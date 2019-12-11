12 December: Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe – UK Election Day, 2019…

Comment:

All of the UK political parties are pro-abortion – with the exception of The Brexit Party, which has no stated policy on abortion – so we ought to pray very especially to Our Lady of Guadalupe, Patroness of the Unborn, that, somehow, the result of tomorrow’s election will lead to a change of heart, and ultimately a repeal of the 1967 Abortion Act. It would be wonderful if – at the very least – none of the pro-abortion activists fighting for the complete decriminalisation of abortion, are re-elected. Decriminalisation means that babies can be killed up to and including birth – even after birth. Even the minimal protection offered by current abortion legislation will be swept away by total decriminalisation.

If you are wavering about how to vote, and not sure that “a single issue” should prevent you from voting for a pro-abortion party, check out the facts – including the graphic information about what actually happens during an abortion – here and reflect that future generations will look back in total horror at the fact that we allowed the murder of unborn babies as a matter of legal entitlement. Reflect, too, that, at our Judgement on death, we will, surely, look back in horror if we facilitated, in any way, the murder of innocent, unborn children. So, let’s ask Our Lady of Guadalupe to guide us as we decide how best to use our vote on 12 December.

Our Lady of Guadalupe, pray for us!