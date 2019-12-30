Call For Lawyer’s Prosecution Over Killing Fox – Killing Babies Still OK… 

Comment:

Such outrage over the killing of a fox – hardly the most friendly animal in the world. Whatever, I’m always astounded that the same people who are against cruelty to animals (and I would certainly not condone such cruelty) do not extend their outrage to the murder of innocent human beings in their mother’s womb. Not if “mummy” doesn’t want him/her – “mummy” has to have the right to choose to kill that little baby, but, as we can see, try using the right to choose argument to kill a fox, and you’re likely to end up in court. I wonder what would be the outcome if everyone demanding this lawyer’s head, were to watch an actual abortion or the “products” of an abortion lying in a dish, easily identifiable as a boy or girl (although not any of the other 99 genders – I’ll concede that…)

A suggestion for the Petition-signers: pay a visit to this site to challenge your (propaganda-based) beliefs about abortion, and then come back to argue for the prosecution of all those involved in THOSE killings. I won’t be holding my breath…