President Trump Makes History… First In Office To Address March For Life! 

Comment:

President Trump is going down in history for many things – but more than anything else, he will be blessed for defending unborn babies in nations which have descended into what Pope John Paul II called “the culture of death”. Not only is he proclaiming the right to life loudly, clearly and very publicly, but he lists, too, the steps he is taking to restore a pro-life culture. His very positive talk at the 2020 March for Life is truly inspiring. Let’s pray for Mr Trump…

Our Lady of Guadalupe, pray for him…

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for him…

St Joseph, pray for him…