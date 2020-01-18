Politics More Important Than Faith: Should “Catholic” Rebecca Long-Bailey Win Labour Leadership Race? Really? 

Rebecca Long-Bailey has appeared to suggest her politics are more important than her Catholic faith, as she attempted to extinguish a major row over her stance on abortion.

Amid a mounting backlash over her objection to later terminations on the grounds of disability, the Labour leadership frontrunner said that although she prayed to God every day she disagreed with “many” of the Church’s teachings.

Ms Long-Bailey’s attempts to distance herself from the Church carries echoes of the dilemma faced by Tony Blair, who was told by his advisers not to discuss his faith publicly because “We don’t do God” Source – The Telegraph: Labour leadership: Rebecca Long-Bailey says politics comes before her Catholic faith as she tries to extinguish abortion row

Comment:

Before we give Rebecca Long-Bailey a hard time, reflect on two key issues: firstly, she is very young and has grown up at a time when the Church has been – and continues to be – in major crisis. Thus, she clearly does not understand the nature and purpose of the Church, specifically, the role of the Church to protect and proclaim the natural moral law. She doesn’t get it. She doesn’t understand the “The Church” hasn’t made up the moral law. God did that, and authorised His Church to teach, preach, protect and proclaim the moral law.

Secondly, this attitude – that politics is more important than our Catholic Faith – is embedded in many Catholic souls. I’ve had many discussions, some bordering on attempted murder, trying to convince Catholic friends that they cannot go out canvassing for local politicians standing for election for a Party which condones the killing of unborn babies. They think nothing of working to get such MPs elected and then present for Holy Communion at Mass. Incredible. No conflict of conscience whatsoever.

It might be worth contacting Ms Long-Bailey to suggest that she re-consider her priorities because, Christ warned us to be ready for death at any moment – “you do not know the day nor the hour…” and it will not go well for her at her judgment, if she has put her political beliefs and aspirations before the Catholic Faith, given to us by God, so that we may be saved. Click here for contact details...

St Thomas More, pray for her…