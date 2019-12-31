Wishing Everyone a Very Happy New Year in 2020 … Come Holy Spirit! 

Comment:

For bloggers and readers who may wish to attend the traditional Latin Mass on New Year’s Day, the Masses available include:

Society of St Pius X in Edinburgh – 12.30pm

Society of St Pius X in Glasgow – 6.30pm

Immaculate Heart of Mary, Archdiocese of Glasgow – 12 noon.

In the January newsletter, not yet published due to holidays, we are asking readers to make a special effort to bring to the Pope’s attention at the beginning of this new year, the increasing urgency of the Consecration of Russia to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart, in order to achieve world peace: write to His Holiness Pope Francis, Apostolic Palace, 00120 Vatican City. (Do not add ‘Rome’ or ‘Italy’)…

That’s one New Year’s resolution done and dusted!

Now share any favourite hymns and prayers, videos, jokes and stories, to ease us into the new year and a new decade.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!