1st Sunday in Advent, 2019: 50th Anniversary of the Imposition of the New Mass… Is Anybody Celebrating?

Fifty years ago this weekend, the Catholic Church debuted a new version of Mass following reforms made by the 1960s’ Second Vatican Council. From the use of vernacular language instead of Latin, to the priest facing the people instead of the tabernacle, the changes became mandatory at all parishes on the First Sunday of Advent 1969.
There was high-level resistance to replacing the traditional Latin Mass with a new version. Cardinal Alfredo Ottaviani, who headed and served for 32 years in the highest doctrinal office at the Vatican (later succeeded by Joseph Ratzinger, who would become Pope Benedict XVI), wrote an intervention in 1969 entitled “Short Critical Study on the New Order of Mass.” In it, he, joined by another cardinal and several liturgical experts, warned “fresh changes in the liturgy could lead to nothing but complete bewilderment on the part of the faithful.” [link to Ottaviani Intervention added – Editor CT]
The Pope at the time was convinced radical liturgical innovation was needed. Addressing his Mass alterations in November 1969, Pope Paul VI stated: “The results expected, or rather desired, are that the faithful will participate in the liturgical mystery with more understanding, in a more practical, a more enjoyable and a more sanctifying way.”
The results were the opposite. Since the 1960s, Mass attendance has plummeted, from around 70% of U.S. Catholics every Sunday and Holy Day
before the liturgical changes, to 21% of U.S. Catholics currently attending weekly Mass. In other countries, including much of Western Europe, the number can be in the single digits.
But after five decades of experiments and decline, there is some growth to be observed within the Catholic Church. Ironically, it is with traditionalists joining the priesthood, entering convents and attending parishes that offer the very Latin Mass that was replaced 50 years ago.
One such society of clergy, the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter, has seen growth even in the otherwise turbulent past year, including a doubling of
attendance at its Los Angeles parish, with new churches being established each year that quickly fill up with hundreds of families attending the old Mass. Its seminaries, completely full, often turn away applicants — a challenge shared by almost no diocese or religious order in 2019.
Interestingly, this growth in tradition — particularly among young Catholics — has occurred while Pope Francis has moved in the completely opposite direction during his nearly seven years in Rome. The Jesuit pope has chastised traditionally minded Catholics numerous times, including saying: “I always try to understand what is behind those individuals who are too young to have lived the pre-Conciliar liturgy, and who want it nonetheless.
“I have at times found myself in front of people who are too rigid, an attitude of rigidity. And I ask myself: how come so much rigidity? You dig, you dig, this rigidity always hides something: insecurity, at times perhaps something else.” This was said by the same Francis who, when asked about homosexual priests, replied “Who am I to judge?”
The resurgence of the traditional Latin Mass started before Francis, but has seen unprecedented growth during his papacy, a counterrevolution of sorts that some (both admirably and critically) call an alternative Francis effect. Even bishops and priests who were not ordinarily interested in the traditional Latin Mass have been much more generous and vocal in offering additional such liturgies. Two distinct wings of the Catholic Church have emerged. Often, the new versus the old Mass is a defining characteristic of the opposing coalitions.
The past 50 years have not been good ones for the Catholic Church. Pope Benedict saw this when he wrote, of the new form of Mass, “we abandoned the organic, living process of growth and development over centuries, and replaced it — as in a manufacturing process — with a fabrication, a banal on-the-spot product.”
How the hierarchy of the Church deals with “those individuals who are too young to have lived the pre-Conciliar liturgy, and who want it nonetheless” is a question they have not yet begun to answer. Source – Rorate Caeli
We’d dearly love to hear from those of you who are still attending the new Mass, despite the manifest evidence that it cannot possibly be pleasing to God. Those involved in creating this new Mass made clear that their aim was to remove everything that would be an obstacle to Protestants (like, for example, the very idea that the Mass is a re-presentation of the Sacrifice of Calvary). Having made the Mass palatable to Protestants, then, nobody should be surprised at the prospect of making it pleasing to pagans as well, by including the pagan rituals dear to the indigenous population in the Amazon region. What’s the bet that you will see the fruits of this latest blasphemy in a parish near you, Scotland, England, Wales, Ireland, USA – you name it – before you’ve had time to Google “Amazon Synod”…
On this terrible anniversary, the book Open Letter to Confused Catholics, written by Archbishop Lefebvre, one of the few prelates at the Second Vatican Council who acted to protect the traditional Mass, is well worth reading. Events have shown his analysis to be truly prophetic and it is to this Archbishop that we owe the growth of the movement to restore the ancient Mass and Faith. Click on the image to reach an online copy which you really ought to add to your “must-read” list immediately, if not sooner 😀
Finally… well… is anybody celebrating the anniversary of the imposition of the new Mass? If so, we’re jes dyin’ to hear from you…
I had to attend it due to physical disability and inability to go far away. I have not been to Mass for six weeks now because I reached an apex of sorts. Celebrating with tears! The music, the women on the altar … some with those tight pants and low cuts and my self consciousness about wearing my veil , sitting in the front row directly in front of the priest as I have to sit in the handicap seats. And communion! They can’t seem to get it right giving communion on the tongue. I remember the first Novus Ordo. It was like a dream. Not a good dream. Unreal. It was in the school auditorium on the stage. They actually had guitars at my first Novus Ordo … the first ever when Pope Paul VI declared it legal. Now there’s a problem of all problems! There’s no doubt that particles of the host fall on to the floor and the rug. It occurred to me just six weeks ago that I could never step into the church again. Sad ending! Poor God! His power will soon be seen! Christus Vincit! Christus regnat! Christus imperat!
