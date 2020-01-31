A Very Happy Brexit Day! 

Comment:

Mairead McGuinness is the first Vice President of the European Parliament, in post since 2017. In several news interviews following Nigel Farage’s final speech at the European Parliament she highlighted Nigel’s use of the word “hate”, shock-horrified at the use of that word. However, contrary to her disingenuous insinuations, Nigel did not say that he hated any person, or group or nation, merely the structures, the system. It’s reasonable to assume that Ms McGuinness would hate to live under the totalitarian regime in North Korea and she would be outraged, surely, if anyone misinterpreted that sentiment to suggest that she hates the people of North Korea.

In an email exchange earlier today, the reader who expressed enthusiasm about marking Brexit Day with this thread, threw cold water on Mairead McGuinness’s remarks about the use of the word “hate” by Nigel Farage in the above clip – he writes:

“I don’t care what that humourless Irish woman thinks. I hate the EU as well. It seems that ‘hate’ has become a crime, but there’s nothing wrong with hate under certain circumstances. It’s quite right to hate evil. The EU is of its nature thoroughly evil, as are all totalitarian systems (although whether every willing participant realises that is another matter) so there’s nothing wrong with calling it evil. I feel like I’ve just got out of prison! And a Happy Brexit Day to you!”

Anyway, share your thoughts on the UK’s future outside the EU. With no need to implement EU directives, is there a chance we can begin to restore Christian culture, not least in the area of personal morality, and the teaching of marriage and family life in schools?

Finally, as an acknowledgment of the one million-plus Scots who voted to leave the EU – but who have been generally ignored in virtually all the discussions about Brexit since 2016 – let’s launch this discussion by flying our national flag, as we pray for Scotland and the rest of the UK, at this important juncture in our history.

St Andrew, pray for us!

St George, pray for us!

St David, pray for us!

St Patrick, pray for us!

Our Lady, Queen of Peace… pray for us!