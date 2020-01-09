Royal Crisis – Meghan & Harry… Personal Happiness Vs Duty?

Comment:
The unhappiness of the Duchess of Sussex seems to be behind this decision of Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals. But does duty always have to be the enemy of happiness? Is there not a level of happiness that springs from being dutiful?
Please keep all comments respectful; whether you are a royalist or a republican or somewhere in between, feel free to express your views in a forthright manner, but always without any personal abuse – be respectful, please and thank you.
And please address the topic which is about whether there is, necessarily, any conflict between duty and happiness.
This is an extract from the Sky News website
“Harry has grown up with the media… he would know better than anybody how to handle it.
“Meghan was an actress. Actors and people in theatre, they thrive on publicity.
“I think this is a case of what Meghan wants, Meghan gets.
https://news.sky.com/story/what-meghan-wants-meghan-gets-royal-experts-on-the-sussexes-decision-to-quit-roles-11904174
That was my immediate thought when this news broke – what Meghan wants, Meghan gets. I remember being stunned when I read about some petulance over her wedding, which I can’t remember the details of, but you’d think that given all she had then and was looking forward to, she could have been a bit more easy going about the wedding details.
If they go through with this and move to America or Canada, I think they should give up their titles or have them taken from them. We keep hearing how the royals bring in the tourists, and so they earn their keep, but they’ll be drawing the tourists overseas!
As for the question – no, IMHO, duty and happiness are not mutually exclusive. Ask any parent who has to look after their children if they think the sacrifices involved make them unhappy. I don’t think so. It’s the opposite. It’s in giving to others that we find fulfilment and true happiness.
Personal happiness cannot be achieved in this life, at least not for long, without the grace fo God in the soul, a fact that is evidenced by many examples of rich and successful people who have taken their own lives. A true sense of duty is likewise dependent upon God, his wisdom and grace. Sadly, Megan has already demonstrated her contempt for the constraints of duty by abandoning her first husband.
The question here is one of selfishness versus selflessness. The pair in question, sad to say, appear more prone to the former than to the latter. My personal conclusion is that Megan has had a very negative influence on Harry who seems to be moving further and further away from family, friends. It’s a marriage I have always said will not last.