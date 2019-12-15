Trump Impeachment: A Witchhunt…

Comment…
We’re not getting much about the impeachment on the mainstream news outlets here but the live hearings were broadcast on the BBC Parliament channel. I watched quite a few and can see no evidence whatsoever that the President has done anything remotely wrong. If you have evidence to the contrary, let’s hear it – share any videos, news reports, interviews etc that you think will clarify either the case for or against impeachment.
A key question for us, however, has to be the question of a possible miscarriage of justice: is there a huge injustice being perpetrated against the U.S. President for no other reason than, as one of the politicians in the above clip admits, he has an “unorthodox” style and, as a result, is disliked? Is that a good enough reason to sack anyone from any job – you just don’t like him/her? Does the universal law of charity not apply to politicians? One of the leading lights in pursuing this impeachment, remember, is Nancy Pelosi, who never misses an opportunity to tell the world that she is a Catholic (a pro-abortion-up-to-birth “Catholic”)…
The entire impeachment saga smacks of bullying, a stitch-up, in order to force the President out of office.
Some would argue that the end justifies the means. What do you think?
It’s definitely a witchhunt, no question about it.
I started to look at some of the videos online showing different witnesses, but witnesses to nothing at all! The whole thing is a sham – that’s clear just from the testimony I’ve seen. One of the main witnesses (ambassador to the EU, as it happens) said that when he asked the President what he wanted from the Ukraine, Mr Trump said “nothing – I want nothing”!
Yet, the opposition is trying to say he wanted the Ukraine President to do something in the way of helping his re-election in 2020.
It’s doesn’t stack up, since they were talking about impeaching ages ago.
I think Mr Trump could use our prayers. God help him, at the mercy of those vicious people.
Lily,
Spot on. Even when the Ukraine President said he had not been put under any pressure to investigate corruption at Burisma, the Democrates chose to interpret this as “they were put under pressure to say that”! Talk about not being able to win!
From what I can see, there is a real injustice going on here – quite shockingly so.
I agree – it’s a witchhunt. The people who lost the election that Trump won, have never accepted it just exactly the same as the remoaners who never accept the Brexit election. Well, they’ve had their wings clipped now, well and truly and I believe the same will happen when the USA election comes along next year – Trump will win again with a thumping majority and, hopefully, that will shut up the clowns who are wasting time and taxpayers’ money on this kangaroo court.
Nicky,
Exactly like Brexit – the losers failing to give their consent to the result. Dreadful.
And “kangaroo court” it is – without a shadow of a doubt.
Yes, the whole thing is a travesty, and when this fails, the Democrats, with their corrupt, arrogant, smug, bought-and-paid-for Deep State allies in the FBI, CIA, Dept. of Justice, the media, academia, and whoever controls all these strings, will come up with another set of lies to try to keep President Trump paralyzed.
But I think any claim that this is happening because of Trump’s style, or because he is unorthodox, is just a ruse. It’s happening for several reasons:
1. To foment distrust of our government and the electoral process among Americans. If possible, to split the country up into regions, or even start a civil war.
2. To prevent the globalist socialist agenda from having further setbacks. That agenda includes open borders (i.e. the disappearance of national identities, the same purpose for which the EU was founded), the climate change hoax, gun control, abortion/euthanasia, LGBT-ism, etc.
3. To cover up the actual crimes of Obama, Clinton, Biden, and their operatives in the above agencies.
4. To punish Trump for biting the globalist hand that fed him (he was a Rockefeller protege).
Someone recently posted on another thread that when Trump wins big next year, he thinks the Democrats will finally leave him alone. That is wishful thinking, I’m afraid. They will no more leave him alone than Satan will leave Christians alone, or that the Pharisees would leave Our Lord alone.
This is permanent, willful malice, and we should be praying to Our Lady of Guadalupe to crush its head, create division in the camp of America’s enemies, and bring the true criminals to justice.
And by the way, America’s enemies, currently, include Pope Francis, who has surrendered the Church to the UN agenda, which is global socialism, and which is naked evil.
RCA Victor,
# 3 on your list is particularly interesting – would you elaborate on that when you find a minute? (If you find two minutes, please send one across the miles to me, moi, both of us 😀 )
Interestingly, I found a video earlier this evening, showing a meeting of Democrat voters in a hall, all of them challenging their representative (forget his name) and shouting at him to stop the impeachment. Try as I have done, I cannot find it again or I’d post it here. Says something when the people voting for the Democrats want them to stop the witchhunt!
