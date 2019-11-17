Catechism: Pope Francis Considering New Sin – Well, it had to come… 

The environment
According to Pope Francis, acts such as the massive pollution of air, land and water resources, large-scale destruction of flora and fauna, and any action capable of producing an ecological disaster or destroying an ecosystem should be regarded as “ecocidal” and must not go unpunished.
In this regard, he recalled the Synod for the Panamazon Region, which proposed to define an act or omission against God, against one’s neighbour, the community and the environment, as “ecological sin”. Click here to read entire report on Vatican News…
Well, it had to come eventually. We’ve had a new Mass, new Sacraments, new Rosary, new Catechism, new Evangelisation, new everything, just about, so it’s time for (drum roll) a new sin. Obvious. Now all that has to be decided is, will this new sin be a mortal sin or a venial sin? What sort of penances will the priest give in confession – picking up litter in a street near you, at least three times (I get 3 Hail Marys a lot, so I’ll be livid if the litter picking penance is less than three times…) or maybe abstaining from driving your car for three days (three should always be the minimum, in my humble opinion…) OR what about sacrificing a holiday abroad for the next (you guessed it) three years?
Your (printable only) ideas welcome…
For goodness sake – what a nutcase this pope is! A new sin, LOL! As if we don’t have a hard enough time battling the old ones!
Oh dear, what a fiasco. The “new” religion. We were always taught to respect the environment, animals etc., because it was God’s creation. To consider it possible to sin against a sea or a sky or earth is mind boggling! Perhaps our papa would consider cutting down on that nasty jet setting?!
Helen,
Exactly! He jets off all across the world and then tells the rest of us we are sinning for doing the same thing, LOL! I can’t believe how awful he is.
Lily,
I can’t believe it either – here’s his latest baloney, including the question we are to ask ourselves: “Do I, as a Christian, have at least one poor person as a friend”? Flakes, ALL of my friends are poor! We’ll need to get him over here on a visit to Glasgow and take him on a tour of … well… Glasgow… We’re ALL poor! 😀
I should really be more charitable and maybe send him a copy of the poster I used to hang on the nearest wall, when I moved house: Of all the things I’ve ever lost, I miss my mind the most… It might help keep him calm when afflicted by these ridiculous thoughts and imaginings…
Editor,
You mean you haven’t heard of the new Beatitude, “Blessed are the poor, for they shall have well-heeled friends”?
As for self-examination, here is the question I am asking myself: “As a Catholic, do I have a Catholic Pope?”
This all reminds me of the hypocrisy of Prince Henry and Meghan Markle and their environmental crusading. They lecture us on the perils of climate change and lo and behold, they are doing more damage to the world than I am. I have never been abroad, I cannot drive and hence do not own a car and mostly I use public transport. Otherwise it’s shanks’s pony. This is nothing new, however, as I saw sins against the environment in a book on how to make a good confession. One of the sins was littering I think. In the old days, a sin against nature was sodomy, now it’s dropping a mars bar wrapper.
CC,
Laughed heartily at your closing sentence. Priceless!
CC,
” In the old days, a sin against nature was sodomy, now it’s dropping a mars bar wrapper.”
Hilarious and spot on!
It’s the way I tell ’em!
So uh, if I commit a “sin” against the environment, will I have to make an act of nutrition?
You know, like promise to eat tofu instead of meat for 3 months, ’cause it’s “better for the planet”?
RCA Victor,
Never having tasted tofu, I’m hoping I don’t get that for my penance. In fact, with my ecological sins and unrepentant attitude, I’m liable to be excommunicated!
Well, I have a suggestion for Papa Francis.
Instead of creating daft new “sins”, he ought to write a personal letter to the clergy – well, certainly the clergy of the Archdiocese of Glasgow – to remind them of a very old sin, which at least one Glasgow priest thinks nothing of blatantly committing – namely, telling lies.
I am unable to give details at the present time, to protect identities, although not HIS identity which I’d LOVE to divulge, but I can say that when a parishioner in a Glasgow parish asked about the possibility of having a traditional Latin Mass for a deceased relative, that person was informed by the PP that “That Mass was banned years ago.” A downright, outright, blatant lie. Either that, or unbelievable ignorance.
