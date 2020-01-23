Modern Catholics Discuss Liturgical Abuses in New Mass – You Just Couldn’t Make This Stuff Up…Honest!

Comment:
This group takes too long to get into the discussion (at least five minutes) but once they get going, it’s very interesting indeed to hear them objecting to some of the very things which were defended and promoted by fellow-parishioners when some of us were doing the complaining. It’s also interesting to see how the standards have shifted (mostly in a downward direction). In the end, it dawns on Catholics who are truly thinking it all through, that there is no option but to move on to the traditional Mass – back to the future… It seems clear that the growth is to be found where the traditional Latin Mass is being offered, so pray for the trio in the video. They obviously mean well. I liked them as people – so much so that, but for the geography, I’d invite them out for Haggis and Neeps 😀
Anyway, in summary, below are the 15 things which the group in the video argue need to stop happening… or not; there is some disagreement within the group which offers food for thought, not least because, notably, it is the priest [“Richard” or “Rich” as he seems to introduce himself] who does the disagreeing.
1 Clapping (applause)
2 Too many Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion
3 Receiving from the Chalice (“cup”) when sick
4 Leaving seats at sign of peace to “share the peace” with people across the church
5 Socialising before (and after) Mass
6 Phone ringing
7 Not donating
8 Leaving Mass early
9 Bad preaching (lack of “fire”, not inspiring or nourishing) [worryingly, the priest in the video is open to laity, including women, preaching.)
10 Receiving Holy Communion in mortal sin
11 Dressing inappropriately – not dressing up for Mass
12 No sanctus bells
13 Genuflecting to the altar when the Tabernacle is somewhere else
14 I couldn’t hear anything specific, but the conversation went on to discuss baptism/use of “lemonade” type jug (If I’ve missed something, tell me in the comments…)
15. Holding hands during Our Father
My own predominant thought listening to the conversation was that any hope for the future in that diocese lies with the laity, as represented by the two lads on the video not the clergy, as represented by the [very nice and doubtless well-meaning] priest in the video – a manifestly modernist priest but one who likes Cardinal Ratzinger! How much more confusing can this mess get!
Share your thoughts – politely! I’ll be posting the link to this thread on their YouTube channel, below the above video, to be precise., so don’t be too hard on these good souls, who are all far too young to have been taught the Faith properly. They are typical New Catholics tailor made for the New Mass, the New Liturgy, the New Sacraments, the New Catechism, the New Rosary, the New Evangelisation, the New Morality, the New Politically Correct Pontiff, the New Canonisations, the New Commandments (minus idolatry and adultery) … and the New – you name it.
I hope you will all make time to watch the video at the top of this thread. It should motivate us all to pray hard for the graces of insight necessary for all those who are still participating in the new Mass to realise that this Mass cannot be pleasing to God. It was designed with the help of six Protestant ministers to please Protestants! Are there really any Catholics out there who don’t know that by now?
Editor,
“Haggis and Neeps”? You must be joking! No need to poison them, just because they’re modernists, LOL!
Seriously, I agree about them being very well meaning etc., but some parts of that discussion were for the birds. How can they not see that it’s not about “too many” EMHC – one is one too many!
The priest exuding enthusiasm for the female preacher is just from another planet. Doesn’t he know that the reason priests have the duty to preach sermons has nothing to do with talent or a gift for speaking? Also, where there are people and priests allowing this because of the shortage of priests (entirely contrived and not necessary, IMHO) then that soon becomes the norm, as we’ve seen with EMHO which is acknowledged in the discussion on the video.
Somewhere in his letters, St Paul makes the point that he is not a trained speaker but that he has the knowledge required to preach the truth. That’s what I want to hear in a sermon, not some dramatic show where an “expert” gives us a lecture, no way.
Nicky,
I really like Haggis and Neeps, LOL!
I checked out what you said about St Paul and you are right – it’s in 2 Corinthians 11:6.
I also did a bit of searching into the office of preaching and found that Pope Benedict XV wrote an encyclical on this subject in 1917
http://www.vatican.va/content/benedict-xv/en/encyclicals/documents/hf_ben-xv_enc_15061917_humani-generis-redemptionem.html
What jumps out, IMHO, is the emphasis on the preacher as a priest of virtue and learning – if lay people, especially women, were allowed to preach, there would be scandals, without a doubt, as so many are using contraceptives and co-habiting. They need to be hearing sermons, not giving them!