Mary Anne,
It is very painful for any Catholic to conclude that they cannot attend weekly Mass – the “Sunday obligation” habit is deeply ingrained in us from the earliest days.
Yet, once we become clear in our minds that it is a false obedience to do something which is not pleasing to God, then it is easier to see why – if we cannot get to the traditional Latin Mass – we will please God more by praying the rosary, reading our catechism and other spiritual reading (lives of saints perhaps), and, if possible, following the Mass using a missal; Our Lord has said, in private revelations to various saints, that he is pleased with Spiritual Communions when we cannot – for whatever reason – receive a Sacramental Communion.
Here is a link to a very useful article on the subject
http://archives.sspx.org/SSPX_FAQs/q5_novus_ordo_missae.htm
And here is a link to a previous blog discussion, in which, if you scroll down, you will see that I reproduce a letter from the Vatican, pointing out that the new Mass is licit only in a very limited way…
https://catholictruthblog.com/2013/09/16/must-catholics-attend-the-new-mass/
Prior to the ecumenical madness, Catholics were prohibited from attending Protestant services (exceptions could be made for wedding and funerals) because that would possibly endanger the Faith and displease God. Now that the Mass has been changed for the express purpose of making it acceptable to Protestants, the logic has to be that it cannot command obedience from the faithful.
So, hang on in there! I think (sincerely hope) that the above links will help to confirm your decision.
Thank you so much for your supportive comment. I will study the links. I do the Little Office of the Blessed Virgin Mary and have the St. Andrew Missal. Last Sunday I used it to go through the whole Mass and found peace. I have empathy for the parish priests who struggle so. The thought of stepping on a particle of the Host horrified me. It alone should be enough for anyone. Thanks again. God Bless you in your work. I am sorry to hear about your Mother. You were good to take care of her so well…
Believe it or not, the likes of Monsignor Loftus and other modernists will be celebrating, they think the new Mass is the best thing since sliced bread. They blame the lapsation on “secular society”.
Mary Anne, I think you are to be commended for abandoning it six weeks ago and I hope you don’t return. It’s true what you say about the novus ordo priests not knowing how to give Communion on the tongue – I’ve experienced that loads of times at novus ordo Masses but never at the traditional Mass where they know what they are doing, how to place the Host downward on the tongue instead of throwing the Blessed Sacrament onto the tongue.
I think you’re right that God will act soon. This chaos can’t go on much longer.
Laura,
Yes, you are right. The fact that the usual suspects, the notorious dissenters who make clear their hatred for the traditional Mass and Faith, will, indeed, celebrate the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the new Mass, should give any thinking person pause for thought.
Where we live there is no option to attend anything but a Novus Ordo Mass so we looked around and found a Benedictine Parish where the music is mostly plainchant, the sermons are good, and the liturgy is performed with great reverence. No guitars!
Now as far as I understand it, though we may very much dislike the new Mass it is still a valid Mass and therefore the Holy Eucharist is also valid. I do not think that taking it upon ourselves to replace the serious obligation to attend Mass by saying private prayers at home is at all permissible. I just cannot imagine going for weeks without receiving Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament. That is disobedience to me.
I agree with Elizabeth but I can’t say I’m surprised, after everything I’ve read on here over the last few days (the Pope being denounced as an apostate and an anti-Pope, alongside savage attacks on Catholic Education which would make the worst Anti-Catholic and the denunciation of Scottish Catholics Schools etc…)
I cannot say I’m remotely shocked to now read that the Mass is invalid. This for example, is without authority and very dangerous indeed –
“once we become clear in our minds that it is a false obedience to do something which is not pleasing to God, then it is easier to see why – if we cannot get to the traditional Latin Mass – we will please God more by praying the rosary, reading our catechism and other spiritual reading”.
