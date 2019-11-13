Trump Impeachment: “Star” Witness’s Fake Evidence Hilariously Exposed

Comment:

Having caught the headline delivered with sombre affectation by the Sky News USA correspondent, Amanda Walker, prior to the televised hearings, and smelling the usual stitch-up, I decided to switch to the Parliament Channel and watch the proceedings live. I’m glad I did because what I saw (including the above hilarious clip) bore no resemblance to the later Sky News reports which I made a point of watching for comparison purposes. Apparently unaware of the the irony of her words, Amanda Walker took the camera to a particular woman in the queue waiting to go into the hearings, because this woman wanted to hear the evidence against the President for herself, “she doesn’t trust the media” confided Amanda to those of us, feet up in our living rooms, saying “neither do I!” Below, the headline just taken from the Sky News website…

Impeachment inquiry: Donald Trump ‘overheard asking about investigations’ Top US diplomats are giving evidence to a televised impeachment inquiry which could see the president removed from office.

Now watch the hilarious clip from this afternoon’s hearings and ask yourself if Donald Trump is even close to being removed from office.

For the purpose of this discussion, though [and I’m assuming that bloggers will have read John Ingram’s Open Letter to Anti-Trump Catholics in America, published on page 6 of our current, November, newsletter], the question has to centre on this: whether Catholics have any option but to vote Trump into a second term – given his excellent pro-life record and the fact that he is hated beyond words for it, by his political opponents who, it seems, will go to any and all lengths, even blatantly lying, to get rid of him.

If ever an impeachment inquiry was – manifestly – contrived, this has to be it… Or maybe you disagree?