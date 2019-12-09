World Leaders Mock Trump: Is There a Line Between Fun & Nasty Hypocrisy?

Comment:
At a time when both politicians and royalty could use some good public relations activity, this – decidedly – is not it.
The trouble with politicians, royalty and the media is that they are out of step with ordinary public opinion. In one TV discussion show/phone-in, for example, only one member of the panel expressed disgust at the above childish unkindness (which she described as bullying) whereas, just about every member of the public who phoned in, sided with her, not with the other panellists.
Of course, Trump has brought it on himself. He has openly criticised other nations for not paying their fair share into Nato, thus incurring the displeasure of the professional politicians. Why, then, be surprised that they gather round to gossip about him, like a cross between a bunch of teenagers and a branch of the Women’s Guild?
If they really wanted a good topic for gossip, they should have done what real teens and real women would have done – taken a long hard look at Princess Anne’s hairdo. She’s “styled” (I use the term loosely) her hair like that for years, and – in my very humble, unprofessional opinion – it looks more hideous with every passing year. I’m sure she can be a very nice person (just not at that moment, at that reception, when she was obviously putting in her anti-Trump tuppence-worth of mockery) but her hair style just doesn’t cut it. If you get my drift… 😀
It strikes me as a very nasty conversation. Not funny. Unkind. As Christians, we need to reflect upon where that line is drawn: were they engaging in innocent banter, a bit of fun, or were they being a bunch of two-faced hypocrites? Oh, and before you accuse me of double standards, my commentary on Princess Anne’s hair-style is intended to be helpful; it should be characterised as free advice from an amateur beautician/hairdresser (and you just need to look at me to see there is nothing in that description which offends against the Trades Description Act 😀 )
Trudeau and the rest of them are two-faced hypocrites, for sure. None of them is even half as successful in their countries as Trump is in the USA. Trump gets it in the neck all the time, constant criticism, and the Democrats were out to destroy him from the get-go. Yet, he is on course to win a second term as even his enemies are admitting.
I think after this next win, he’ll be left alone to get on with the job. The Dems will realise they’re fighting a losing battle and then we will get to see what a huge difference Trump is making and will make to life in the USA.
One last comment: when I heard him say he wouldn’t want the NHS if it was handed to him on a silver platter, I thought “yes!” Who would want to buy such a failed institution. So it was good to see him put that lie to bed.
PS – I agree about Princess Anne’s hair – awful!
Shades of Blue,
That’s a very interesting link – thank you for it.
I agree that if he wins re-election, the Democrats will realise that President Trump needs to be allowed to get on with his job without these constant attempts to get rid of him. I think a second win will drive that home to his enemies.
I don’t think that President Trump will get another term and this is the reason. In a Fair Vote the Demonic Rats have NO chance against him but this next Election will be Anything But Fair. The 50 Year old Demonic Rats will be be Voting along with Their Grandparents ( of course they’ll all be Dead but what does that matter) Plus if Soros has to Bus another 10 Million or so from South America so what. I personally in my Lifetime and am sure all on here are the same. Never seen a Man so much Persecuted by his so called Own People. As far as Princess Anne and the Likes of Trudeau are concerned they haven’t a Principle between them. I also thought that Anne would be more concerned with the Sexual ( and other goings on) of Her Brother. Of course we who have a Long Good Memory know that Andy was just carrying on where Phil left off. The reason I say a Long Good Memory. Is I can still remember the Profumo Scandal. Where Doctor Stephen Ward was to give Testimony on the Morn. He was in my Opinion going to Name Top Royals in the Whole Affair. Again my Opinion he was the First Ever to Die from Clintonites. They ( whoever THEY are) said that he committed suicide during the Night. And if you Believe that Al tell you another. 👹
I was disgusted to watch that bunch gossiping about the President of the USA – they obviously didn’t learn the basics at their mothers’ knee – and that includes the mother of Princess Anne.
As for the “line” between fun and nasty – well, what about the law of charity, treating others as we want to be treated ourselves? None of us would want to be victims of that sort of gossiping at a reception where there are cameras and mics all over the room. Now the whole world is talking about how Donald Trump was disrespected by other world leaders. I have lost all respect for the people in that group – including Boris Johnson and Princess Anne. BTW, I agree about her severe hairdo. I never liked it.
