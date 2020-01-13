Pope Benedict: NO! To Married Priests – Shock Horror from “Vatican Experts”…

From the BBC website (emphasis added)…
Retired Pope Benedict XVI has issued a defence of priestly celibacy in the Catholic Church as his successor considers easing a ban on married men serving as priests.
Pope Benedict made the appeal in a book co-authored with Cardinal Robert Sarah.
It comes in response to a proposal to allow married men to be ordained as priests in the Amazon region.
Pope Benedict, who retired in 2013, said he could not remain silent on the issue.
In the book, Pope Benedict says celibacy, a centuries-old tradition within the Church, has “great significance” because it allows priests to focus on their duties.
The 92-year-old says “it doesn’t seem possible to realise both vocations [priesthood and marriage] simultaneously”.
It is rare for Pope Benedict, who was the first pontiff to resign in almost 600 years, to intervene in clerical matters.
The Vatican is yet to comment on the book, which was previewed in part by French newspaper Le Figaro before its full publication on Monday.
Vatican commentators have reacted with surprise to Benedict’s intervention, suggesting it breaks with convention.
“Benedict XVI is really not breaking his silence because he (and his entourage) never felt bound to that promise. But this is a serious breach,” Massimo Faggioli, a historian and theologian at Villanova University, tweeted.
The comments by Pope Benedict were described as “incredible” by Joshua McElwee, a journalist for the National Catholic Reporter… Twitter post by @joshjmac…
As I digest this, I’m realizing how incredible it is. A former pope speaking in public about something his successor is currently in the process of considering. (118 7:17 PM – Jan 12, 2020) …
For many, celibacy is a key part of being a Catholic priest. A priest is supposed to be married to God and not be distracted by what some consider to be worldly concerns like a wife or a family.
For traditionalists, this is about the direction in which Pope Francis is taking the Church.
Some critics regard the idea of allowing married priests in the Amazon as a pretext to abolishing celibacy as a requirement altogether….
Click here to read entire BBC Report
Comment:
It’s downright hilarious to read the shocked comments of the alleged “Vatican experts/commentators” who speak of a “serious breach” and describe as “incredible” the fact that the previous Pope, Benedict XVI, should actually speak out to defend Catholic Tradition, in this case, the traditional teaching on celibacy. Talk about “diabolical disorientation” – writ large! Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!
Far from keeping silence and “obeying” this horrendous pope, Benedict should have spoken out a long time ago. In fact, of course, he should not have resigned/abdicated in the first place. He, as much as Pope Francis, will be called to account for the scandals, indeed the near destruction of the Church in human terms, in these times. Both before and AFTER his resignation/abdication. Better late than never, however, he is to be congratulated on this occasion. Agreed?
I am glad Benedict has made his intervention. Obviously with his stature, Francis’ sycophants cannot easily write him off as a crank or as being “outside the Church” etc, as per their usual responses when defending their sourpuss idol.
So it should garner some attention for sure. That said, we know that despite all his calling for plain speaking, Francis simply ignores anyone who disagrees with him, or questions him. (There is a two year old in my daughters nursery class, who has the same tactic.)
However, sad to note that this is precisely the situation everyone wanted to avoid when Benedict retired. That is, “two Popes” publicly disagreeing – OK, maybe Francis has not nailed his colours to the mast yet, but everyone was expecting him to OK married priests.
With the lucidly (if not energy) Benedict continues to exhibit – writing books, making interventions etc – I am all the more disappointed in him for “chucking it”. He was (is) more than capable of fulfilling the role of Pope.
I suspect it was all the modern nonsensical aspects – the globe trotting celebrity Pope etc – which made him retire, rather than simply teaching and exercising authority. He could have just stopped the constant travel etc and become a more remote / aloof figure, as per traditional Popes. But he obviously felt this is what is expected of modern Popes – sadly.
So I doubt this move will achieve anything, though we can hope. One crumb of comfort is that I bet Francis is furious about it, so that is something at least 😀
Does anyone else feel that the (semi-decent) Catholic media is increasingly shunning Francis and his antics? I am surprised at how little coverage the aftermath of the Amazon synod, with all the claimed expectation, has received
Gabriel Syme,
I agree with everything you say – apart from your final paragraph.
I think the reason the Catholic media hasn’t reported much on the Amazon Synod is because they want to keep quiet until Francis has achieved his diabolical goals and then they will sell them as an achievement in modernising the Church. Too much publicity of the details too soon, just might waken up the sound-asleep Catholics (on the other hand, maybe not!)
Gabriel Syme,
You might be interested in Fr. Gruner (RIP) and John Vennari’s (RIP) discussion of the reasons behind Benedict’s resignation in their “Your Questions Answered” videos. They are # 122, 123 and 124 in the archive.
(I’ve tried to post single videos from this series before, but failed. What always posts is #1 in the series, no matter which one I try)
RCA Victor,
Have you tried going to YouTube and searching for it there – that might work. I think it’s if someone posts an individual video on YouTube, separate from the rest, it just might work.
GS and Laura,
OK, here goes:
This is Part I.
Wow!! These two have absolutely no idea what on earth they are talking about. Have they never heard of the Avignon papacy or, indeed, the Western Schism??
Also, Celestine V was promptly placed into prison by his successor after resigning the papacy, where he remained until his death. He did not, alas, return to hermitage, like these two [commentators] are suggesting.
So, Benedict has said something, at last. My best guess is that he will be ignored and the whole thing will die down. It’s only when Francis is seriously challenged with the threat of a Council to decide his fate, that he will be bothered in the slightest, but with the pro-Francis bishops and cardinals ruling the roost, that is unlikely to happen. At his age, I’m thinking it will have to be a case of waiting until nature takes its course.
