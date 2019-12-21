With Apostasy Full-Blown Worldwide, Pope Warns of “Christian Decline”…

Pope Francis has [said that] “rigidity” in living out the Christian faith is creating a “minefield” of hatred and misunderstanding in a world where Christianity is increasingly irrelevant. Francis called for Vatican bureaucrats to instead embrace change during his annual Christmas greetings to the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See, on Saturday (local time). Francis’ message appeared aimed at conservative and traditionalist Catholics, including within the Vatican Curia, who have voiced increasing opposition to his progressive-minded papacy. Their criticisms have accelerated over the past year, amid Vatican financial and sex abuse scandals that may have predated Francis’ papacy but are nevertheless coming to light now.
Francis issued a stark reality check to the men in the Sala Clementina of the Apostolic Palace, acknowledging that Christianity no longer holds the commanding presence and influence in society that it once did. He cited the late Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini, a leader of the progressive wing of the Catholic Church, who in his final interview before dying in 2012 lamented that the church found itself “200 years behind” because of its inbred fear of change. “Today we are no longer the only ones that produce culture, no longer the first nor the most listened to,” Francis told the prelates.
“The faith in Europe and in much of the West is no longer an obvious presumption but is often denied, derided, marginalised and ridiculed.”
As a result, he urged the Catholic hierarchy to embrace the necessary pastoral reforms and outlook that will make the church attractive so that it can fulfil its mission to spread the faith.
“Here we have to beware of the temptation of assuming a rigid outlook,” Francis said. “Rigidity that is born from fear of change and ends up disseminating stakes and obstacles in the ground of the common good, turning it into a minefield of misunderstanding and hatred.”
He recalled, as he has in the past, that people who take rigid positions are usually using them to mask their own problems, scandals or “imbalances”.
“Rigidity and imbalance fuel one another in a vicious circle,” he said. “And these days, the temptation to rigidity has become so apparent.”
Traditionalist Catholics have denounced Francis’ emphasis on mercy and openness to doctrinal wiggle room on issues such as sacraments for divorced and civilly remarried Catholics. They also sharply criticised his recent synod on the Amazon, which called for the ordination of married men as priests, and what they considered pagan worship of an Amazonian statue of a pregnant woman that was featured during the meeting.
Francis has defended his outlook and priorities as a reflection of the Gospel, and the axiom that the true tradition of the church is one of a continuous, discerned path of change. “Tradition is not static, it’s dynamic,” he said Saturday.
In a tangible sign of change, Francis issued a new decree Saturday limiting the term of the dean of the College of Cardinals, an influential job that had previously been held for life. Francis accepted the resignation of the current dean, Cardinal Angelo Sodano, and decreed that going forward, the future top cardinal would only have a five-year renewable term. Sodano had been the powerful secretary of state under St John Paul II, and was blamed in part for the Vatican’s refusal to crack down on paedophile priests, including the notorious Rev Marcial Maciel.
Sodano, 92, continued to wield behind-the-scenes influence in the two papacies that followed, acting most recently as something of a beacon for conservative opposition to Francis. As dean, he delivered his final Christmas greeting to Francis on Saturday. Source – 9News
Comment: From the writings of Pope Saint Pius X…
“It is an error to believe that Christ did not teach a determined body of doctrine applicable to all times and to all men.” (Pope Saint Pius X)
Clearly, Pope Francis doesn’t agree; he would class Pope Saint Pius X as “rigid”. So the dilemma for any Catholic is to decide which Pope is right?
Just read this as I was going to Bed . Am certainly no Saint but I must be one of those Pesky Rigid Catholics who are 200 years behind the times . And here was I thinking that I was only 100 years behind the times. Really Francis has now reached the stage where So Called Rigid Catholics don’t even listen to him now . But he has still to serve the Leftist Purpose and Protestantise us all . I just finished watching the Song of Songs about Saint Bernadette,I personally think al try and stay on the Rigid Road.
Faith of our Fathers,
You are so right – the “rigid” Catholics, don’t pay any attention to Pope Francis now. He’s not the full shilling, as we used to say!
Faith of our Fathers,
It’s actually the “rigid” road that Jesus pointed to when he say that the “way to life is narrow and few there who find it.” I hate to say it, but it looks like Pope Francis won’t be finding it, which means we do really need to pray for him.
Guess I’ll change my blogger name to “RCARigid.”
I like your nom de plume so please don’t change it.
“RCARigid”
Love it – LOL!
The headline to this thread is a scream – the Church is falling apart at the seams, and Pope Francis “warns of a decline” suggesting it’s yet to come. LOL!
Margaret Mary,
I agree – I thought I was a slowcoach, but Pope Francis is really behind the times, LOL!
I just can’t wait for this pope to be gone.
