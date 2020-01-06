England: Synod To Discuss Women Priests…Inching Closer to Open Schism? 

One of our English bloggers emailed this report from Gloria TV
I then checked out the website of the Diocese of Liverpool to find out more about their Synod 2020
If the Gloria TV analysis is correct, then somebody needs to remind Archbishop McMahon that he has no authority whatsoever to “make decisions” about the ordination of women – he must uphold the Church’s prohibition. But what if he doesn’t do that? IS the Church in England – certainly in the Diocese of Liverpool – heading for a complete break with the Catholic Church, given that male-only ordination is a teaching which the Church has absolutely no authority to change?
The address from the Archbishop in the short video clip below, plus the comments from the priests and lay leaders reveals nothing new. They talk for around 7 minutes and say nothing. It’s all the usual generic posturing. Buzz words abound, but nothing concrete is said. They all want everyone to know they are “called and gifted by God” but don’t give any concrete examples about what they are all called and gifted to do. One of the priests mentions “catechising stuff” in passing but – again – without defining what that means. Still, we all know what it most certainly does NOT mean – it doesn’t mean teaching the Faith entire and true; that Christ founded only one Church to be the Ark of Salvation and that is the one, holy, Catholic and apostolic Church. Below, the short video clip portrays the usual mix of confused but well-meaning laity and the totally clueless young priests, God help them. No disrespect intended just, what they term these days, “speaking truth to power”… 😀
Well it appears we have a Pope who is quite prepared to undermine Catholic teaching https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/openly-gay-priest-claims-pope-francis-affirmed-his-homosexuality-in-private-phone-call so it’s not surprising that bishops are as well. There’s been a de facto schism for years – I think that things are polarising now and the wheat is being sorted from the chaff. Before long, you’ll either have to accept the whole Francischurch/womenpriest/gaypriest/climatechange/pachamama caboodle, or none of it, and stick with Tradition. I think we’re in for a bumpy ride folks.
Agreed. If the reports about Liverpool are correct, they are on the brink of making their choice – by making the wrong “decisions”.
And I’m wondering if the Diocese of Motherwell in Scotland is following suit. I received news a few days ago of the death of the well known “gay” activist priest, Fr John Breslin, who outed himself publicly some years ago, both in his parish and in the (so-called) Catholic Times, Long before it became the fashion, he was participating in LGBT+ marches (in England, as it happens) and he allowed his address in Glasgow to be used by the Paedophile Information Exchange (effectively a Paedophile rights group) – yet here’s how the Diocesan Facebook page reports his death, on 29 December, 2019…
“Faithful servant”?
If there’s such a shortage of priests in that diocese, why not give the parishes over to the flourishing traditional orders – a strategy which has seemingly worked well in other dioceses? No, I think some people would rather have lay-led eucharistic services and even women ‘priests’ than the Traditional Latin Mass.
I also think it’s just become par for the course to eulogise deceased clergy (and laity) these days – whatever they’ve done. We all go to Heaven nowadays, apparently. Don’tcha know that?
Westminster Fly,
“Don’tcha know that?” LOL! We should definitely know that by now!
One of the commenters under the GloriaTV article posted this:
Married male priesthood (oh wait, doesn’t that still promote the dreaded patriarchy?), women deacons, and “ultimately women priests.” Why not “non-binary” deacons and priests, while you’re at it? How about goats and pigs too? I mean, if you’re going to surrender, stop being mealy-mouthed about it and go for the gold!
Since, as I understand it, there is a large population of Muslims in Liverpool, at this point I wouldn’t be surprised to see this Synod propose ordaining Muslims to the priesthood as well. I’m sure Pope Francis would be seized with paroxysms of joy at that news.
I wonder how John, Paul, George and Ringo would feel about all this? Looks like their degenerate legacy lives on.
RCA Victor,
I don’t think anyone can be surprised at anything that goes on in Liverpool under this archbishop, I always think if you want to know what kind of bishop or priest someone is, just check The Tablet. This is a description of his favourite church
A favourite church of Archbishop Malcolm McMahon’s is round, with the altar in the centre and huge panels of abstract stained glass on the walls. Built in the early 1960s, St Mary’s, in the industrial town of Leyland, Lancashire, has remarkable Stations of the Cross. Roman soldiers wear swastikas, women are in modern dress and a local workman helps Christ to carry his Cross. Even more unconventionally, there is a fifteenth Station showing the Resurrection.
https://www.thetablet.co.uk/features/2/15775/malcolm-mcmahon-the-listening-archbishop
He must be one of the worst in England – and that’s saying something.
I can’t help wondering why we’re not having these synods in Scotland. Maybe that’s a joy lying ahead for us, LOL!
PS: I just noticed that this Synod is also going by the name of “Discernment meeting.” What better proof than this, that those who are diabolically disoriented – either by their sins or the prevailing zeitgeist – are, above all, blind to the truth, and incapable of discerning anything but lies?
Very true, dear Editor. They say nothing worth hearing. Hot air and vapid bloviations. We’ve heard all this stuff before and repeated for decades! When will these good people begin to understand that Catholic life is not about forward planning, endless meetings, drawing up charters and ‘where do we go from here?’ head-scratching? Faith is about being; being in Christ our Lord, first and foremost. These people are hooked on the sensation of movement, of busy activism. How very ‘woke’.