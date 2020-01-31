A Very Happy Brexit Day! 

Comment:
Mairead McGuinness is the first Vice President of the European Parliament, in post since 2017. In several news interviews following Nigel Farage’s final speech at the European Parliament she highlighted Nigel’s use of the word “hate”, shock-horrified at the use of that word. However, contrary to her disingenuous insinuations, Nigel did not say that he hated any person, or group or nation, merely the structures, the system. It’s reasonable to assume that Ms McGuinness would hate to live under the totalitarian regime in North Korea and she would be outraged, surely, if anyone misinterpreted that sentiment to suggest that she hates the people of North Korea.
In an email exchange earlier today, the reader who expressed enthusiasm about marking Brexit Day with this thread, threw cold water on Mairead McGuinness’s remarks about the use of the word “hate” by Nigel Farage in the above clip – he writes:
“I don’t care what that humourless Irish woman thinks. I hate the EU as well. It seems that ‘hate’ has become a crime, but there’s nothing wrong with hate under certain circumstances. It’s quite right to hate evil. The EU is of its nature thoroughly evil, as are all totalitarian systems (although whether every willing participant realises that is another matter) so there’s nothing wrong with calling it evil. I feel like I’ve just got out of prison! And a Happy Brexit Day to you!”
Anyway, share your thoughts on the UK’s future outside the EU. With no need to implement EU directives, is there a chance we can begin to restore Christian culture, not least in the area of personal morality, and the teaching of marriage and family life in schools?
Finally, as an acknowledgment of the one million-plus Scots who voted to leave the EU – but who have been generally ignored in virtually all the discussions about Brexit since 2016 – let’s launch this discussion by flying our national flag, as we pray for Scotland and the rest of the UK, at this important juncture in our history.
St Andrew, pray for us!
St George, pray for us!
St David, pray for us!
St Patrick, pray for us!
Our Lady, Queen of Peace… pray for us!
Ad love as all on here would love to see Christian Principles back in Society but it seems not in Scotland. And I see that the Wee Snake Patrick Harvie who led the Hate Speech Garbage against Franklin Graham has won and that His Hate Speech will not be held at the SECC . I actually googled Franklin Graham there and at the Very Top is a Quote from The Pink News which says .
Franklin Grahams UK tour left in tatters as nearly every venue drops Anti – LGBTQ2WXYZ. Alphabet Hate Preacher. Well I actually put the Alphabet in myself. So much for free speech eh Ed. And he’s now not a Preacher of the good news he’s a Hate Speech Preacher. Am sure he’s glad he was enlightened. God Give Us Strength against these Perverts. Sorry if I went off in a Tangent there but am sure now Wee Nic will be talking more and more about Indians. As for Brexit well let’s hope at least it changes all of these European Uman Rights Garbage and some Sanity can come back at least to our Judiciary System.
Happy Brexit Day. I hope to see the fruits of Brexit. We now need to pray for a good leader for our country.
I agree – a good leader who is not cohabiting but encouraging family values. We ought to pray hard for that.
Nicky,
Alleluia to that, definitely! I’m grateful to Boris for getting us out of the EU, but that’s where it ends. We need to use our people power to get back the country in every sense, especially traditional morals, especially regarding family life.
Faith of Our Fathers,
I hope, too, that being out of the EU will mean we don’t have to keep to the PC rules, although I’m not so sure. It’s become sunk into the British mindset by now.
Here’s Nigel Farage giving his first speech at the EU Parliament, and pointing out that their food safety standards were in need of improving. That’s interesting, since we keep getting scare stories about trade with the USA on food safety standards.
It won’t be long now until we’re OUT! Great day.
I read that French President Macron has been quite unpleasant about us leaving today, which is very sad. You’d think that, by this stage, everyone would just be accepting the result, but no, some, like him, prefer to give vent to their anger. So much for democracy!
Here’s what Winston Churchill said about democracy –
“The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter.”
The politicians really do hold the ordinary people in contempt.
I hope there’s no trouble on the streets of London tonight at their big party, so maybe we should spare a prayer for that intention.
Only half an hour or so to go, so happy Brexit day everyone!
We’re OUT ! Deo gratias !
The UK is the first country (or group of countries) to leave the EU – let’s pray for true success, not simply material and economic success, but, more importantly, spiritual, religious and moral growth. For this intention, we invoke Our Lady…
My 5 pence’ worth:
1) The UK NEVER should have joined the EU in the first place. Historically, the UK always prided itself on staying out of Continental affairs.
2) The Chunnel never should have been built either. The UK always relied on its command of the sea and the air to defend itself.
Freedom, freedom, freedom! Thank you, Lord, for bringing this about.
Very poor television coverage. The guy on ITN could hardly keep back the tears as he finished his broadcast there with a hint that we might end up back in the EU (yeah, a year after hell freezes over!) but for now, sad face, goodnight! LOL!
BBC talked to themselves as usual, with hardly any sign of the party round the corner. They’re really taking it hard. If they could impeach Brexit, I think they would!
But we’re out, despite them! Cheers!
I am so glad that Britain is out of the EU. I lost my ability to vote on the matter quite a long time ago but that has never meant that I was uninterested in the matter. I truly rejoice at this outcome.
(And I love Mario Lanza’s singing too)
I can’t believe it !
Wishing everyone a very peaceful rest of your life in a free country, not taking rules and regulations from a foreign nation. Alleluia!
I think Faith of Our Fathers is correct – the Communist-style intimidation and suppression tactics of the “tolerance and diversity” crowd will continue unabated, EU or no EU, until you UK citizens revolt against having perversity and insanity forced down your throats, and against being punished for your religious beliefs.
In this case, I have to wonder whether such a rebellion against evil would be the first sign of moral growth.
RCA Victor,
I couldn’t agree more but how do we do that – we get locked up for “hate crime” at the least excuse!
I’m delighted we are out of the EU – alleluia!
Laura,
Good question. Maybe large-scale demonstrations and marches? They say there were 200,000 people at the March for Life this week in Washington, DC. They can’t arrest that many!
Congratulations from the US of A! I pray the EU is done by decade’s end.