Why are Catholics Not in Uproar? 

The above tweet is quoted in this Mail Online report about Pope Francis’ alleged denial of the bodily resurrection of Christ

Comment:

Deacon Donnelly’s observation is bang on the button. If Catholics held to even a slithering of authentic Catholic Faith, we would, indeed, be causing uproar, mayhem, to make crystal clear to Pope Francis that up with his anti-Catholic, and anti-Gospel, words and behaviour we will not put!

In the past, Catholics would pull dissident priests from their pulpits for preaching heresy but here we have a pope who is speaking and behaving in the most anti-Catholic, anti-Gospel manner imaginable, with bishops either defending him or remaining conveniently silent, and a passive laity, long conditioned by the multifarious “reforms” which have effectively changed the Faith of our Fathers into something which none of the great canonised saints would recognise.

The answer to Our Lord’s question, then: “When the Son of Man comes, will He find any Faith on earth?” (Luke 18:8) has to be, well, not in the UK. that’s for sure. And not in most other parts of the world. Not if He comes anytime soon.

Isn’t it long past time for the senior – allegedly concerned – Cardinals to actually do something to publicly rebuke this pontiff, instead of just giving interviews and writing books/articles which are unlikely to reach the majority of Catholic laity who, thus, in their ignorance, are being misled into error by him? Why has there been no major Press Conference, televised world-wide? Surely, that is the least we can expect from top churchmen at this very late stage in the worst ever crisis in the Church’s history?

However, if you disagree, be sure to tell us…