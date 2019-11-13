Trump Impeachment: “Star” Witness’s Fake Evidence Hilariously Exposed

Comment:
Having caught the headline delivered with sombre affectation by the Sky News USA correspondent, Amanda Walker, prior to the televised hearings, and smelling the usual stitch-up, I decided to switch to the Parliament Channel and watch the proceedings live. I’m glad I did because what I saw (including the above hilarious clip) bore no resemblance to the later Sky News reports which I made a point of watching for comparison purposes. Apparently unaware of the the irony of her words, Amanda Walker took the camera to a particular woman in the queue waiting to go into the hearings, because this woman wanted to hear the evidence against the President for herself, “she doesn’t trust the media” confided Amanda to those of us, feet up in our living rooms, saying “neither do I!” Below, the headline just taken from the Sky News website…
Impeachment inquiry: Donald Trump ‘overheard asking about investigations’ Top US diplomats are giving evidence to a televised impeachment inquiry which could see the president removed from office.
Now watch the hilarious clip from this afternoon’s hearings and ask yourself if Donald Trump is even close to being removed from office.
For the purpose of this discussion, though [and I’m assuming that bloggers will have read John Ingram’s Open Letter to Anti-Trump Catholics in America, published on page 6 of our current, November, newsletter], the question has to centre on this: whether Catholics have any option but to vote Trump into a second term – given his excellent pro-life record and the fact that he is hated beyond words for it, by his political opponents who, it seems, will go to any and all lengths, even blatantly lying, to get rid of him.
If ever an impeachment inquiry was – manifestly – contrived, this has to be it… Or maybe you disagree?
Editor,
I refused to pay any attention to these farcical “impeachment” hearings because I decided, some time ago, that there are two real reasons for this circus, neither of which is to impeach President Trump:
1. To create an ongoing distraction and diversion from the real criminal activity, which will soon be disclosed, which involves Obama, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Brennan, McCabe, and all the rest of the corrupt leftists and their bureaucrat flunkies: i.e. that Obama illegally ordered espionage on the Trump campaign, and Hillary Clinton paid for it with Democratic National Committee funds – i.e. campaign funds – to create a phony “dossier.”
2. This reason is even more devious (my conspiracy theory within a conspiracy theory, if you will): the Democrats don’t actually intend to impeach the President. They, with their strings being pulled by the Communist globalists, intend to create the appearance of an impeachment, with endless fake evidence like this pathetic, bumbling “star witness,” because this serves a much better purpose: to tear the county apart into warring camps and to facilitate a descent into anarchy, which is always the goal of leftists.
But there are two other reasons why President Trump won’t be impeached: one, Mike Pence would become President, a man who is a true conservative, and who would continue to loosen the grip of the socialist octopus that has been strangling America (along with Europe and most of the globe).
Two, there would be rioting in the streets, because Donald Trump is so extremely popular. Only leftists, you see, are allowed to riot (and call it righteous protesting).
So what better way to bring America to the brink of civil war than by a 24/7 smear campaign featuring fake charges spread by corrupt Democrats and their allies in the media?
Reason #2, by the way, is also the reason I think Trump will be re-elected, although it will be messy. He provides a useful target for the many and well-paid subversives who are busily wreaking havoc in the fabric of American life.