Gabriel,
I absolutely agree with you when you say that Benedict XVI should have ceased his globetrotting (started by John Paul II of Qu’ran kissing fame) and returned to being a more aloof, distant and dare I say holy or mystical figure. I appreciate that he is physically frail, and I wondered at one time if he had dementia, but it has become evident that he is still sharp upstairs, and could still exercise the papal office.
However, allow me to explain why I oppose married priests, aside from the kenosis, self sacrificing Christlike vocation. I knew an Anglican vicar’s wife, and she said how before retiring to bed, he used to switch the phone off, lest she or the kids be woken up at some ungodly hour by a parishioner. A celibate priest has no such concerns. What if that Anglican vicar’s congregant’s mother was dying? I know the CofE is false, but he must have been happy for some poor soul to die without prayer or succour of some kind.
Catholic Convert 1,
A radio Thought for the Day featured a vicar’s wife some years ago and she openly said (giving an example) that is one of their children took ill on a Sunday morning, husband/vicar would be at the hospital with the child, not taking the church service.
That’s the reality which is never mentioned by these liberal types.
I agree with Nicky – Francis will just ignore this, just as he did with the accusations of Abp. Vigano, but then deployed his boot-licking proxies (such as the Tweeters above) to engage in a smear campaign against Vigano – not to mention his own barrage of indirect references to Vigano’s accusations as the work of Satan. Luckily for Francis, there are two smear targets in this affair, and one of them is Cdl. Sarah, so I predict the smear campaign will be directed against the Cardinal. Much safer.
In her LifeSiteNews article about this book, Diane Montagna quotes Section 111 of the Amazon Pregnant Idol-Worship Synod, on celibacy:
“We appreciate celibacy as a gift of God (SC1967 1) to the extent that this gift enables the missionary disciple, ordained to the priesthood, to dedicate himself fully to the service of the Holy People of God.”
How about that for a Modernist-reeking load of double-talk? We “appreciate” (nope, not affirm, confirm, etc.); “to the extent that” (oh gee, celibacy may not be all that effective after all!).
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/i-cannot-keep-silent-benedict-xvi-and-cdl-sarah-defend-priestly-celibacy-in-new-book
RCA Victor,
“Double-speak” – that is what the liberals do all the time. Speaking out of both sides of their mouths.
RCA Victor,
Yes, I think Francis will ignore this intervention from Pope Benedict – no question about it. He may go after Cardinal Sarah, as you suggest, but I’m more inclined to think he’ll just ignore the whole thing and get on with his reform (tr “deform”) of the Church…
To apply Prince Harry’s comment about his wife to Papa Francis: What Francis wants, Francis gets.
Benedict’s intervention is too little and too late. If he seriously wants to stop this, there is only one thing which he needs to do. He needs to write that letter starting with the words: “For the following reasons my resignation of papacy was coerced and, therefore, invalid…”
Deacon Augustine,
Even if he was coerced, it was still a valid resignation. Even if you are coerced, you still have free will. If ‘they’ threatened to murder him or his brother or both, then the Pope Emeritus as a (albeit Modernist) Catholic still knows what martyrdom is. If the enemies of the church followed up on their threat and murdered them both, then they would have gone straight to Heaven.
And even if BXVI did write such a letter, and it was investigated by the relevant canonical authorities, i.e the Sacred College of Cardinals, what would it achieve? Francis has packed the College with his supporters, so they would just say the letter was the ramblings of a bitter and deluded old dotard.
Deacon Augustine,
The problem with that is, he’s already on public record saying that he wasn’t coerced.
Of course, conspiracy theorists will argue that he was coerced into saying that; my own feeling at the time was that it wasn’t overt coercion – more the tried and tested “constructive dismissal” method, beloved of the bullying bosses – or in this case, Vatican personnel, who wanted him gone.
Given the quality of those who have been raised to the Cardinalate I greatly fear just what quality of Pope the next one will be after PF.
Comment deleted.
This is Part 2 of Pope and Pope Emeritus Part 2
Amazingly, Francis’ toadies are claiming that Cardinal Sarah is a liar and that Benedict is being manipulated by being associated with this book.
These are truly despicable characters and it seems that there is no limit to how low they will stoop. They would bang their heads on the belly of a snake.
The assertion appeared along with claims it came from a “Vatican source” “close to Benedict XVI”.
Seemingly several US Catholic news outlets (including the Jesuit toilet paper, “America”) were poised to run this as a factual story, but have now backed off. Ignatius Press has made a statement saying they take Cardinal Sarah’s word on the matter.
Fortunately Cardinal Sarah has defended his good name:
The likes of Austen Ivereigh are now claiming that “Benedict didn’t co-author a book, he only contributed to it”.
Its really is pathetic.
They seem to be trying to split hairs to obscure the fact that Benedict is against relaxation of celibacy and the fact they had called Cardinal Sarah a liar.
Here is that oaf Iveriegh, trying to portray this as some kind of victory. Note the cover doesn’t even name Benedict as a “co author”, it just has his name.
Gabriel Syme,
Thanks for this information. Austen Ivereigh is, frankly, completely untrustworthy so I’m not surprised at his attacks.
Good for Cardinal Sarah that he tweeted in defence, and offered written proof that Pope Benedict is more than a “contributor”.
Not that the likes of Ivereigh will let the truth, the facts, get in the way of his mischevious attacks on the Cardinal, which are likely to turn into attacks on Pope Benedict.