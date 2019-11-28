Elaine Smith, MSP on Contribution of Catholic Schools in Scotland… Priceless! 

Comment:
Present in the public gallery watching this recent discussion in the Scottish Parliament, we see Leo Cushley, the Archbishop of St Andrew’s & Edinburgh, Barbara Coupar, the Director of the Scottish Catholic Education Service (SCES), and a group of students.
Not one item on Elaine Smith’s list singles out Catholic schools as being any different from any other school in Scotland or anywhere else in the UK.
Yet, (or which explains why) one Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) after another, praised Catholic schools to the skies.
The buzzwords are all there – inclusive, diversity blah blah, how Catholic schools are teaching about all religions, nothing to worry about here. Hiding in plain sight as ever, of course, the fact that the one religion not being taught in Catholic schools is Catholicism. Nobody asked why Catholic pupils are leaving Catholic schools able to name the five pillars of Islam but unable to name the precepts of the Church. I mean who teaches that Sunday Mass attendance is obligatory, any more? Or that sex outside of marriage (between one man and one woman) is sinful? Who teaches that any more? Nothing to see here, move along…
One useful comment in the video comes from Baptist, John Mason, MSP for Glasgow Shettleston – scroll to 39.50, to hear him argue that there should be room in “the public square” for the expression of faith-based values, just as humanists are allowed free rein to express their views.
John Swinney, MSP, SNP Minister for Education, the one and same John Swinney whom we saw squirming in another video as he defended the disgraceful sex teaching materials in use in Scottish schools, also sang the praises of Catholic schools. Pause for thought, right there, folks… He makes a point of telling us that his own son attends a Catholic (shared campus) school, no problem. And why would there be a problem? His son, like every other pupil in any Catholic school in Scotland, is never going to be taught that “outside the Catholic Church there is no salvation” – and other key dogmas. Not in a million years. Which is about as long as it is likely to take to end the current crisis in the Church and get back to teaching the Faith, entire and true, without any watering down to accommodate “society”.
If you haven’t yet booked your ticket for the Catholic Truth Education Seminar scheduled to take place next May, we strongly recommend that you do so as soon as possible – there is, after all, plenty to discuss…
As a matter of courtesy, I’ve emailed the link to this conversation to the three MSPs named in the above commentary – Elaine Smith, MSP, John Mason, MSP and John Swinney, MSP / Minister for Education in the Scottish Government. So, remember the House Rules – no personal remarks, no politics – stick to the issue(s).
The first thing that struck me was that the chamber was almost empty during that supposedly so important debate on the “positive contribution” of Catholic schools in Scotland. I can’t remember who it was, but one MSP actually swept his hand around the room commenting on the attendance showing how important this subject was in Scotland – meaning he thought that was a large attendance, LOL!
There was no shortage of MSPs saying how important the values of Catholic education were but when the values were named, they were things like tolerance, the usual waffle, not real Catholic values such as doctrinal teachings which make Catholic schools Catholic.
What was very interesting was that there were certain Protestant MSPs who were very honest – one in particular who admitted that Scotland’s sectarian problem is actually an anti-Catholic problem. That was refreshingly honest. I need to watch the whole thing again to make a note of the names of the various contributors.
I don’t really see what the point of the debate was, except that the MSPs wanted to distance themselves from the publicity in the press recently about Catholic schools being to blame for sectarian strife – “Scotland’s shame”, as its called.
Fidelis,
I agree about the honesty of the Protestant politicians who admitted that there was anti-Catholic bigotry in Scotland. They are to be praised.
Yes, you definitely don’t get any Catholic bigots. It’s impossible, in fact.
Fidelis,
Well said – I noticed the near empty chamber as well. Such enthusiasm for Catholic schools, LOL!
I do agree about the honest Protestant MPs – I’ve always respected John Mason, as a man of principle. If only we could get him to become a Catholic, I think he would be the real deal and not be afraid to speak out for the whole truth.
John Mason – a pillar of the community. A pillar being tall and thick.
Fidelis,
I think it was Joan McAlpine MSP who made the comment about the turnout in Parliament showing that the Parliament was fully behind Catholic schools, LOL! But she didn’t actually sweep her hand around – I’ve just watched it again. I don’t remember anyone else making a comment about turnout, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.