I sincerely hope all those choosing to attend and speaking at the upcoming Catholic Truth Scotland conference fully appreciate the highly irregular standing and true nature of this organisation.
Sorry but you’ve certainly got the wrong end of the Stick. I take it that you yourself are a Catholic if not why would you be on here. But to let Francis run rough shod over My Faith
( Not His) is not on. As far as Catholic Schools are concerned in Scotland anyhow there is a problem if you cannot see that then your blind to The Faith. No one is saying that the New Mass is not Valid, and may be IF Like me you attended a Latin Mass you would see the Difference in Reverence, especially in receiving the Eucharist Kneeling down. After all We as Catholics believe that we’re receiving the Body and Blood of Our Lord Jesus Christ untouched by Human Hands except for The Priest. As for Francis if you believe that he is a Catholic your entitled to your opinion. Certainly there is no Doubt that the Man is a Marxist. And am sure that at least we can agree that one cannot be a Marxist and a Catholic at the same time.
Well no, the Pope is clearly not a Marxist, since Marxism is often communistic and totalitarian and has no spiritual dimension, being ultimately materialistic and atheistic in its philosophy.
[Editor: er… you don’t think that description fits Papa Francis? He would be annoyed to know that…]
In an economic sense the Pope may well be leftwing and socialistic but so what? A living wage, decent welfare state, healthcare system, schools, public services etc…all good.
[Editor: creating a brave new world is not exactly on the Pope’s job description. Oh, and it is Catholic teaching that it is not possible to be a true Socialist and a Catholic – here’s a very good summary of the Popes’ traditional teaching on this…
https://taylormarshall.com/2017/09/can-christian-socialist-popes-say-no.html ]
In his essay, “Europe and Its Discontents,” Pope Benedict XVI wrote: “In many respects, democratic socialism was and is close to Catholic social doctrine and has in any case made a remarkable contribution to the formation of a social consciousness.”
[Editor: And Benedict also said that it was OK for Prostitutes to use condoms. You need to stretch back in Tradition to be certain of authentic Christian teaching. Don’t rely on the recent modernist popes – always check, as St Vincent Lerins, Father of the Church, said, to discover what all Christians have always believed, everywhere, and at all times. Not just since 1965. ]
If you think validity is all that matters, then that’s fine. I always found it disconcerting at the new Mass to find the priest looking at me during the consecration (and I’m no beauty, honest!) but they do seem to find it difficult to concentrate, and no wonder, they are facing an audience.
Even so, I had to presume that they said the proper words of consecration and used the proper matter, which is all that is required for validity.
That seems a minimum requirement and if I am not very comfortable with it, I wonder how God feels about it?
Elizabeth,
This five minute video clip, a short talk by a Dominican priest answering the question of attending a “reverent” novus ordo Mass, might help clarify the issues for you.
I’ll tell you who’s celebrating: Satan and his minions, like Cardinal Suenens, who gloatingly described Vatican II as the “French Revolution of the Church” (as if that could possibly be a good thing), or Hans Kung, for whom the latest deconstruction of our liturgy and dogma is never enough. Make your own list of revolutionary apostates who are salivating over further destruction to come.
The celebration is because a Trojan Horse has been placed within the walls of the Church, and the soldiers of Agamemnon, having been strategically deployed, have been burning, pillaging and raping the “rigid neo-Pelagians” (i.e. faithful Catholics) for 50 years. And who did these soldiers of evil take as their trophy? Not Cassandra, the daughter of the King of Troy, but The Blessed Virgin Mary, Daughter of God the Father, Mother of God the Son, Spouse of the Holy Ghost, Temple of the Most Holy Trinity.
I had never before noticed part of Paul Vi’s (of unhappy memory) description of the Novus Ordo as “more enjoyable and practical.” Apparently he failed to notice that anything “more enjoyable and practical” could not possibly be more “sanctifying,” but in fact is the opposite: more profane.
As for Francis’ pathetic gas-lighting demagoguery, it speaks for itself. It says volumes about him, nothing about the young people who are hungry for the sacred and reject banal entertainment, and it should encourage them to defy his Marxist bilge and continue to worship as the Church always worshiped before the revolution.
I can’t remember where I read this – probably on this blog – but it seems that Abp. Lefebvre actually wrote most of the “Ottaviani Intervention.”
+Lefebvre did write it. He wanted all the Cardinals to sign it but when word got out that *he* was the author, only ++Ottaviani & ++Bacci signed it. Since ++Ottaviani was the first to sign it, it became known as The Ottaviani Intervention. That was probably a better title than the original: A Critical Study of the New Order of Mass.