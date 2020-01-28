Peter’s Pence: Bishops in U.S. Facing Legal Action Over Abuse of Funds…

From the National Catholic Register…



The Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera has reported that Vatican prosecutors are investigating how funds from Peter’s Pence have been allegedly invested in loss-making enterprises as well as a movie censored in some countries because of its explicit homosexual scenes.



In the latest in a string of recent stories involving financial misconduct at the Holy See, the Secretariat of State reportedly invested more than $1 million in the movie Rocketman, a biopic of the singer Elton John, and $3.6 million in Men in Black: International.



The first major Hollywood studio release to include an on-screen homosexual sex scene, Rocketman was censored in a number of locations, including Russia, Malaysia, Samoa and the Cook Islands, as well as temporarily on Delta Airlines.



Peter’s Pence refers to financial support offered by the faithful to the Pope, which according to the Vatican [is] “destined to Church needs, to humanitarian initiatives and social promotion projects, as well as to the support of the Holy See.” Continue reading here



Class Action – see you in court!

On January 22, 2020, Stanley Law Group filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island against the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) for its role in the fraudulent promotion of Peter’s Pence as a charity to assist individuals throughout the world who have been affected by “war, oppression, natural disaster or disease.” Recent reports have shown as little as 10% of the contributions made to Peter’s Pence are actually used for these stated purposes.

In a press release issued at the time of filing, Marc Stanley stated, “It’s regrettable and tragic that such a trusted and well-respected organization has been taking advantage of the generosity of Catholic donors. USCCB must come clean and give back the money it took from well-intentioned people who thought they were giving urgently-needed funds to help the destitute around the world.”



Residents of the United States who have made contributions in the years 2013 – 2019 are encouraged to indicate their interest in joining the lawsuit by completing a simple form online at PetersPenceClassAction.com

Comment:

In Scotland (and indeed in the UK generally) we don’t have a history of going to court, unless we’re in handcuffs. Maybe that needs to change. Some of us haven’t donated to Peter’s Pence (or any other collections beyond the price of a McDonald’s Cheeseburger Meal for our priest) for quite some time now, but those of you who have done and still do, may like to ask your Bishop if he is happy enough using your money to contribute to the scandalous “enterprises” listed in the Peter’s Pence Class Action lawsuit…

The scandals just keep coming. Little wonder that the Church is all but finished in the eyes of so many people who might otherwise be lining up to become Catholics. Tragic. And tragic especially for those priests and bishops who are causing these scandals. What lies ahead for them, is beyond tragic.