Joan McAlpine MSP says that she went to two Catholic schools and she names them. Then she went on to say that she sends her own children to non-denominational schools but makes the point that these are actually closely linked to the Church of Scotland. She says it is “absolutely not true” to say that we have Catholic schools and non-denominational schools because of the ties to the Church of Scotland, so clearly, she is quite happy for her children to be raised in the Presbyterian “ethos”. She says that her own grandparents and great grandparents came over here from Ireland, so that, and the fact that she was sent to Catholic schools, suggests that she was brought up a Catholic. IMHO, it takes some state of confusion to be all for Catholic schools and defending them, yet sending your own children to what you are saying is a Protestant school. There’s clearly no malice in Ms McAlpine’s heart, LOL!
Again, we hear plenty of talk of the Catholic ethos without anyone defining it. There really isn’t a different ethos in Catholic schools any more, unless you think a statue or a crucifix or two makes an “ethos”.
The truth is, if Catholic schools were doing what they were set up to do which is teach the Catholic religion, the discussion in Parliament would have been very different indeed. They would have castigated the schools as fostering bigotry. It’s only because Catholic schools are like every other school, with a few prayers added on, that the MSPs are keen to support them.
IMHO, that debate was nothing more than an exercise in Public Relations, and the attendance of Archbishop Cushley and Barbara Coupar helped to make that a success, to the uninformed public.
Patrick Harvie, MSP – the first bi-sexual party leader, he co-leads the Green Party – was notable by his absence in the Parliamentary debate, perhaps because he made the headlines some time ago by calling for an end to the funding of Catholic schools. He is a big supporter of gay groups and he bought into their propaganda about Catholic schools causing bullying of gay pupils.
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/politics/patrick-harvie-five-quick-fire-7854618
So it was a bit disingenuous of John Swinney to say he was not aware of any “private” conversations of MSPs opposed to Catholic schools. He might have mentioned the very public conversation which Harvie had with the press on the subject!
Why are Catholics opposed to the ending of ‘Catholic schools’ if, as is claimed, they’re not ‘Catholic schools’?
William,
The point you seem to be missing is that Catholic schools, not actually teaching the truths of the faith any more, are not really Catholic schools at all.
Pope John Paul II realised this when he said in his letter to Bishops, Veritatis Splendor, that the name “Catholic” had to be removed from institutions which were not, in fact, Catholic at all. That means any Catholic schools and hospitals which are at odds with Catholic teaching, have to remove their claim to being Catholic by removing “Catholic” from their name. Sorry if that sounds convoluted but I hope you get the point.
There is an argument for keeping them open anyway for now, because when this crisis in the Church passes and modernist heresies are banished, then we can restore the schools to what they should have been doing all along – teaching the Catholic religion, not every other religion on the planet, instead.
I don’t think I am missing the point. I think I’m making that point. I read on here that ‘Catholic schools’ aren’t really ‘Catholic schools’ and are just the same as any other school. Yet when someone suggests just having, well, schools, they’re shouted down for it.
Either ‘Catholic schools’ are unique or they aren’t.
William,
Most Catholics defend Catholic schools for the same reason they defend Vatican II – because they don’t realise the reality of what has happened in the Church. Now we have several generations who have been taught in the modernist system, so they really do not know the faith any more than any non-Catholic would know it.
Personally, I can’t see any point in the modernist version of Catholic schools, because teaching “tolerance, respect, concern for the needy” etc are universal values which you will get in any school, whatever its “ethos”.
At least that’s a consistent viewpoint.
Margaret Mary,
Funny you should mention being taught “tolerance, respect” etc. in school. Those deceptive buzzwords were never heard when I went to (public) school. In fact, they weren’t even heard in church (I was raised as a Protestant, but I couldn’t tell you what their “ethos” is).
What we got in school was just readin’, writin’ and ‘rithmatic, and a trip to the Principal’s office if we misbehaved. No social engineering anywhere to be found, none needed, and none asked for.
I’ve just been watching a bit of the video again and I noted that Joan McAlpine MSP makes the very common mistake of thinking that education in Scotland really only began and flourished at the Reformation, under the Church of Scotland. This is not true.
There were schools already in existence before the Reformation, and when the new Protestant movement first tried to set up a school in every parish, they failed due to not having the financial resources.
If you read the books on the Reformation written by the historian Eamon Duffy, he points out that the people at the time – that is, the Catholic people – were very well educated and articulate about their religion.
So, that’s one myth that really needs to be put to bed.