Scots Bishop Excommunicates Critics of Pope Francis – Is Catholic Truth Next?

Bishop Brian McGee, 54, of Argyll and The Isles, Scotland, excommunicated a group of hermits on Westray Island, reports Deacon Nick Donnelly on Twitter.

The excommunication was notified on Christmas Eve by mail.

The group consists of Father Stephen de Kerdrel, Sister Colette Roberts and Brother Damon Kelly who, in the past, was arrested ten times for criticising homosexuality and abortion.

The reason for the excommunication was a declaration published in summer on the hermits’ website calling Francis “a great heretic” and stating that “never in history has there been such a Pope, who by his actions, words, and teaching, has thrown the whole Church into confusion.”

The hermits declaration therefore withdraw “our obedience from Pope Francis and sever communion with the Holy See.” © Nick Donnelly, #newsSxxgfrdnaj

Source – with full declaration included…

Comment:

Ignore the headline! Catholic Truth is highly unlikely to be excommunicated because, unlike those hermits, we recognise that we do not possess the authority to pronounce on the Pope in this way; we recognise, rather, that this pontificate is but the latest suffering for us, in this ever-worsening Church crisis. Much patience, along with much penance and prayer is needed to see us through this crisis. Pray for the Pope, highlight and correct his shocking errors, and then wait for the judgment of the Church in due course. Unless he publicly and massively repents, there’s no doubt that he will be anathematized by the Church authorities at some future date. Just not now. And just not by anyone who lacks the authority to formally denounce him. It’s sad and disappointing that those hermits have now followed Luther to stand against Christ’s Church, and all because of a bad pope. Very sad. Very disappointing. One of the things which has led them into this error, as stated in their Declaration, is the incomprehensible silence of the world’s bishops. They are right about that – those bishops will share in whatever horrors await Pope Francis at his judgment for their complicity in his theological, spiritual, moral and ecclesiastical crimes.

Nevertheless, I sincerely hope there’s nobody on this blog who thinks that the hermits did the right thing but if you ARE of that flawed mindset, feel free to say so, just this once – we normally avoid this subject since it can lead people astray, but since this is happening here in our own neck of the woods in Scotland, well… there’s always an exception to the rule. So, this is it; but, be clear, those hermits are 100% wrong to break from Christ’s Church no matter how well intentioned, for we all know about that dreaded road which is paved with good intentions but which leads us, literally, to Hell. Avoid!