27/11: The Miraculous Medal – Best Practice in Spreading this Sacramental…

Below, listen to the beautiful sermon delivered by Father Linus Clovis, well known pro-life priest who, to our delight, accepted our invitation to address our Conference in June, 2016 on the topic “Francis – A Pope For Our Times.” Here, he recounts two amazing miracles which are associated with the Miraculous Medal…

Comment:

Only last Sunday after Mass, I was introduced to a young non-Catholic man who, for the first time, had attended the traditional Latin Mass, and in the course of the conversation he explained that he had turned his back on his worldly, Godless life. He was now “researching” the Faith and had been learning quite a bit about the crisis in the Church. It was a very interesting chat, but what struck me most forcibly was that a young mother who was participating in the conversation chose a moment to offer the young man a Miraculous Medal on a blue thread (encouraging him to find a chain in due course!) And, with the medal, she gave him a small explanatory booklet. In very few words, she exhorted him to wear the medal round his neck, as this was be the best possible help he would get in his research… He accepted the medal and booklet, so please pray for him.

It got me thinking, though, that many, probably most, Catholics would have held back, keen to be “prudent”, not want to put the young man off the Church by appearing to be too pushy.

Thus, it would be useful to learn from others the various ways in which each of us might spread devotion to this powerful sacramental. The young mother mentioned above, tells me that she carries some medals and leaflets with her when out and about, with the aim of trying to distribute one at every opporunity.

Your ideas – and stories of miracles associated with the medal – are very welcome on this thread.

Happy Feast of the Miraculous Medal, to one and all…