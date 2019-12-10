Is Pope Francis Preparing To Resign? (Now, now…Don’t all cheer at once!)

Marco Tosatti: Does Pope Francis think that his Pontificate is about to come to an end?
December 8, 2019
The appointment of [Cardinal] Tagle as Prefect for Propaganda Fide is an important signal for many reasons. But most of all because it gives grounds to suppose that Pope [Francis] believes the end of his pontificate is nigh. An intuition, obviously; nonetheless, justifiable, if you consider another decision taken – for no apparent reason – some weeks ago.
We are referring here to the end of Fabiàn Pedacchio’s service as special Secretary to the Pontiff over the last six years; a position commenced shortly after the election of Jorge Mario Bergoglio on March 13, 2013. Fabián Pedacchio, all this time, has maintained his position in the Congregation for Bishops, acting in support of his very close friend, Ilson de Jesùs Montanari, appointed by Pope Francis as Secretary of that same Congregation, resulting in an absolutely extraordinary leap in career; he divested de facto the Prefect, Marc Ouellet, by being, repeatedly, the leading voice in the choosing of bishops.
So, leaving the position of Secretary has a question mark attached to it, if no other explanations are revealed. It has been said that Pedacchio will return to the Congregation, but in reality, he never left it. However, if the rumors over the last few weeks are true, the picture would be very different. According to these rumors, in fact, the present Secretary of the Congregation, Ilson Montanari, would be headed for Brazil, in an important diocese (Salvador de Bahia). Bishop Krieger has already passed the age of retirement by a year, to become the Primate of Brazil. And so the position of Secretary of the Congregation would be taken over specifically by Fabián Pedacchio, who of course, would become a titular Bishop.
In modern times, it has become standard practice that the special Secretary to the Pontiff, is appointed bishop when it is thought the reign is coming to an end; a sign of gratitude for services carried out, and also a way of protecting him from possible retorsion. The work of a Pope’s special Secretary creates friendships, but also generates less amiable, less positive sentiments.
Benedict XVI appointed Georg Gänswein to this role in December 2012, a few months before announcing his demission in February 2013.
We will see if these rumors become reality in the upcoming months.
But meantime, we have the unexpected appointment of Tagle in Rome. The present Prefect of Propaganda Fide (…) Fernando Filoni is seventy-three years old. Which means that his time to resign should be April 15, 2021. He has been the Prefect for the Congregation since May 2011; so, his second mandate would come to an end in May 2021. This is a change of position that cannot be explained by the numbers.
So, how hard is it to decipher sixty-two year old Luis Tagle’s appointment to that position. He isn’t the first Asian to head the Propaganda (he was preceded by Ivan Dias). Yet it is difficult to shake off the idea, that by giving Tagle a position in Rome, to learn about the Curia and broaden his audience of contacts and relationships, that Pope Francis doesn’t want to give a clear signal for the succession, which other candidates, like the present Secretary of State, Parolin, or the Prefect for Bishops, Ouellet are [already] preparing for. But also this signal – if this interpretation is correct – indicates that, there is the sense that the end of this reign is beginning to insinuate itself behind the Walls. Source
Comment…
Imagine the announcement of Papa Francis’s resignation. The stuff of day-dreams. However, not so fast. The way things are, worsening by the nano-second, we could find ourselves, after the next conclave, saying “Come back Pope Francis, all is forgiven!”
So, let’s reflect now on the $65,000 question: Who would we hope would replace him?
There are no real outstanding candidates in the college of Cardinals. Someone like Cardinal Burke or Sarah (for example) would be the best on offer. Someone like that might prove the “best conciliar Pope” although that is a low bar of course.
Although the will to openly and directly criticise Vatican II / subsequent errors is growing in the Church, the College of Cardinals is still largely a backbone and realism free zone. And so it may be a few years yet, before any “right thinking” candidates emerge (by the time men of +Schneider’s current age start appearing as Cardinals, in future)
Barring the extraordinary occurrence of a non-Cardinal being elected, it seems we are left hoping for the best of a bad bunch, the least poor choice.