Editor,
Here’s the article about voters shouting down their idiot Democrat representative:
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2019/12/12/furious-voters-shout-down-pro-impeachment-democrat-in-tense-townhall-let-our-votes-count-863483
There’s a Twitter hashtag in the article containing the video, I believe.
Editor,
#3a. Obama is directly complicit in both the illegal plot to spy on the Trump campaign and the plot to remove him from office. He knew what was going on every step of the way. 3b. Hillary Clinton campaign funds (Democratic National Committee) paid for the phony Steele “dossier,” which was used to get a FISA warrant to spy on Trump. 3c. The only “quid pro quo” was committed by Joe Biden, who told Ukrainian officials that in order to get $1 billion in aid, they would have to stop their investigation into his son Hunter’s presence on the Burisma (Ukranian gas conglomerate) board of directors – a position for which he was paid something like $50K a month, in a business in which he had absolutely no experience.
Ready for the quiz?
For those interested in exploring perceptive commentary on this farce, the American Thinker website usually carries daily exposes of the latest leftist lies:
https://www.americanthinker.com/
RCA Victor,
I signed up to receive the American thinker bulletins daily – and I do, but never have the time to check them out properly. The following information jumped out at me just now –
Not only is Democratic Rep. Jeff Van Drew not going to vote for impeachment, he’s getting ready to jump ship…
WOW! That sounds like it will be seriously helpful to The Donald!
Editor,
Hopefully he is a Pied Piper who will, unlike the story, lead his Democrat colleagues to sanity. That is, if they want to get re-elected!
Trump admitted to asking the Ukraine President to investigate while he had ordered the State Department to withhold anticipated aid funding. This was demonstrated clearly during the congressional hearings in the lead up to the impeachment articles being drafted. That is called a quid pro quo and it is a form of blackmail that is illegal especially when you are using your power as President of the United States (issuing aid funding at the executive level) to achieve a personal political objective (the investigation into the Bidens). The entire idea of there being anything nefarious done by the Bidens in and around Ukraine is the stuff of internet rumours for rapid partisans who have frankly lost touch with reality. Trump directed that aid money be withheld knowing full well that Trump would be asking the President of Ukraine to investigate and that he would understand how the dark arrangement worked.
EJ James,
Witness after witness, called by the Democrats, said that there was no “quid pro quo” – that Trump simply wanted the corruption on which the new President of Ukraine had stood for election (promising to deal with it!) investigated but, they said, the withholding of the military aid was not linked to that investigation. ALL of the witnesses said that, and any hint otherwise was either their own assumption, or hearsay. They also said under examination from the Republicans, that withholding aid for one reason or another is perfectly usual – nothing notable about it.
What puzzles me about those who support impeachment, is that they don’t worry at all about Joe Biden’s corruption, the fact that his son is earning obscene amounts of money in a company, in a job for which he is not qualified at all. That doesn’t bother you? You don’t see THAT as requiring investigation? That Joe Biden used HIS position as Vice-President to line the pockets of a family member, in a corrupt company in one of, if not THE, most corrupt nation in the world? Really? You’d prefer HIM as the President after 2020, manifestly corrupt, rather than the current President who has sought to investigate that corruption?
Strange logic; lack of morals, ethics, you name it.
They are actually jealous of his “unorthodox style” He speaks to the very heart of the common people. His quick wit has people laughing a clapping. His patriotism is always in view. Always the red, white and blue nearby, along with the flag pin in his lapel. I will never forget the time he stopped the reporter mid sentence and said,pointing the finger at him and shaking it …”FAKE NEWS” I laughed myself sillly along with many others.. That’s what they don’t like. He’s got the people wound around his little finger and he does it without trying. He’s a regular guy! We just love him. He came on the stage out of nowhere and he’s saving us. We must pray for him. He is a TARGET.
Mary Anne,
Spot on. One man explained why he liked Trump, saying: “He says what the rest of us [ordinary people] are thinking”!
Got it in one! The elite hate it. They are not going to give up their power to manipulate, cheat and pursue corrupt ends too easily.