27/11: The Miraculous Medal – Best Practice in Spreading this Sacramental…

Below, listen to the beautiful sermon delivered by Father Linus Clovis, well known pro-life priest who, to our delight, accepted our invitation to address our Conference in June, 2016 on the topic “Francis – A Pope For Our Times.” Here, he recounts two amazing miracles which are associated with the Miraculous Medal…
Only last Sunday after Mass, I was introduced to a young non-Catholic man who, for the first time, had attended the traditional Latin Mass, and in the course of the conversation he explained that he had turned his back on his worldly, Godless life. He was now “researching” the Faith and had been learning quite a bit about the crisis in the Church. It was a very interesting chat, but what struck me most forcibly was that a young mother who was participating in the conversation chose a moment to offer the young man a Miraculous Medal on a blue thread (encouraging him to find a chain in due course!) And, with the medal, she gave him a small explanatory booklet. In very few words, she exhorted him to wear the medal round his neck, as this was be the best possible help he would get in his research… He accepted the medal and booklet, so please pray for him.
It got me thinking, though, that many, probably most, Catholics would have held back, keen to be “prudent”, not want to put the young man off the Church by appearing to be too pushy.
Thus, it would be useful to learn from others the various ways in which each of us might spread devotion to this powerful sacramental. The young mother mentioned above, tells me that she carries some medals and leaflets with her when out and about, with the aim of trying to distribute one at every opporunity.
Your ideas – and stories of miracles associated with the medal – are very welcome on this thread.
Happy Feast of the Miraculous Medal, to one and all…
I have always had a great devotion to the Miraculous Medal and have worn one from the age of four, when I started primary school. Although my school was an ordinary state school in a Catholic country, the local church was run by the Vincentian fathers who visited regularly. It was a most beautiful church, built in the neo-Georgian style, and had a wonderful shrine to Our Lady and St. Catherine Laboure within, which we visited regularly. The priests distributed MM’s every May and I wore mine all my life, still do, although now it’s of the silver variety. All my children and husband also wear one.
When I was 15 we were taken to visit the Chapel of the Miraculous Medal, Rue du Bac in Paris and I have taken all my family there every time we visit Paris. The chair on which Our Lady sat whilst talking to Catherine is still there in the sanctuary.
A truly wonderful and powerful devotion.
Crofterlady,
That’s great about your husband and children wearing the medal. That’s unusual these days, so I take it your whole family still practises, despite all that is going on. That’s just more evidence of Our Lady’s power. Well done, you!
I also wear a miraculous medal. Its history is fascinating and it has proven to be truly miraculous, as the story of Claude Newman shows.
Father Clovis’s sermon on the video is tremendously powerful, and I am sure it will affect a lot of people who visit here, not just the regular bloggers. I felt tears in my eyes at parts of it. What a fantastic priest.
Happy Feast to everyone today!
Happy Feast to all at CT.
That was a truly wonderful sermon. Although I’ve read the story of Claude Newman’s conversion before, it was more powerful hearing it preached.
I do wear the medal but I’ve been disappointed when I’ve given one (not cheap either) to relatives as gifts and they’ve not worn them, at least not when I’ve been in their company.
So, please pray for my family and relatives to deepen in their devotion to Our Lady.
Nicky,
I also once gave a miraculous medal to a niece who is lapsed and I’ve also never seen her wear it. I just hope that Our Lady will somehow bring her back to the faith. To be fair, she’s been born into this awful time in the Church and her parents are lapsed, so she’s not had much of a fighting chance. I’d hoped the medal would change that, and I’m still hoping.
Father Clovis’s sermon is marvellous, and it was a very touching talk, which is bound to affect everyone who hears it.
A very happy Feast of the Miraculous Medal to everyone!
Nicky & Margaret Mary
I too have given four miraculous medals to people only this month,after thinking I should be trying to do more to helping people come back to God.
I often visit the cemetery close by and all four were given to those visiting their loved ones ,and only one of the four had I known previously but all four seemed pleased to receive them.
Now I probably will never know if they will ever wear them but that is all I could do and leave the rest to Our Lady.
Another short sermon on the miraculous medal.
I agree about the video – Father’s sermon is very powerful indeed.
