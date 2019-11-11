Why are Catholics Not in Uproar? 

The above tweet is quoted in this Mail Online report about Pope Francis’ alleged denial of the bodily resurrection of Christ
Deacon Donnelly’s observation is bang on the button. If Catholics held to even a slithering of authentic Catholic Faith, we would, indeed, be causing uproar, mayhem, to make crystal clear to Pope Francis that up with his anti-Catholic, and anti-Gospel, words and behaviour we will not put!
In the past, Catholics would pull dissident priests from their pulpits for preaching heresy but here we have a pope who is speaking and behaving in the most anti-Catholic, anti-Gospel manner imaginable, with bishops either defending him or remaining conveniently silent, and a passive laity, long conditioned by the multifarious “reforms” which have effectively changed the Faith of our Fathers into something which none of the great canonised saints would recognise.
The answer to Our Lord’s question, then: “When the Son of Man comes, will He find any Faith on earth?” (Luke 18:8) has to be, well, not in the UK. that’s for sure. And not in most other parts of the world. Not if He comes anytime soon.
Isn’t it long past time for the senior – allegedly concerned – Cardinals to actually do something to publicly rebuke this pontiff, instead of just giving interviews and writing books/articles which are unlikely to reach the majority of Catholic laity who, thus, in their ignorance, are being misled into error by him? Why has there been no major Press Conference, televised world-wide? Surely, that is the least we can expect from top churchmen at this very late stage in the worst ever crisis in the Church’s history?
However, if you disagree, be sure to tell us…
Most Catholics I know, those keeping the faith, have faced; that although the Papacy is alive and well there is not a Catholic sitting in the Chair of Peter. If Peter would return today he would be scandalized to see this heretic who dares to call himself a pope. We are living in the era foretold to us that when Christ returns will He find do you think Faith upon the world. Prepare for His return and Keep the Faith in the meantime pray your DAILY rosary and wear your scapular, pray for each other.
MyForever77,
While I agree with you about the Pope in that he is easily the worst ever in the history of the Church, I must remind you of our oft-stated position here at Catholic Truth – that none of us has the authority to declare Pope Francis to be not a pope. He may well be denounced as such in the future by the legitimate Church authority, but for now, all we can say for certain is that he is a shockingly bad pope.
So, yes, pray for one another, as you suggest, but pray twice as hard for this awful pope, who is in grave spiritual danger. Of that there can be no doubt. .
Now, the question posed for discussion, to which you have not responded, is, shouldn’t the leading churchmen who have publicly expressed concerns about Pope Francis through interviews and books etc, not be doing something very practical in order to publicly rebuke him? Call him to account? What do you think?
And I would add, too, that maybe parishioners listening to their priests praising this pope should rise up in their pews and call out the priest for leading the congregation astray? Maybe a modern version of the pulling priests from their pulpits might be to have large posters printed with appropriately brief slogans to hold up during any homily where the pope’s false teaching is being repeated. Yes? No?
Editor,
I love the idea of the posters but it just wouldn’t work in today’s culture of “tolerance”. Catholics tend to go along to get along. Most would be horrified to find out that “intolerant” lay people ever pulled priests from their pulpit for preaching heresy, LOL!
I think Nick Donnelly (whoever that is – isn’t he a deacon somewhere?) is forgetting something: the time when Catholic would have rioted (or even gone to war) over such outrageous things was a time when life revolved around the Faith, and life was not only simpler, but really, inseparable from the Faith. In modern times, worldliness is the new religion and the new focal point of life, accelerated by the worldly transformation of the Church herself. Church is for Sunday, or maybe just Christmas and Easter.
I also disagree with him that there’s been no uproar: there has indeed been an uproar, but unfortunately it is among the tiny percentage of Catholics who are preserving Tradition, and/or who take their Faith seriously. In other words, it’s the mouse that’s roaring, and I doubt whether the rest of the Church, which has been seduced by the lion, can hear us.
But, like Editor, I am also wondering when the Cardinals are going to awaken and put this Pope on trial. Are they just waiting for him to self-destruct, or die, like Judas? Either way, they are derelict.
RCA Victor,
I agree with a lot of what you say but I wouldn’t say the tiny percentage who are preserving Tradition are causing an uproar. In my experience, they’ve battened down the hatches and don’t want to be disturbed until the whole thing is over. As long as they get their traditional Mass and sermons that don’t disturb their consciences, they are happy enough.
Fidelis,
It think that scenario (head in sand until it’s all over) may well apply to the SSPX, but i don’t think that shoe fits on other traditional groups.
