World Leaders Mock Trump: Is There a Line Between Fun & Nasty Hypocrisy?

Comment:

At a time when both politicians and royalty could use some good public relations activity, this – decidedly – is not it.

The trouble with politicians, royalty and the media is that they are out of step with ordinary public opinion. In one TV discussion show/phone-in, for example, only one member of the panel expressed disgust at the above childish unkindness (which she described as bullying) whereas, just about every member of the public who phoned in, sided with her, not with the other panellists.

Of course, Trump has brought it on himself. He has openly criticised other nations for not paying their fair share into Nato, thus incurring the displeasure of the professional politicians. Why, then, be surprised that they gather round to gossip about him, like a cross between a bunch of teenagers and a branch of the Women’s Guild?

If they really wanted a good topic for gossip, they should have done what real teens and real women would have done – taken a long hard look at Princess Anne’s hairdo. She’s “styled” (I use the term loosely) her hair like that for years, and – in my very humble, unprofessional opinion – it looks more hideous with every passing year. I’m sure she can be a very nice person (just not at that moment, at that reception, when she was obviously putting in her anti-Trump tuppence-worth of mockery) but her hair style just doesn’t cut it. If you get my drift… 😀

It strikes me as a very nasty conversation. Not funny. Unkind. As Christians, we need to reflect upon where that line is drawn: were they engaging in innocent banter, a bit of fun, or were they being a bunch of two-faced hypocrites? Oh, and before you accuse me of double standards, my commentary on Princess Anne’s hair-style is intended to be helpful; it should be characterised as free advice from an amateur beautician/hairdresser (and you just need to look at me to see there is nothing in that description which offends against the Trades Description Act 😀 )