I saw that incident last week and I thought it was very uncharitable, of Trudeau at least. We don’t know what, if anything, was said by Princess Anne who could simply have found herself in that position. Personally, I would very much doubt that she would have contributed to any nastiness, not because she’s particularly saintly, but because she will have been schooled in diplomacy. As for her hairstyle, she’s entitled to have her hair as she wishes and it’s not kind to be making personal remarks.
Crofterlady,
Princess Anne was heard clearly saying “Trump” and it’s obvious that she is laughling along, plus, given the other clip in the same video, where she was refusing to do her mother’s bidding to join the line-up to shake hands with the President and the First Lady, I think she is definitely lacking basic manners like the rest, schooled in diplomacy or not. They’re all supposed to be diplomatic, but it seems that all these protocols seem to have gone out of the window.
I made the remark about her hair without saying she is not entitled to have her hair as she wants it, just saying what I think of it and as she is a public figure and I’m paying for her outfits and hairdos, I think I’m entitled to say what I think.
Spot on Lily. If Anne wants Look and Act like a Paraffin Lamp then let Her go the Same way as Her Brother and take the Money off of Her of which you and I give. She is supposed to be impartial, at least in Public. Also the USA does not need the UK but the UK most certainly needs the USA.
It needs to be said, in my opinion, that these people are anything but “world leaders.” They are stooges, who have no class at all, for the string-pullers behind the scenes, who provide them their scripts, clothes, limousines, make-up, and more importantly, their careers and fortunes (and, considering the degenerate career of Jeffrey Epstein, apparently underage girls as well). It’s always the same trade-off: you, Mr. Politician, do what we tell you, and you’ll be well-rewarded. Conversely, if you oppose us, you will be ruined…or worse.
I would love it if someone with Photoshop expertise would edit these videos and insert strings tied to the head of every stooge/puppet/empty suit. Especially Mr. Trudeau, the most pathetic puppet of them all.
Also, I don’t know which was more ridiculous, the”analysis” of the two videos – including showing Tweets making more disparaging comments about President Trump – or the videos themselves. Then again, the “reporters” are among those who are following the script in order to be rewarded, so no surprise there.
First they ignore you
Then they laugh at you
Then they fight you
Then you win.
It’s no different to the lies, slanders and mockeries to which they subject Jeremy Corbyn.
Catholic Convert 1,
Jeremy Corbyn is now supporting abortion up to and including birth and afterwards if the mother chooses – I hope you will sign this petition asking him to change that policy.
https://www.citizengo.org/en/175761-jeremy-corbyn-scrap-pledge-introduce-abortion-any-reason-birth
Just so you know who bankrolls Princess Anne:
The Queen also bankrolls several family members, including her children Andrew, Anne, and Edward, as well as the Dukes of Gloucester and Kent, who, like William and Harry, are official working royals. Until recent times these family members were funded by the taxpayer. But in response to criticism of their featherbedded existences (in the ’70s one Labour MP famously called Princess Margaret “this expensive kept woman”), in 1992 the queen agreed to pay most of their expenses out of her own pocket.
Therefore, not the public.
I suspect that all the money in the Queen’s coffers can be traced back to taxpayers in the end, even from generations past! If I’m wrong, and this or previous royal families earned their own keep and saved up to pass on their money to their children, please let me know as I must have been off school when they did that history lesson, LOL!
Whatever, Anne is a public figure and if she can laugh at Trump in a fairly public setting, and a reception at Buckingham Palace surrounded by cameras and mics can hardly be considered private, and all the analysists agree that she was laughing and heard saying “Trump” so it isn’t an unreasonable assumption to make that she was joining in the fun, then I can comment on her hairdo – which I happen to think is horrible and I don’t doubt if she thought mine was horrible, she wouldn’t hold back!
You appear to be a royalist and so I apologise for any offence I’ve caused but, as I say, Anne is a public figure and I have made no comment about her character and lifestyle, just her hairdo, so I don’t feel that I’ve committed the crime of the century!
I was embarrassed for those politicians caught mocking the President. None of them is popular in his own country, especially Macron and, as we know, Johnson, so they had a bit of a nerve mocking anyone else.
Princess Anne let herself down and the royal family by staying there during that disgraceful gossiping. Whatever anyone thinks of her hairdo, she should have had more about her than to stand and be complicit in that behaviour.
I’ll tell you what comes to my mind watching those idiots mocking Trump – it’s more than likely that this is what they are like when they’re discussing us, laughing at the useful idiots who vote them into power.