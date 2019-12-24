A Happy Christmas Everyone…

December 24, 2019 By in Bible, devotions Tags: , , 18 Comments

Thanks to all our readers and bloggers for their support in the past year, both with their time and with many generous donations…

Comments on all relevant issues, favourite prayers and hymns/carols, a simple exchange of festive greetings, welcome on this thread. 

A very happy Christmas to one and all – God bless us, each one. 

18 responses

  1. Christ is Born!

    A blessed Nativity to the entire CT family especially our beloved Madame Editor.

    Excerpt from Great Vespers with the Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great:

    When Augustus reigned alone on earth,* the many kingdoms of men came to an end;* and when You were made man of the pure Virgin,* the many gods of idolatry were made powerless.* The cities of the world passed under one single rule;* and the nations came to believe in one sovereign Godhead.* The peoples were enrolled by the decree of Caesar;* and we, the faithful, were enrolled in the name* of the divinity,* when You, our God, were made man.* Great is Your mercy: Lord, glory to You.

    Excerpt from Great Compline with Litiya (Tone 1 bolharskyj):

    Let heaven and earth as the prophets foretold now rejoice,*
    let angels and men exult in spirit,*
    for God has revealed Himself in the flesh*
    to those who were in darkness and dwelt in shadows.*
    He is born of a Virgin — a cave and a manger receive Him;*
    shepherds proclaim the news of the wonder;* wise men from the East bring gifts to Bethlehem; *
    and we with unworthy lips offer Him angelic praise.*
    Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace.*
    The Hope of the nations is come, to set us free from the yoke of the enemy!

    Sources: http://www.royaldoors.net
    Christmas and Epiphany. Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia, 1990, pp. 13-14.

    Z nami Boh! God is with us!

    Yours in the Infant King,

    Margaret 🇺🇸

    Reply

  3. Here’s a website where you can track Santa Claus’ (aka St. Nick) progress around the globe:

    https://www.noradsanta.org/

    However, though I couldn’t find a way to track Editor’s progress around Glasgow (driving on the wrong side of the road, no doubt), I can still wish everyone a Merry and Blessed Christmas!

    Reply

    • RCA Victor,

      It’s Christmas – be nice to Madame Editor!

      Wishing you and yours a blessed Nativity.

      Margaret 🇺🇸

      P.S. Refresh my memory: where are you in the U.S.? I’m in southeastern PA.

      Reply

    • RCA Victor,

      That’s great to see Santa making progress around the world but it looks like he’s nowhere remotely near Scotland yet, so I’m heading for the hay and just hope he gets here before morning.

      Happy Christmas to you and yours!

      Reply

      • Editor,

        Don’t forget to leave some milk and cookies out for Santa before you retire. Maybe even a CD of Columbo re-runs….

        Merry Christmas!

        Reply

  4. “Silent Night” is one of my favourite carols. I can’t find one sung right through by a choir but this one is nice. The violin instrumental is played twice before the choir joins in, which I think is a pity, but it’s still beautiful.

    Happy Christmas to everyone at CT

    Reply

  5. Editor,

    You usually say we can tell jokes on these threads but not this time, so I think that’s been an oversight. I hope so, because I’ve got a cracker! Here it is:

    Q What is the best Christmas present in the world?

    A A broken drum, you just can’t beat it! LOL!

    A very merry Christmas to the CT bloggers.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: