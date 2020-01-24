President Trump Makes History… First In Office To Address March For Life! 

Comment:
President Trump is going down in history for many things – but more than anything else, he will be blessed for defending unborn babies in nations which have descended into what Pope John Paul II called “the culture of death”. Not only is he proclaiming the right to life loudly, clearly and very publicly, but he lists, too, the steps he is taking to restore a pro-life culture. His very positive talk at the 2020 March for Life is truly inspiring. Let’s pray for Mr Trump…
Our Lady of Guadalupe, pray for him…
Our Lady of Fatima, pray for him…
St Joseph, pray for him…
I agree, we need to pray for President Trump, he needs all the support he can get.
Catherine,
That’s a beautiful 58 seconds! It’s impossible to comprehend how anyone would consider killing such innocent babies.
Doctors are now admitting that unborn babies feel pain, which is so obvious I thought “DUH! “
Catherine,
That’s a beautiful little video, so touching. God bless President Trump!
Yes, pray for him, and pray for Our Lady of Guadalupe to sow division in the camp of his enemies, and that those who seek to destroy him be brought to justice.
Who might those enemies be? Obama, Clinton, Biden, Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, James Comey, John Brennan…oh and let’s not forget George Soros!
Yes a truely remarkable event and historic address. What an awesome president you yanks are blessed with.
Mind you it is amazing what influence a strong woman can have on a mere man!
I refer to his present wife.
Btw RCA, if you, or anyone on here, would prefer the full transcript of THAT speech it can be read and saved/printed over at Theconservativetreehouse.com.
Maybe give a copy to your/our local priest or politician.
Thank you editor for covering this important event.
Rcavictor,
Sorry its me back again. I forgot to complement you on your list of enemies above.
I notice you missed one important “politician” on your list.
It is the one with two little horns and a forked tail, but then I see you included Soros and as they are interchangeable, then you got them covered.
That speech is just phenomenal. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. No wonder he is so hated. It’s incredible. I have a new respect for Donald Trump now. He doesn’t care about cultivating the so-called elite – if he did, taking on the pro-abortionists is the last thing he’d do.
He will be re-elected – I’m certain of it.
It’s just astonishing to watch a President of the USA speaking like that at a pro-life rally. I am still stunned, after watching it twice! Can you imagine any of our UK politicians doing that, saying the things he said? Only when Hell freezes over!
Pray for him we must.
God has blessed America with this man. Pray and pray more that we keep him and that the enemy seeking to topple him becomes trapped in their own tangle of lies.
It seems the “liberal” (pro-abortion) media in the USA paid little, if any, attention to this event…
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/01/24/cnn-and-msnbc-ignore-president-trumps-march-for-life-speech-air-adam-schiff-instead/