I found this site where there are 7 miracles of the medal reported. The first one is Claude but there are others which are amazing as well.
https://www.beliefnet.com/faiths/catholic/7-amazing-miracles-of-the-miraculous-medal.aspx
I’d be interested to know what the bloggers here think about the possibility of the dogma of Our Lady Mediatrix of All Graces being proclaimed? Why would anybody object?
Ave Maria
Be very careful about this. The main thrust for this dogma being proclaimed comes from an organisation called Vox Populi Mariae Mediatrici – I urge you NOT to visit any sites relating to them. The man spearheading this organisation is Dr Mark Miravalle. A lot of the impetus for this 5th Marian dogma comes from the false apparitions ‘Our Lady of All Nations’ given by the false ‘seer’ Ida Peerdeman. Miravalle is also an avid promoter of Medjugorje. Our Lady is surely the Mediatrix of All Graces, but mixing this fact up with false seers and apparitions is not going to help the cause – only hinder it.
PS – You may have read that ‘Our Lady of All Nations’ was approved by the local Ordinary, but he is totally unreliable. In saner times, this devotion was always condemned by the Church. Also, the CDF had to re-write the prayer that ‘Our Lady of All Nations’ had allegedly given Ida Peerdeman, as the original version made no sense. Peerdeman was previously a follower of another false seer, Marie Paule Giguere. Full story here:- http://www.unitypublishing.com/Apparitions/ArmyOfMary&Amsterdam.htm
Westminster Fly,
Thank you very much for that information. I didn’t know that. I just thought, well, we were taught that Our Lady is the mediatrix of all graces, so why not formalise it in a dogma, but I take your point about keeping the issue well clear of false apparitions etc.
I’m very grateful and I will take your advice and steer clear of dodgy apparition sites.
I had no idea that those apparitions were false! Thank you for posting!
Beautiful sermon and story, but I’m sorry to say I was very disheartened to see the church where Fr. Clovis preached – an ugly Modernist semi-circular box, no kneelers, no altar, stained glass windows that are a stain upon the Faith. The usual. At least some of the women were veiled. I presume Father was a guest at this parish, since it is in London?
As for the Miraculous Medal, one of our parishioners has buried Medals at the four corners of our parish property, and elsewhere on the property, to help defend us against the overt hostility of the “tolerant and diverse” crowd….
RCA Victor,
I completely agree about the modernist church – what a shame, because I think Fr Clovis sounds like a very traditionally minded priest. You don’t get modernists preaching about any sacramentals, let alone the miraculous medal.
It really is a beautiful sermon and a very heartening story about conversation through the medal/Our Lady.
A happy feast to all at CT.
I meant to post earlier so it’s a case of better late than never, here is a wee “fun” story to round off the Feast, before – with thanks to all who contributed – I close the thread.
A couple of years ago, I was telling one of my (many) nieces about an incident with a workman who was doing some gardening at my home. She has, today, given me permission, in her humility, to recount the incident for your entertainment. Now, this particular niece is a very clever girl but she is always frantically busy and her children tell me that she often gets things mixed up, half-hears stuff, that sort of thing, picks up something “the wrong way”, sometimes with comical effect. Against that background, here’s what happened.
Back at the time of the incident, a couple or so years ago, I’d asked her if she remembered that I had once planted a miraculous medal under a bush (don’t ask! Special, personal, intention) and she said, yes, she did remember.
I then told her that I had been chatting with the gardener and asked him if he could tell me the name of the bush, because it never seemed to flower. He went over and studied it, and then said “Oh, that’s a rose bush. In fact, I think it’s probably two or even three rose bushes.”
When I told my niece what the gardener had said, identifying it as a rose bush, probably up to three, in fact, her reaction was extreme. She looked astonished and said, over and over: “Imagine that! I’m just amazed!” I said I was amazed, too; three rose bushes in one and never a sign of any roses!
Anyway, all during my visit, she made regular references to being astonished at this conversation with the gardener, until one of her children, laughing at my puzzlement, told me that “mum” undoubtedly thought that I’d said I’d planted a medal on that spot and the bush(es) had sprung up!
When I checked with her, that is indeed what she’d thought, and when I reminded her that I’d planted the medal under the bush, she laughed but added, in her endearing simplicity of (true) faith: “But if God wanted to do that, He could have done.”
I agreed, of course, reflecting that, if only… I could save a fortune on plants!
Will now close this thread – with thanks again to all who used this thread to pay tribute to Our Lady and her Miraculous Medal.
God bless.