must denounce any false teaching – and it sounds like the forthcoming Exhortation is worthy of denunciation of similar strength to that which followed the publication of Amoris Laetitia.

This latest Exhortation is due to be published in the coming week, so this thread is by way of preparation – so that we may watch out for that recommended press conference in our own dioceses. Let’s see if our local bishops are “in full communion with Pope Francis”. That will be very interesting indeed – since, clearly, Archbishop Vigano, also featured in the Remnant video, is not!

My own favourite quote from Archbishop Vigano follows… words which ought to move every priest and bishop in good faith to follow his example:

“To bear witness to corruption in the hierarchy of the Catholic Church was a painful decision for me and remains so. But I am an old man, one who knows he must soon given an accounting to the Judge for his actions and omissions, one who fears Him who can cast body and soul into hell. A Judge who, even in his infinite mercy, will render to every person salvation or damnation according to what he has deserved. Anticipating the dreadful question from that Judge – ‘How could you, who had knowledge of the truth, keep silent in the midst of falsehood and depravity?” – what answer could I give?” (Archbishop Vigano)

As Michael Matt says in the above video, Archbishop Vigano was a brilliant diplomat who realised that the time for diplomacy has come and gone.

Quote that to the next priest or bishop you meet who claims to be of a “traditional leaning” but is waiting for “the right time” to surface. Then simply repeat… “that time has come and gone…”