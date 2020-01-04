UK Court: Ethical veganism ‘deserves same protection as religion’, rules judge… 

Sacked vegan Jordi Casamitjana has won a ruling that ethical veganism is a philosophical belief and is therefore a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010.
Jordi Casamitjana said he was sacked by the League Against Cruel Sports after raising concerns that its pension fund was being invested into companies involved in animal testing.
The 55-year-old, from London, claims he was unfairly disciplined for making this disclosure and that the decision to dismiss him was because of his philosophical belief in ethical veganism. He spoke with Mike Graham.
Comment:
One commentator on YouTube said “stop the world, I REALLY want to get off…” while another wondered if joking about veganism would now be classed as a hate crime. I hope not… But what do YOU think?
I saw that on the TV news. It’s absolutely mental. These judges are really out of touch with reality.
By that logic, anything can be called a religion.
Employers will be getting more and more afraid to take on staff, thanks to people like this man.
“By that logic, anything can be called a religion.”
That is my opinion, exactly. Nobody should criticise obesity any more because obesity might be your religion, LOL!
I haven’t laughed so much in ages!
There is no doubt that if Veganism is classed as a religion, then to criticise it will be a hate crime. These judges can’t have enough work to do when they’re setting themselves up to hear ridiculous claims like this.
Here’s an example in the news today of KFC giving a vegan a real chicken burger by mistake, LOL! I wonder if they will sue!
Fidelis,
One of those two people was physically sick when they discovered they’d been given a real chicken instead of whatever they give to vegans. What a hoot.
Sorry, but I’ve no time for this nonsense. When I was a child it was a case of “eat what you’re given” and it’s stuck with me, LOL!
Lily hit the nail on the head, I think (with sincere apologies to the nail for the pain it suffered – perhaps it can find a hit-nail support group offering hot chocolate, stuffed animals and a safe space from offensive hammers….):
Just as anyone can now invent their own gender, anyone can invent their own religion, and demand “rights” stemming from it. The psychological basis of this is narcissism, which is actually the prerequisite, on an individual scale, for anarchy. And anarchy is what the New World Odor is after.
As for vegans and “stopping the world I want to get off,” I’ve always wondered if vegans were from the planet Veague.
Personally, I consume very little meat due to animal welfare concerns, and am considering becoming a vegetarian, or at least a pescetarian (not a Presbyterian!). However, the ruling was just in response to a case brought by a man who claims he was dismissed because he was discriminated against. Why should anyone have an objection to veganism as a protected philosophical viewpoint? It’s not being classed as a religion. Why can’t people simply mind their own business and if people want to be vegans let them get on with it? If he was discriminated against, then the courts need to issue a ruling.
Catholic Convert 1,
Let me tell you what’s wrong with it. Veganism is a name for people who will only eat certain things, just like a chocoholic is a person who is eating a lot of chocolate. It is NOT a “philosophical viewpoint” – these people who are so into animal welfare that they would go to court to claim discrimination against anyone who doesn’t agree with them, are idiots. It’s not a “philosophical viewpoint” to think it’s good to not eat meat, only eat vegetables or whatever it is they eat, it’s just an opinion. There must be a difference, otherwise, we’d all be in court defending our opinions! Actually that’s what it is coming to these days.
If people don’t want to eat meat, that’s fine. Just don’t lecture those of us who do want to eat meat. You say “why can’t people mind their own business, if people want to be vegans and let them get on with it” but it’s the other way round. It’s these fanatical vegans or vegetarians who are refusing to mind THEIR own business and actually want eating meat to be made illegal – that was the news a few weeks back. Sorry, not meaning to offend, but IMHO they’re a bunch of clowns.
Lily I really have to back up your comment and agree with you ,they are a Bunch of Clowns. One thing though and maybe someone can answer it, is I have Never heard them Criticising Muslims about Hal Al Meat . Maybe they think that Muslims eat a sort of Vegan Meat Diet I know not . What I do know is that I argued with a Vegan on Social Media who said that Eating Meat was WORSE than Abortions . Now once that’s said all bets are off they Are Clowns. He then said to me would I be willing to Kill an Animal for Meat . I then said to him that I had worked in Slaughter Houses and yes I would Kill a Beast for Meat . He then said ( although I know not why ) that he had an MBE . What that had to do with the conversation illuded me . I will Take Vegans seriously when I see them take their pet Pig . Goat . Sheep or Cow for a walk and of course,clean up after them what is necessary. Until then al enjoy my Steaks . When I can afford them of course.