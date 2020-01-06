England: Synod To Discuss Women Priests…Inching Closer to Open Schism? 

One of our English bloggers emailed this report from Gloria TV

I then checked out the website of the Diocese of Liverpool to find out more about their Synod 2020

If the Gloria TV analysis is correct, then somebody needs to remind Archbishop McMahon that he has no authority whatsoever to “make decisions” about the ordination of women – he must uphold the Church’s prohibition. But what if he doesn’t do that? IS the Church in England – certainly in the Diocese of Liverpool – heading for a complete break with the Catholic Church, given that male-only ordination is a teaching which the Church has absolutely no authority to change?

The address from the Archbishop in the short video clip below, plus the comments from the priests and lay leaders reveals nothing new. They talk for around 7 minutes and say nothing. It’s all the usual generic posturing. Buzz words abound, but nothing concrete is said. They all want everyone to know they are “called and gifted by God” but don’t give any concrete examples about what they are all called and gifted to do. One of the priests mentions “catechising stuff” in passing but – again – without defining what that means. Still, we all know what it most certainly does NOT mean – it doesn’t mean teaching the Faith entire and true; that Christ founded only one Church to be the Ark of Salvation and that is the one, holy, Catholic and apostolic Church. Below, the short video clip portrays the usual mix of confused but well-meaning laity and the totally clueless young priests, God help them. No disrespect intended just, what they term these days, “speaking truth to power”… 😀