This article from 1Peter5, is an interesting commentary on whether what we are actually living through is the homosexualisation of the Church – is that the real aim? It certainly seems to be the aim of the German bishops.
https://onepeterfive.com/a-full-court-press-for-homochurch/
There is no doubt that the Homosexuals are now on a Wrolling ( couldn’t resist that ) . If one says anything about the Alphabet Mob their Attacked with vigor and rightly so as it seems they are now Sacred in the Secular World. Of course am actually now a bit lost with all of This Binary Non Binary Cis Etc Etc Etc . I can now understand why One Has to have a Degree in Gender Theology to understand it all . It also seems as if we will need an Entire new Alphabet as Wrolling is now considered a TERF whatever that’s supposed to be as I personally got lost going down the LGBTQ2WXYZ route. Of course I actually would like to go onto Jimmy Martins Homepage as am sure he could Teach me a Lot but personally I think that in The New Year al try and Enroll in a Genders Study Night School course . As for Francis ” Well Who Am I too Judge ” the reason I also bring up the now infamous Saying concerning Homosexuality is not to be too harsh on the Man . After all he’s only Human. At least I heard from a good Catholic Source who thinks he’s the Bees Knees that Francis spoke of Jesus and The Holy Family just a few days ago in a Christmas Homily. And here was me thinking he had more or less to do that all the time . God Help Us All .
Are we living through the homosexualisation of the Church? Is that the real aim?
I wonder about that too. In this supposed book from the Vatican – Claims that Sodom and Gomorrah were punished for inhospitality to foreigners, in closing their borders and not for homosexuality.
https://fatima.org/news-views/new-vatican-book-reinterprets-sin-of-sodom/
An example of how to change the Bible in one easy lesson?
Theresa Rose,
That lie has been peddled for some time now, that the sin of Sodom & Gomorrah was actually inhospitability – how ridiculous. Thank you for that link which I look forward to reading asap.
Two hundred years in the past is a pretty good place to find oneself. Two hundred years ago, the Church was still relevant and, though no less hated, She was still respected. If the Church today is derided, denied, ridiculed and marginalized, it is only because She no longer stands rigidly athwart the world.
Carlos,
An excellent point. Well said.
Ed: you are a real pain. You have been put in moderation umpteen times, and then released because your posts appear sensible and I think you've learned your lesson. Clearly, like the ancient Hebrews, you are unteachable. Only a real clown cannot manage to keep to our simple House Rules. I'm now blacklisting you, therefore, wishing you a happy enough Christmas, but not a particularly great time. "If I have faith enough to move mountains but lack charity, I am nothing… So said St Paul. Reflect. You've now been blacklisted so you will no longer receive the "moderation" message if you try to post. Your comment will simply disappear. Take the hint.
PS there is no shortage of blogs out there where they go in for the “Bergoglio” form of address and feel authorised to consign this (awful) Pope to Hell. This is not one of them. We know our place/the limits of our authority. So, how can I put it… Oh, yes… Byeeeee!
This is a classic case of “Thou hypocrite, cast out first the beam in thy own eye, and then shalt thou see to cast out the mote out of thy brother’s eye.”
The beam in Francis’ own eye being his complete betrayal of the Faith (except when he tosses a few somewhat Catholic-sounding bare bones to those whom he finds it expedient to placate for the moment), his complete surrender of the Church to the Satanic UN and its totalitarian Agenda 21, his Curia chock full of active homosexuals and crooks (most of whom were elevated under previous pontificates!). And then, having the appalling nerve to turn around and blame the faith for his and the entire Conciliar abandonment of it. A complete and total inversion of the truth.
With this speech, he clearly supports the position of the homo-Nazis who claim that Christianity is hate, and that any affirmation of Christian beliefs is a hate crime. He also places himself in the camp of such detestable apostates as Hans Kung, whose Johnny-one-note mantra is “the Church is not reforming [sic] itself fast enough!”
I agree with the three bloggers who have already said that no one pays attention to this Marxist demagogue any more – that is, except those whose livelihood, prestige and/or job security depend on licking his filthy boots.
I no longer think this is a case of “diabolical disorientation.” I think this man is a completely deranged sociopath and a narcissist. If I believed in reincarnation, I would speculate that he is the reincarnation of Martin Luther.
RCA Victor,
” …his Curia chock full of active homosexuals and crooks (most of whom were elevated under previous pontificates!”
On the button. Totally. That is the truth hidden in plain sight which those who have now (at last) accepted that it is possible to have a bad pope who didn’t live in the Middle Ages, and that we may even criticise him – this is the truth which they still cannot accept. That is, it’s OK to criticise Pope Francis, but no way will they criticise his modernist predecessors, especially “Saint” Pope John Paul II. Incredible.
There is no doubt in my mind that this Pope is the worst we have had in my lifetime. I pray for his conversion to the Faith but also , if that is impossible, I also pray for him to be gone quam celerime. But I do have an uneasy feeling about his possible replacement.
Be careful what you wish for…
1 Cor. 1: 10-18!