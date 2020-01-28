Peter’s Pence: Bishops in U.S. Facing Legal Action Over Abuse of Funds…

From the National Catholic Register…
The Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera has reported that Vatican prosecutors are investigating how funds from Peter’s Pence have been allegedly invested in loss-making enterprises as well as a movie censored in some countries because of its explicit homosexual scenes.
In the latest in a string of recent stories involving financial misconduct at the Holy See, the Secretariat of State reportedly invested more than $1 million in the movie Rocketman, a biopic of the singer Elton John, and $3.6 million in Men in Black: International.
The first major Hollywood studio release to include an on-screen homosexual sex scene, Rocketman was censored in a number of locations, including Russia, Malaysia, Samoa and the Cook Islands, as well as temporarily on Delta Airlines.
Peter’s Pence refers to financial support offered by the faithful to the Pope, which according to the Vatican [is] “destined to Church needs, to humanitarian initiatives and social promotion projects, as well as to the support of the Holy See.” Continue reading here
Class Action – see you in court!
On January 22, 2020, Stanley Law Group filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island against the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) for its role in the fraudulent promotion of Peter’s Pence as a charity to assist individuals throughout the world who have been affected by “war, oppression, natural disaster or disease.” Recent reports have shown as little as 10% of the contributions made to Peter’s Pence are actually used for these stated purposes.
In a press release issued at the time of filing, Marc Stanley stated, “It’s regrettable and tragic that such a trusted and well-respected organization has been taking advantage of the generosity of Catholic donors. USCCB must come clean and give back the money it took from well-intentioned people who thought they were giving urgently-needed funds to help the destitute around the world.”
Residents of the United States who have made contributions in the years 2013 – 2019 are encouraged to indicate their interest in joining the lawsuit by completing a simple form online at PetersPenceClassAction.com
In Scotland (and indeed in the UK generally) we don’t have a history of going to court, unless we’re in handcuffs. Maybe that needs to change. Some of us haven’t donated to Peter’s Pence (or any other collections beyond the price of a McDonald’s Cheeseburger Meal for our priest) for quite some time now, but those of you who have done and still do, may like to ask your Bishop if he is happy enough using your money to contribute to the scandalous “enterprises” listed in the Peter’s Pence Class Action lawsuit…
The scandals just keep coming. Little wonder that the Church is all but finished in the eyes of so many people who might otherwise be lining up to become Catholics. Tragic. And tragic especially for those priests and bishops who are causing these scandals. What lies ahead for them, is beyond tragic.
The hierarchy – the American hierarchy in particular – seems to have established a chronic pattern of playing fast and loose with the contributions of the faithful. The Lepanto Institute has done, and continues to do, yeoman’s work exposing the awards made by the Catholic Campaign for Human Development to organizations who violate Catholic teachings, or who are even overtly opposed to them.
There is also an American Catholic journalist and researcher, George Neumayr, who writes extensively about all forms of corruption – esp. homosexual and financial – in the American Church. Lately he has been on the case of the corrupt homosexual rector of the Basilica Of The National Shrine Of The Immaculate Conception, in Washington, DC. He also wrote extensively on the corrupt homosexual Cardinal Wuerl, one of Theodore McCarrick’s circle.
Speaking of financial and homosexual corruption, they certainly seem to go together, and are not strange bedfellows in the slightest….in fact, the financial corruption is typically required to supply funds for the obscenely lavish lifestyles of these homosexuals.
RCA Victor,
I took a look at the Lepanto Institute website, but their piece in the right hand corner raising funds for their own work, left me open-mouthed. They’re floating sums of $25 / 26 thousand! What on earth do they DO with all that money and who gives it?
Josephine,
I think you mis-read that: their fund-raising goal was $25,000, which they exceeded by $1,317. That is quite a modest amount for operating funds to run a research organization, their website, administrative costs, etc.
RCA Victor,
I’ve been to the National Shrine in Washington – I’m dismayed that the rector is a “corrupt homosexual”. How anyone can work in such a beautiful Catholic place and be corrupt in any kind of way, beats me.
I’ve never given to Peters Pence or to diocesan coffers either. I remember years ago reading that some people protesting against ecclesiastical dissent in the USA were putting fake notes in the collection, which had printed on them: “No doctrine, no dollar”. Quite. We have an obligation to support our priests, but any monies should be given to traditional priests and orders who won’t squander the money on loose living. I agree with RCAVictor. There is a massive connection with the financial corruption and the lavender mafia. Disgraced Archbishop Rembert Weakland paid $450,000 to buy the silence of an apparent former male lover. Stop giving these people money. And while we’re at it, stop buying the so-called ‘Catholic’ papers too, which are rotten to the core. The only way the revolution will fail is when there is no more money left to fund it.
Westminster Fly,
Your comment about the so-called Catholic papers is interesting because the St, Joseph Calendar shows St Francis de Sales, Patron Saint of Journalists/the Press to be today’s saint of the day. We should pray to him for the press and journalists in America and Britain to convert and maybe turn the tide.
Westminster Fly,
I’ve heard of that American custom of putting in “no doctrine, no dollar” notes, as well. What a terrific idea! We could change it to “no preaching properly, no pounds” Doesn’t sound as good, though, LOL!
Are these fake notes available online? I could do with a few.
I refuse to pay entrance fees to Catholic Cathedrals (e.g.Winchester, Salisbury) currently run by Protestants.
Usually, if you are on pilgrimage, they let you in free of charge. Sad our beautiful cathedrals are like National Trust properties.
I found that report utterly disgusting, not to say distressing. I knew the bishops were bad, but thieves?
We need a total clear-out, right across the western world, and the sooner the better.
Josephine,
Don’t be surprised, at anything these days (disgusted, yes, big time) and don’t get distressed. Here’s another shocker in Zenit today: Pope Francis refuses to accept the resignation of the arch-heretic Cardinal Schonborn ..
https://zenit.org/articles/pope-francis-doesnt-accept-resignation-cardinal-christoph-schoenborn-to-continue-as-archbishop-of-vienna/
I know it’s getting repetitive, but honestly, you just couldn’t make this stuff up!
You most certainly couldn’t make it up . What’s going on in The Vatican is without a Doubt Criminal. As for Peters Pence am of the same Mind as a few on here and I wouldn’t give it one Pence . As for the money 💰for Rocket Man . Maybe that was a little kickback for Elton when he said of Francis most famous quote. ” Who Am I Too Judge ” when asked about Homosexuality. Elton came out the next day and said ” Make That Man a Saint Now ” as in Reference to Francis. Elton of course can be excused as he probably doesn’t know that one has to be dead first . As Scandal after Scandal is heaped on Francis the latest from The Remnant is that he gave Bernie Sanders an Audience. Sanders a Man Who wants Infanticide Abortion for all paid for by the few . Then there is Francis Newest Statement ready for release His Apostolic Exoltation and WE have to agree with him . Why because He says so . Otherwise of course we’re bad real bad Catholics.
File a Formal complaint with THE US Postal inspection service of the Usps.. .This misappropriation of fund is a Fed CRIME under Mail Fraud statues of Us fed. Law. Watergate, Whitewater , B. Madoff ,saving and loan culprits etc. were jailed mainly on mail fraud charges.
Ed Mulrenan,
I’m sorry, but I don’t see the connection between stealing from Peter’s Pence and Mail Fraud? I can be very thick, so apologies if this is a silly question.
In the UK we get asked to support Peter’s Pence from the pulpit, not by mail.
I just noticed that Vatican prosecutors are investigating this Peter’s Pence scandal. Isn’t that a case of the fox guarding the hen-house?