A Happy Christmas Everyone…

A very happy Christmas to one and all – God bless us, each one.
Christ is Born!
A blessed Nativity to the entire CT family especially our beloved Madame Editor.
Excerpt from Great Vespers with the Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great:
When Augustus reigned alone on earth,* the many kingdoms of men came to an end;* and when You were made man of the pure Virgin,* the many gods of idolatry were made powerless.* The cities of the world passed under one single rule;* and the nations came to believe in one sovereign Godhead.* The peoples were enrolled by the decree of Caesar;* and we, the faithful, were enrolled in the name* of the divinity,* when You, our God, were made man.* Great is Your mercy: Lord, glory to You.
Excerpt from Great Compline with Litiya (Tone 1 bolharskyj):
Let heaven and earth as the prophets foretold now rejoice,*
let angels and men exult in spirit,*
for God has revealed Himself in the flesh*
to those who were in darkness and dwelt in shadows.*
He is born of a Virgin — a cave and a manger receive Him;*
shepherds proclaim the news of the wonder;* wise men from the East bring gifts to Bethlehem; *
and we with unworthy lips offer Him angelic praise.*
Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace.*
The Hope of the nations is come, to set us free from the yoke of the enemy!
Sources: http://www.royaldoors.net
Christmas and Epiphany. Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia, 1990, pp. 13-14.
Z nami Boh! God is with us!
Yours in the Infant King,
Margaret 🇺🇸
Margaret USA,
Thank you for that – and for your lovely Christmas wishes, which we return to you, threefold 😀
Merry Christmas, everyone!
DOTF,
We’ve missed you!
Thinking of you in this holy season, and wishing you all the joys of the festivities.
Happy Christmas to you, and yours!
Here’s a website where you can track Santa Claus’ (aka St. Nick) progress around the globe:
https://www.noradsanta.org/
However, though I couldn’t find a way to track Editor’s progress around Glasgow (driving on the wrong side of the road, no doubt), I can still wish everyone a Merry and Blessed Christmas!
RCA Victor,
It’s Christmas – be nice to Madame Editor!
Wishing you and yours a blessed Nativity.
Margaret 🇺🇸
P.S. Refresh my memory: where are you in the U.S.? I’m in southeastern PA.
Thank you Margaret USA – us gals need to stick together when the RCA Victors of this world turn on us…
Margaret,
Southwestern Ohio. A Merry Christmas to you!
RCA Victor,
That’s great to see Santa making progress around the world but it looks like he’s nowhere remotely near Scotland yet, so I’m heading for the hay and just hope he gets here before morning.
Happy Christmas to you and yours!
Editor,
Don’t forget to leave some milk and cookies out for Santa before you retire. Maybe even a CD of Columbo re-runs….
Merry Christmas!
“Silent Night” is one of my favourite carols. I can’t find one sung right through by a choir but this one is nice. The violin instrumental is played twice before the choir joins in, which I think is a pity, but it’s still beautiful.
Happy Christmas to everyone at CT
MM,
That’s beautiful. I just LOVE the violin. A really beautiful rendition of Silent Night, which is one of my own all-time favourites – but then most carols are my all-time favourites!
Margaret Mary,
How about this one?
Editor,
You usually say we can tell jokes on these threads but not this time, so I think that’s been an oversight. I hope so, because I’ve got a cracker! Here it is:
Q What is the best Christmas present in the world?
A A broken drum, you just can’t beat it! LOL!
A very merry Christmas to the CT bloggers.
Nicky,
Of course it’s good to post jokes, always, on Feast Day threads – sorry, my memory isn’t what it used to be – thankfully… it used to be really terrible 😀
Thanks for your joke – brilliant!
Editor,
There’s nothing wrong with being senile…as far as I can remember…
Ha ha, that’s very funny! Happy Christmas to everyone.
Wishing everyone a Happy and Holy Christmas. How about Once in David’s Royal City.