Trump Impeachment: A Witchhunt…

We’re not getting much about the impeachment on the mainstream news outlets here but the live hearings were broadcast on the BBC Parliament channel. I watched quite a few and can see no evidence whatsoever that the President has done anything remotely wrong. If you have evidence to the contrary, let’s hear it – share any videos, news reports, interviews etc that you think will clarify either the case for or against impeachment.

A key question for us, however, has to be the question of a possible miscarriage of justice: is there a huge injustice being perpetrated against the U.S. President for no other reason than, as one of the politicians in the above clip admits, he has an “unorthodox” style and, as a result, is disliked? Is that a good enough reason to sack anyone from any job – you just don’t like him/her? Does the universal law of charity not apply to politicians? One of the leading lights in pursuing this impeachment, remember, is Nancy Pelosi, who never misses an opportunity to tell the world that she is a Catholic (a pro-abortion-up-to-birth “Catholic”)…

The entire impeachment saga smacks of bullying, a stitch-up, in order to force the President out of office.

Some would argue that the end justifies the means. What do you think?