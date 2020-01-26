We hope that those of our readers and bloggers with Facebook and Twitter accounts, will spread the link to the above video, far and wide, asap, because ticket orders are coming in… So, to avoid disappointment, book now! Click here for details…
I wish to place on record, the sincere thanks of the Catholic Truth team to our Video-Master, Christopher, who doubles as one of my truly Great-Nephews! He devoted his spare time to putting the above advertisement together and I, for one, think it’s terrific! Thank you, Christopher!
It’s not a marketing ploy, folks, the ticket orders are coming in, even in January (in fact our first ticket sale was in September!) So, don’t risk a last minute request. Space is limited, so if you are seriously keen to come, order asap.
The video is superb. That quote from Our Lady sent a shiver down my spine!
Petrus,
Thank you – Christopher will be delighted that you like it so much. Yes, the quote from Our Lady of Fatima really does hit home.
N O T I C E . . .
Pauline Gallagher has asked me to advertise the following meetings…
1) The Scottish Family Party Meeting in Glasgow on Wednesday, 29th January, at 7.30pm in La Bonne Auberge, next to the Buchanan Street Bus Station.
If you recall, we discussed the bravery of Richard Lucas of the Scottish Family Party in his challenge to John Swinney SNP, MSP, Education Minister, about the shocking sexually explicit material being used in Scottish primary schools. To refresh memories, here is the video clip:
Seminar – sneak Preview…Richard has accepted our invitation to participate in our panel at the seminar next May.
2) Catholic Family Voice meeting in Edinburgh, at 6pm on Friday February 4th in Conan Doyle’s pub next to St Mary’s Cathedral.
I agree with Petrus: this video is masterful, and it is indeed well past time to fight, especially against the Communist-style intimidation tactics used by the 2 + 2 = 5 social justice warriors and other useful idiots of the father of lies.