Editor,
I have viewed the video and will pray for the two Ryans and Fr Richard Pagano. The sad thing is, they are really trying to be faithful Catholics, but if you begin from the wrong place, you complicate the journey!
I wonder if those individuals in the video are the kind of people that Pope Francis was referring to when he protested, in Evangelii Gaudium, that, “… in some people we see an ostentatious preoccupation for the liturgy”, If, indeed, they are those same people, of whom the Holy Father further remarked, were so, “intransigently faithful to a particular Catholic style from the past”, that it effectively amounted to nothing more than “a narcissistic and authoritarian elitism.” I wonder.
Marc,
I always think the Pope is getting at those who attend the traditional Mass when he makes comments about being too preoccupied with the liturgy, liturgical correctness etc., but maybe you’re right, and he also means anyone who wants to correct liturgical abuses in the new Mass. I’m not sure. You’ve made me think again about that.
I’d never heard of this talk show (rock music and camera-hogging priest included – blech), but i wonder if they would accept another list from us hard-boiled, rigid, mentally unstable, closed-minded traditionalists. So here, in the hip spirit of this talk show, is RCAVictor’s Top Ten Ways to Inch Closer to Tradition:
1. No altar girls.
2. Move tabernacle back to the altar (assuming there is one that hasn’t been removed).
3. Eliminate EMHC’s altogether.
4, Eliminate receiving the Precious Blood altogether, since it is already contained in Our Lord’s Body.
5. Ditch the happy-sappy music and bring back Gregorian chant.
6. Restore the old calendar and its vigils and octaves, starting with getting rid of “Ordinary Time” and calling it what it’s supposed to be.
7. Turn the priest around to face Our Lord.
8. Restore reading the Last Gospel (I can’t remember if this has been abolished).
9. Restore the St. Michael Prayer after all Novus Ordo Masses.
10. Move the Easter Vigil back to the late afternoon, where it used to be.
Oh well, I can’t count. Here’s #11:
11. Restore Septuagesima.
RCA Victor,
If they don’t listen to you, a fellow American, I don’t suppose the rest of us stand a chance, LOL!
No, the Last Gospel did not get retained in the novus ordo, although one of the English bishops did makes noises about restoring the Prayer to St Michael at the end of Mass, but I don’t know if it ever happened.
There’s so much that’s been lost in the novus ordo, including the genuflection during the Creed (at “became incarnate of the Virgin Mary, and was made man”)
It’s all so very sad. The Devil must be laughing his head off.
Is it just me, or did anyone else find the statues on the table very odd, indeed irreverent? They’re not the kind of representations of Our Lord and his saints that I would expect from Catholics, to be frank.
The priest saying lay preaching happened in the early Church, mentioning Scripture etc. stoked a memory in my head of something quoted on this blog more than once, although I can’t remember where – it was a papal encyclical where the Pope was saying it is an error to think we should return to how things were done in the early church, and the use of the table at Mass was one example given. If anyone can remember that and give the link, that would be great.
Josephine,
I think that was Pius XII on “antiquarianism, ” in Mediator Dei (1947).
RCA Victor,
Thank you! I have now found the passage, here it is:
61. The same reasoning holds in the case of some persons who are bent on the restoration of all the ancient rites and ceremonies indiscriminately. The liturgy of the early ages is most certainly worthy of all veneration. But ancient usage must not be esteemed more suitable and proper, either in its own right or in its significance for later times and new situations, on the simple ground that it carries the savor and aroma of antiquity. The more recent liturgical rites likewise deserve reverence and respect. They, too, owe their inspiration to the Holy Spirit, who assists the Church in every age even to the consummation of the world.[52] They are equally the resources used by the majestic Spouse of Jesus Christ to promote and procure the sanctity of man.
Also in paragraph 62 “it is neither wise nor laudable to reduce everything to antiquity by every possible device. Thus, to cite some instances, one would be straying from the straight path were he to wish the altar restored to its primitive tableform; were he to want black excluded as a color for the liturgical vestments; were he to forbid the use of sacred images and statues in Churches; were he to order the crucifix so designed that the divine Redeemer’s body shows no trace of His cruel sufferings; and lastly were he to disdain and reject polyphonic music or singing in parts, even where it conforms to regulations issued by the Holy See.”
https://www.papalencyclicals.net/pius12/p12media.htm
Obviously, the Pope is not thinking of the new Mass when he speaks of “more recent liturgical rites” – this encyclical was written in 1947, long before the new Mass was created, and the concept of a new Mass put together with the help of six Protestant ministers didn’t enter Pope Pius XII’s head.