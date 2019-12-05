St Paul: “God will not be mocked” – Is God punishing Cardinal Schönborn?

Cardinal Schönborn opened his blasphemous November 30 homosex show in Vienna Cathedral with a blasphemous reference to a “miracle.”

He confessed that it “touched me very much”, “I hope it will also touch you.”

The “miracle” turned out to be a homosexual fairy tale, presented by the female Austrian oligarch journalist Chris Lohner.

According to Schönborn/Lohner two men were bound naked on a tree and left to die in 1256 in Montevergine, Italy, for having practiced homosexual fornication.

Yet, “Our Lady” sent shafts of sunlight to warm them and freed them miraculously. The people were “moved” by this and accepted the homosexuals.

This fairy tale is not Christian but refers to practices originating in the cult of the goddess Cybele and to pagan priests emasculating themselves as a sacrifice for Cybele.

The Abbot of Montevergine has repeatedly opposed the exploitation of this sanctuary for homosex propaganda.

Three days after the homosex show, Schönborn was hospitalised on December 3, as an emergency, and had to cancel all appointments until Christmas. He is said to have suffered a pulmonary embolism. In March he was treated for prostate cancer.

Source – GloriaTV

