Francis: Pope of Deceit & Lies…

From Lifesitenews…



Abp Vigano: Pope is subjecting Church to ‘powerful forces’ that want world government

November 21, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – For twenty centuries, the Catholic Church has professed faith in Jesus Christ, the only Savior, which has come down to us intact, as she received it from the Apostles and Fathers of the Church at the price of the blood of the Martyrs, and by the witness of the Confessors of the faith and of innumerable Saints of every people and language. This faith has been handed down by parents to their children, by priests and religious; it has been spread by zealous missionaries to every continent in the world, under the guidance of the successors of the Apostle Peter who have guaranteed the unity of Christ’s Bride by confirming the brethren in the faith.



For almost seven years now, the successor of the Prince of the Apostles, who was entrusted with the mandate Christ conferred on Peter after his profession of faith — “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God” (Mt 16:18) — has abdicated his ministry to confirm the brethren in the faith. Pope Francis has never confirmed anyone. We painfully acknowledge how divisive and destructive his ministry has been.



With the declaration he signed in Abu Dhabi, in which he states that “The pluralism and the diversity of religions, color, sex, race and language are willed by God in His wisdom,” and by his constant deviant condemnations of so-called “proselytism,” Francis has not only mortified every missionary impulse but has indeed rejected the mandate given by Christ to all the Apostles: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you” (Mt 28:18-20).

The strategy of the current pontiff is camouflaged by deceit and lies, and concealed by silence, when it is discovered in his deviant intentions what great confusion among the faithful, while they are astutely praised by the enemies of the Church.



The Synod on the Amazon is also part of a much larger and hidden design. It is nothing but an element, albeit a disruptive one, of a vast project, developed under the aegis of the United Nations and supported by the great financial and Masonic powers. How can we explain that the Pachamama idol is already present, through a UN initiative, in texts designed for the ideological indoctrination of children? Click here to read more and here to read Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s denunciation of plans approved by Pope Francis to erect a monument to “Human Fraternity” uniting Islam, Judaism and Catholicism, calling it “a Babylonic enterprise, designed by the enemies of God.”

Comment:

While it is good that Archbishop Viganò continues to speak out and be reported in orthodox Catholic publications, it would be better if he spoke directly to the Pope in public – to say to him, face to face, what he is acknowledging in the above two linked Lifesitenews reports. Then we would see the mainstream media picking up what they would regard as a really good “story” – so why doesn’t he do this? It’s action long overdue, frankly. Same goes for Cardinal Burke and Bishop Schneider. Speak directly to the Pope in public – there must be opportunities and if not, surely you have the contacts to create them…