Catechism: Pope Francis Considering New Sin – Well, it had to come… 

The environment

According to Pope Francis, acts such as the massive pollution of air, land and water resources, large-scale destruction of flora and fauna, and any action capable of producing an ecological disaster or destroying an ecosystem should be regarded as “ecocidal” and must not go unpunished.

In this regard, he recalled the Synod for the Panamazon Region, which proposed to define an act or omission against God, against one’s neighbour, the community and the environment, as “ecological sin”. Click here to read entire report on Vatican News…

Comment:

Well, it had to come eventually. We’ve had a new Mass, new Sacraments, new Rosary, new Catechism, new Evangelisation, new everything, just about, so it’s time for (drum roll) a new sin. Obvious. Now all that has to be decided is, will this new sin be a mortal sin or a venial sin? What sort of penances will the priest give in confession – picking up litter in a street near you, at least three times (I get 3 Hail Marys a lot, so I’ll be livid if the litter picking penance is less than three times…) or maybe abstaining from driving your car for three days (three should always be the minimum, in my humble opinion…) OR what about sacrificing a holiday abroad for the next (you guessed it) three years?

Your (printable only) ideas welcome…