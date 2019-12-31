Wishing Everyone a Very Happy New Year in 2020 … Come Holy Spirit! 

Comment:
For bloggers and readers who may wish to attend the traditional Latin Mass on New Year’s Day, the Masses available include:
Society of St Pius X in Edinburgh – 12.30pm
Society of St Pius X in Glasgow – 6.30pm
Immaculate Heart of Mary, Archdiocese of Glasgow – 12 noon.
In the January newsletter, not yet published due to holidays, we are asking readers to make a special effort to bring to the Pope’s attention at the beginning of this new year, the increasing urgency of the Consecration of Russia to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart, in order to achieve world peace: write to His Holiness Pope Francis, Apostolic Palace, 00120 Vatican City. (Do not add ‘Rome’ or ‘Italy’)…
That’s one New Year’s resolution done and dusted!
Now share any favourite hymns and prayers, videos, jokes and stories, to ease us into the new year and a new decade.
Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!
I wish everyone at Catholic Truth a truly happy New Year in 2020.
Things are different now, and the New Year TV shows are all very modern (I haven’t watched them for years, but I’m assuming they are still rocking and rolling it at the Bells!) So I thought I would post a video showing how we used to bring in the New Year although this dance was obviously filmed in summer, LOL! That’s not the kind of weather we have on 1st January! I can’t find any video as clear as this, but maybe others will have more luck.
When the midnight bells strike, I hope we all remember a wee prayer to the Patron of the Church, St Joseph, for blessings and graces for the Pope and bishops in 2020. Happy New Year everyone!
Lily,
That’s lovely! Thank you for that. As I mentioned below to Theresa Rose who also posted a ceilidh dance video, I know of at least one young man who, only a few days ago, hosted a ceilidh to celebrate his 18th birthday. A couple of my nephews were present and everyone thoroughly enjoyed the event. I’m hoping when it’s my nephews’ turn, they’ll do the same… while I can just about manage a Gay Gordons…
Happy New Year and may 2020 bring us some spiritual relief!
Crofterlady,
I second that – except I’m praying for TONS of spiritual relief. You’re much too undemanding!
To all, I extend my best wishes for the year 2020; may the Lord bring you whatever you desire.
Lionel
Thank you – and let’s hope that 2020 sees the beginning of Frexit!
Wishing everyone a happy New Year in 2020. I wish I were as energetic as the dancers in this video at this New Year Ball.
I echo Lily in praying for the Pope and Bishops – May they receive the grace to Consecrate Russia to the Immaculate of Mary.
Theresa Rose,
Me, too – if only I had a tiny portion of the energy displayed in that video, I’d have my housework done before you could say “dust and polish”…
It’s always good fun, the ceilidh dancing. Exhausting, but fun!
Interestingly, some young nephews of mine were invited to an 18th birthday party which took place a few days ago and the entertainment provided turned out to be a ceilidh! So, it seems the younger generation are not all into pop and rock rubbish…
A Happy New Year to everyone! Having already watched It’s a Wonderful Life, , it’s now time for A Christmas Carol, with Alistair Sim as Scrooge…
RCA Victor
The cheek of them, picking a Scotsman to play Scrooge… As if!
Hey! That’s my favorite version of A Christmas Carol – and most film critics agree it’s the best version too:
http://www.tcm.com/tcmdb/title/70899/A-Christmas-Carol/
You should be proud that a Scotsman played the definitive Scrooge.
If you haven’t seen the 1951 version of A Christmas Carol (released as “Scrooge” on your side of the pond if I remember right), then you’re missing out on a real treat. Once you see this version, it will be your favorite.
Kathleen Harrison should have gotten the UK equivalent of Best Supporting Actress Oscar (have no idea if the UK has anything like the Oscars over there) for her role as the housekeeper in A Christmas Carol (and if you watch it you’ll see why 😉). I don’t want to ruin the movie for you.
Seriously, it’s the BEST version of A Christmas Carol. You really will enjoy it.
To end this charitably, my best wishes to you and the entire CT family.
“God bless us, everyone!” – Tiny Tim
Happy New Year 2020 to you all! Hope it’s an amazing one!
A very happy New Year to all and I hope this one will bring the consecration of Russia!
Jan. 1 on the Byzantine calendar is the Feast of the Circumcision of Our Lord and St. Basil the Great:
http://lit.royaldoors.net/?event_id1=4183
A Blessed Feast and Happy New Year to everyone.
Margaret 🇺🇸