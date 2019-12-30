Call For Lawyer’s Prosecution Over Killing Fox – Killing Babies Still OK… 

Comment:
Such outrage over the killing of a fox – hardly the most friendly animal in the world. Whatever, I’m always astounded that the same people who are against cruelty to animals (and I would certainly not condone such cruelty) do not extend their outrage to the murder of innocent human beings in their mother’s womb. Not if “mummy” doesn’t want him/her – “mummy” has to have the right to choose to kill that little baby, but, as we can see, try using the right to choose argument to kill a fox, and you’re likely to end up in court. I wonder what would be the outcome if everyone demanding this lawyer’s head, were to watch an actual abortion or the “products” of an abortion lying in a dish, easily identifiable as a boy or girl (although not any of the other 99 genders – I’ll concede that…)
A suggestion for the Petition-signers: pay a visit to this site to challenge your (propaganda-based) beliefs about abortion, and then come back to argue for the prosecution of all those involved in THOSE killings. I won’t be holding my breath…
WISHING EVERYONE A VERY HAPPY NEW YEAR
Thank you Patricia for this important post
In this ever crazy mixed up World we get Foxes,Newts ,Bats ,Rare species of Flowers taking precedence over our own precious species pre born children in fact every year gets more pro death I like Animals and would not hurt them BUT there has to be a line drawn ……..groups of Uni Students would severely abuse and possibly assault you if you sell meat or fish yet they will happily with their deluded selves scream obscenities and make disgusting placards crudely out of cardboard and make vile disgusting womb like toys and coat hangers dripping in blood bay for even more infant bloodlust utterly tragic
All perfect points from you Catholic Truth and Wendy. Yet, nothing truthful sinks into the consciousness of those who perform and condone the gross and unholy murders of babies. They don’t realize the horror they are into! Why don’t they feel bad when they SEE a broken little baby in front of their eyes? When they see its’ blood on their rubber gloves and staining their white surgical gown (if they even wear one) or when they first pick up a scalpel to make the first ‘incision’ WHAT IS WRONG WITH THEM?
Why does the blood of the destroyed fox body bother them so?