Now, it is false to claim that the ancient Mass was EVER “banned”, it was not. But all and any doubt was removed back in 2007 when Pope Benedict issued his Motu Proprio, Summorum Pontificum asserting the right of every priest to offer the TLM if he so wishes. Is this apparently economical-with-the-truth priest so ignorant that he doesn’t know about that Motu Proprio of Pope Benedict, at which time he confirmed that the TLM had never, in fact, been “banned” at all, or is he, not ignorant, but an outright liar? Which is it? I’ll keep my opinion to myself, if you don’t mind, at least for now…
Utterly disgraceful. Having met this priest briefly some years ago, though, I can’t say I’m astonished, amazed blah blah. I do, however, remain determined to be shocked, whether or not I am entirely unsurprised at his dishonesty. And I am. Entirely UN-surprised. Believe me…
How has it come to pass that priests like him SO hate the “old Faith” – the Faith of our Fathers – that they would actually lie to hide the truth that the Mass for which the martyrs gave their life’s blood, is still available, albeit in short supply? How come? Can they not satisfy themselves that they have the appearance of legitimacy, that the majority of Catholics have fallen for the deceit, that the majority are following the counterfeit Catholicism foisted upon us after Vatican II? Can they not be magnanimous and allow us this little crumb of comfort – that the ancient Mass IS permitted and available, if only here and there, and frowned upon by the bishops and their fawning career clergy?
As for Pope Francis’ letter writing – I wish he would write to me to ask if I care about the “environment” because my reply would be short and not-so-sweet: I couldn’t care less!
It tells you all you need to know about any priest that he would lie about the Mass!
Editor,
My cynical response to your question – why priests (and bishops) hate the old Mass – is that it doesn’t grease the skids, as the new Mass does, towards acceptance of their personal corruption, i.e. homosexuality, as we can see happening now.
The only other reason I can think of, which is also cynical, is that saying or allowing the old Mass places their status in jeopardy with the dark powers-that-be in the Vatican, who remain unmoved by such minor difficulties as Summorum.
I think it was Cdl. Brandmuller who stated recently, in response to the blasphemous events at the Sham-a-Zon, that this worship of paganism has been years and years in the making, ever since the Catacombs Pact made during Vat. II.
Likewise, the normalization of perversion has been years in the making, and has now reached its fruition (pun intended) with the sorry likes of Fr. James Martin, SJ, who even has the Pope’s blessing to continue his “ministry.”
In fact, let’s put it right out there: the “ministry” of the Vatican II religion is actually to destroy the Faith and to lose souls to Hell.
I do agree that it’s terrible that the family have been denied a traditional Mass if that’s what they wanted, and I do hope the priest did so out of ignorance, not by lying.
It’s not my thought, I need to make that clear, but there are people reading this blog who think it’s so disrespectful of the priesthood, i.e. to call a priest a liar. How can I answer that, in a convincing way?
Josephine,
That’s an easy one to answer. Think about it…
If we must respect priests just because they are ordained, then we must respect Judas Iscariot.
We’re told that he was a thief, and that his complaint that the money which Mary (friend) had spent on an expensive perfume to anoint Jesus’s feet would have been better spent on the poor, was a lie, because – the evangelist tells us – he didn’t care for the poor at all; he was a thief.
So, if one of the very first ordained, chosen by Our Lord Himself, was branded a thief and a liar in Sacred Scripture, which is inerrant and infallible, it should be clear that ordination per se does not require the faithful to be uncritical and accepting of any and every bad behaviour.
The placing of priests on a pedestal has done untold damage, in fact, and is largely to blame for the unquestioning acceptance of the massive changes to Catholic belief and practice during the current crisis, over the past 50+ years. And as we now know, sadly, only too well, it was that same attitude of almost adulation towards priests that allowed the shocking child abuse scandals to take place, with some victims explaining that they were afraid to report what was happening because their parents were so respectful of the priest that they just wouldn’t believe their own child. Nobody should ever be placed on a pedestal. It’s not good for that person’s soul, and it can be extremely dangerous in a number of ways for others.
So, like I say – that’s an easy one to answer…