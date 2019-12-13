Some Light Relief: the Beauty of Childish Innocence in an Anti-Child Society…

Comment:

The mother of the two year old in the above video, late for work, rushed off, forgetting to give her son a kiss. He is furious and although he is not yet in command of an extensive vocabulary, he certainly makes himself understood.

The father (heard in the video) posted the clip on Facebook and it made some of the news broadcasts in the USA. One commentator assured viewers that when his mother returned home from work “he got all the love!”

Given all the preparation for, and analysis of, our General Election, it’s time for a little light relief, so enjoy the above clip, and feel free to share your own favourite stories, funny videos etc. about children.