Tagle would be rank rotten, although I do believe there could be worse than him.
Is Pope Francis preparing to resign? We should be so lucky…but I think Rorate Caeli might be trying to read tea leaves where there are only caffeine stains.
I think Cardinal Muller might be an interesting choice. His past is rather heterodox, but he has stood up numerous times clearly and articulately against the Francis wrecking ball – to the point where these days it hardly seems he is the same man as before.
But, having stood up against Francis, he also stands up against the German episcopate, who seems to have the clout (or is it the money?) necessary to control the next conclave, as they controlled the last one.
As Gabriel Syme has already pointed out, there sure isn’t much to choose from….
Honestly, I don’t think anyone should be happy about this. Pope Francis, for all his faults (I’m really trying to be charitable here), is still pope and he needs prayers.
Also, I don’t like the idea of popes resigning. *If* he resigned, then we’d have 2 (!) emeritus popes. The BXVI supporters would not accept PF so they probably wouldn’t accept the pope after him. PF supporters will make the same arguements as the BXVI supporters are doing now. Then you’d have most Catholics say “ok, PF resigned so we have to follow the new pope.
1 Cor. 1: 10-18 is the Epistle for the Eighth Sunday after Pentecost on the Byzantine calendar. That pretty much describes what would happen if PF resigned imo.
Margaret USA,
I think “relief” and “gratitude” would better describe my emotions, just staying strictly at that level, better than “happy.” But actually, relief and gratitude mixed with dread – as in, now what?
Yes, Francis certainly does need our prayers. I don’t like the idea of popes resigning either, but there’s no such thing as a Pope Emeritus….
RCA Victor,
“tea leaves/caffeine stains” – priceless!
Cardinal Muller would be up against more than the German bishops – check out this latest nonsense
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-francis-calls-fornew-secular-feast-of-human-fraternity
Editor,
Yes, I saw that. The Church under the hammer and sickle of Francis has become just another department of the UN.
Meanwhile, to feed Rorate Caeli’s speculations, it seems Cdl., “the Asian Francis,” has been appointed Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/tagle-piece
Oops, should be Cdl. TAGLE…
This so called papacy has convinced me to become a SedeVacantist. All the “Popes” since Vatican II have compromised the faith by irreligious meetings with false religions. But Francis and his open idolatry takes the cake! Mainstream Catholicism is gone– in complete apostasy! The only truth Catholics left are a small remnant of traditionalists. We must reject all innovation and novelty of Vatican II, and return to tradition. Repentance from our worldly ways; immodest, irreverent, man-centered sacrilege of a new mass.
Editor: our House Rules prohibit the promotion of the error of sedevacantism (although our bloggers ARE encouraged to correct it), so your post has been released from moderation only to promote your final conclusion – and as a reminder to our bloggers and readers not to fall into the error of thinking that a bad pope and no pope are one and the same thing.
You contradict yourself. A return to tradition automatically excludes sedevacantism, which is a rebellion and a self-deceit.
Sometimes it’s better the devil you know. In all likelihood, the lavender mob will, in direct opposition to the rules concerning the election of the pope, vote as a group to ensure that one of the moderates (i.e. unbelievers) is installed.
I wonder if Tradition (and sanity) will only be restored to the Papacy after the Consecration of Russia (being as it is widely believed that the unreleased part of the Third Secret refers to the apostasy in the Church, which Cardinal Ciappi said ‘starts at the top’) or if the Consecration will be done by a bad liberal Pope like Francis, out of sheer fear because of catastrophic world events – i.e. a global chastisement.
WF,
Absolutely correct. And that is the $64,000 dollar question – whether the Consecration will be effected by another pope, or this awful/unlikely one, under terrifying circumstances. Time will tell. And I have a feeling, that time will be soon.
Can someone help out a poor overworked mother? I listened to the wonderful talk (1947) by Archbishop fulton sheen posted by Victor But, although he said, and I paraphrase, “that until you return to me, I will not return to you, said the Lord God of Hosts, he never once mentioned the consecration of Russia. Why was that? Or, perhaps that request hadn’t yet been made by Our Lady at that time??