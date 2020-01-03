Ireland: Papolatrist Priest Under Fire For “Attacking” Pope Francis – At Last!

Below, extracts from Fr Thaddeus Doyle’s January editorial, in The Curate’s Diary.

Some years ago, this priest launched a series of articles attacking Fatima priest, Father Nicholas Gruner, RIP, to which Catholic Truth (and the Fatima Center) responded vigorously. Click here to read an Open Letter to Fr Thaddeus Doyle from Christopher Ferrara, correcting his false statements about Fr Gruner and the Consecration of Russia, and highlighting his adherence to the Medjugorje hoax.

As you will see below, Fr Doyle has now come to the point of feeling the need to criticise Pope Francis. Yet here he attacks Archbishop Vigano for doing precisely the same thing… He is one very mixed-up clergyman. Pray for him.

From Fr Doyle’s current, January, editorial…

Faithful Friend,

Thank you from the depths of my heart for your continued loyalty to the Curate’s Diary in these difficult times.

I especially thank those who have continued to promote the Curate’s Diary despite many people objecting to its contents, and sometimes despite being insulted for promoting it.

Our circulation has indeed suffered greatly as a result of my coverage of recent events in the Church. Indeed since I began the series on Pope Francis and the problems in the heart of our Church, our circulation has dropped by 850 and is still dropping. About half of that is as a result of these articles. There has also been a knock-on effect on other aspects of my ministry also, including the loss of speaking engagements.

Why then do I not turn a blind eye to what I perceive as problems in the Church?

…Indeed when problems first began to arise in relation to Pope Francis, I too didn’t want to know. I even tried to block some things out of my consciousness. One such incidence happened while Cardinal Muller was still head of the Congregation for the Doctrine and Faith.

One morning when Cardinal Muller was celebrating Mass, his secretary got a phone call from Pope Francis who insisted on speaking to Cardinal Muller immediately. His secretary explained that Cardinal Muller was celebrating Mass. Pope Francis still insisted that he wanted to speak to him. Immediately! To interrupt the Mass!

Naturally Cardinal Muller wasn’t happy, but his secretary explained that he had already told Pope Francis that he was celebrating Mass, but yet Pope Francis wanted to speak to him. Now!

Had it been me, I would not have left the altar regardless of who was on the phone.

Every morning, if it is possible, I spend 30 minutes before Mass seeking to prepare my mind and heart for the celebration of Mass.

I cannot comprehend any cleric or indeed any person interrupting Mass or any ceremony for a phone-call.

How can one possibly put one’s mind and heart into celebrating the Mass if one is interrupted in the middle of it to answer the phone?

To me to interrupt Mass in this way is grave matter:- grave matter in lack of reverence and respect for the Mass, and also grave matter in this case because it involved the abuse of power.

When I heard what had happened, I was shocked, but I pushed this incident and other troubling incidents out of my mind, and got on with life, supporting Pope Francis and challenging his critics. However eventually things happened which I could not push out of my mind any longer.

I am a firm believer in the teaching of Jesus as we find it in the New Testament.

As years have gone by, my eyes have been opened more and more to the wisdom, truth and beauty of every word that the New Testament records Jesus as having said.

It is for me a real proof that Jesus was truly God. How otherwise could he have come up with such amazing and revolutionary teaching?

Jesus is, as He said, the Way, the Truth and the Life. And as He also said, ³Everyone who belongs to the truth listens to My voice.² There is a sense in which a person hasn’t totally met Jesus if he or she isn’t guided by His teaching.

Regardless of the cost, I will stand for the teaching of Jesus. Publicly! Given my own love for Jesus, given my belief that his teaching is the true word of God, staying silent when a leading Church figure speaks or acts in a way that is contrary to the teaching of Jesus, is not an option. [Editor: yet, when the “Lady” of Medjugorje does just that, he has no problem with it.]

Naturally it saddens me when we lose readers. But I am only losing readers – not my life.

Spiritually it is not a bad thing to suffer some small loss for the sake [of] Jesus. It means that one is putting Jesus before self.

There is, however, a sad side to it as well. My life is totally dedicated to leading people to a living relationship with Jesus, and the fewer readers we have, the fewer people I can help in their spiritual journey. I can only trust that one day, Jesus will in some way use my witness for the good His kingdom.

Ironically, but thankfully, one reason so many people have a difficulty with the Pope being criticised is that we have had outstanding popes for so long. [Editor: emphasis added, as I try to keep a straight face].

If people had a better knowledge of Church history, they would not have near as many scruples about a Pope being challenged

Yours, in Christ, Thaddeus Doyle (Rev)

To read the entire editorial, visit Source – Jesus Power Ministries

Comment…

The very title of this priest’s site gives a flavour of his “ministry” – which is that of any Protestant preacher. Appeals to “the Spirit”, to building “a relationship with Jesus” along with references to the “Gospel” as distinct from the Church, feature in his writings, which, arguably, lack the Catholic ethos. That aside, however, what are your thoughts about Fr Thaddeus Doyle’s conversion to criticising Pope Francis? Might it lead to greater things? If you have any stories of similar “conversions”, of priests shedding their papolatry to condemn the scandals caused by Pope Francis, let us know.

Importantly, too, consider what moves a priest like Fr Doyle to speak out, albeit better late than never, in the matter of the scandalous words and behaviour of Pope Francis? Is it, thinkest thou, the above sentiment from Our Lady – is it because they come to a realisation that they must put God and His Truth above loyalty to any individual pontiff? If not… what then?