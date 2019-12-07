8 December: A Very Happy Feast of the Immaculate Conception…Ave Maria! 

Comment:
On this beautiful Feast, we remember the miracle of Our Lady’s conception in her mother’s womb, at which time she was, exceptionally, redeemed by being conceived without the stain of Original Sin – unique among human beings.
As always with Feast day threads, feel free to ask questions, discuss related issues, and share your favourite prayers, hymns and stories about graces obtained through the intercession of Our Lady.
Ave Maria!
That’s a beautiful hymn – I’ve never heard it before! It’s so gently moving, I love it.
I do have a question for the bloggers here. I once met a priest who had a devotion to “Our Lady of the Roses” but I didn’t give it much thought until I saw it advertised on the Bayside site, which I know is a place of false prophecies. Does anyone know if the cult of Our Lady of the Roses is approved?
I hope everyone enjoys the Feast tomorrow.
Michaela,
That hymn in indeed beautiful, I do remember hearing it before.
If I am correct Pope Pius IX proclaimed the Doctrine of the Immaculate Conception in 1854. But, it was in 1858 when Our Lady appeared to Saint Bernadette, did she confirm this Doctrine.
The Song of Bernadette is one of my favorite movies. Thank you for posting it!
This was a huge feast when I was a child. All the country folk came up to Dublin for the shopping and and all the shop lifters came over from England! Happy Feast to everyone.
Apparently the Feast of the Immaculate Conception is no longer a Holy Day of Obligation here in the USA, since it has been transferred to Monday the 9th. But our traditional parish is going to celebrate it where it belongs!
“Is the Feast of Immaculate Conception Obligatory in 2019?
No, at least in the United States, the obligation to attend Mass is dispensed because December 8 falls on Sunday and the celebration is transferred to Monday, December 9. The transfer is made as the Second Sunday of Advent takes precedence.”\
https://www.calendar-12.com/holidays/Feast_of_the_Immaculate_Conception/2019
The Feast of the Immaculate Conception (the Byzantine title is the Feast of the Maternity of St. Anna) is the Patronal Feast not only of the USA but of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia. This is our Cathedral ❤❤:
http://ukrarcheparchy.us/our-cathedral
Please pray for our new spiritual shepherd, His Grace Metropolitan Archbishop Borys Gudziak. He was the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Bishop of the Eparchy of St. Vladimir in Paris for many years and served France, Luxembourg and other countries (maybe Lionel can help?)
A blessed Feast to the entire CT family.
Margaret,
I find your posts incredibly interesting because (as the editor knows) I have a strong attachment to Byzantine Catholicism and I’m usually (I think) her “go to person” on anything to do with the Eastern churches.
I have a friend who is a member of UGCC and he has some funny views regarding the Immaculate Conception, saying that the belief isn’t obligatory for Eastern Catholics because they do not have to believe in Original Sin. I can’t imagine this to be true. Can you enlighten us?
Happy feast!
I forgot to mention that on the Ukrainian Greek Catholic calendar the Feast of the Conception of St. Anna is on Dec. 9th but on my calendar from Byzantine Seminary Press it has Dec. 8th.
Actually, one of the delegates (not me) to the Sobor yesterday mentioned that RCs celebrate it on the 8th yet we celebrate it on the 9th – which date of the Feast should we observe?
A Sobor is an official synod of clergy and/or laity. Our Archeparchy of Philadelphia is having one with clergy & laity (including yours truly this time) 7 & 8 Dec. So please pray for us!
I think this is my most favourite feast of our Blessed Mother. I always wonder if it is Our Lady’s favourite feast too – it is the commemoration of her redemption.