RCA Victor,
Where I am from, Scotland, the SSPX is a minority – the other traditional groups can fill a church for their umpteen sung / high Masses, but the most they do is invite Cardinal Burke and Bishop Schneider to celebrate Mass and mingle at their social afterwards, I don’t see them causing any uproar. If they were causing an uproar, the archbishop would see to it that they closed down.
Fidelis,
Good point. I guess I’m really thinking more of faithful news outlets, like LifeSite, The Remnant, Catholic Family News, Fatima.org (though the last two have been very disappointing since the deaths of their respective beloved founders).
RCA Victor,
Deacon Nick Donnelly is listed among the permanent deacons on the website of the Diocese of Lancaster, England
http://www.lancasterdiocese.org.uk/our-people-places/our-permanent-deacons/
Yes, the Cardinals should definitely be acting now and that in a very public way. As Archbishop Vigano said, what answer will [they] give when Our Lord asks them at their Judgment, how they could have remained silent “in the midst of falsehood and depravity”.
As our English cousins would say… Quite!
RCAVictor,
Deacon Donnelly founded and ran the “Protect the Pope” blog which he was subsequently forced to close down after complaints from on high about his coverage of degenerate bishops in these lands.
I would like to make a speculative prediction that he will not be one of those married deacons who the modernists want to ordain to the priesthood!!!
Editor,
Everything is said, there is nothing to add… This presumed confidence of the pope is absolutely monstrous and scandalous.
Lionel,
“monstrous and scandalous” – you are so right.
I don’t trust Scalfari but I wouldn’t be surprised if he was telling us the truth this time.
A Pope who doesn’t believe in the Resurrection is the perfect leader for a Church whose majority of members don’t believe in the Real Presence of our Lord in the Eucharist.
As for our bishops, I don’t believe they will lift voice or finger until the money stops flowing into their coffers.
Carlos,
There is not a shred of doubt that Scalfari has been telling the truth EVERY time.
After all, were he not reporting the Pope’s words accurately, two things would have happened…
1) the Vatican (if not the Pope himself) would have corrected him, unambiguously stating his error
2) the Pope would have declined further interviews after the first.
Neither has happened and so we can believe, without doubting, what Scalfari has revealed (to paraphrase a key Catechism answer!)
You make a good point about the money – I remember a few years ago, a lay group in the USA had fake dollar bills printed with the words “no doctrine, no dollar” printed. Those were placed into the collection plates to make the point. A brilliant idea.
The Catholics here in the UK (and definitely in Scotland) are too far gone now to agree to do that. They think that if the Pope says “jump”, the only permissible question is “how high?”
Unless, of course, it’s a faithful pope telling them that adultery is a grave sin, that contraception and abortion are grave sins, that LGBT+ is gravely sinful – in which case he’s a right wing extremist!
Just like Our Lord Himself!
It is absolutely unreal
I doubt very much if the average Catholic in the pew is even aware of what Pope Francis does or says. Few read Catholic papers or journals these days and in my experience he is barely mentioned in church except for in the proscribed prayers. So little chance of rioting in the streets then!
We need ( she says hopelessly) for brave and truly pastoral clergy to stand up first and really make a fuss about this. Tell the people what it is being reported about Francis’ remarks and condemn them. How can it be that there does not seem to be even one bishop or cardinal who has the courage to say that enough is enough in the UK? Perhaps they just think it will all blow over. Well it will until the next time.
Long gone are the days when the men of the Western Rising hung a priest from the bell-tower by his vestments for giving them the new English Protestant “communion” service rather than the Mass in Latin!
The small number of bishops and cardinals who are prepared to speak out about the recent abominations is sadly pathetic. They must fear the one who can deprive them of their softly-cushioned seats rather than the One who has power to cast them into hell.
Oh sorry – I forgot that “hell” had no place in “la Nouvelle Theologie.”
I think there is yet another key feature of Our Lord’s Passion being duplicated in this Passion of the Church: during Our Lord’s Passion, who spoke up for Him? Who defended Him against the lies of the bloodthirsty Jewish mob? Who upbraided Judas for betraying him?
Not a soul. The only act of bravery was St. Peter’s, who cut off the servant’s ear (maybe he should have dispatched Judas with his sword instead) – but that turned out to be a misguided act, and he, along with everyone else, fled.
From that perspective, this Passion is, actually, slightly (infinitesimally) an improvement: there is at least a handful of clergy speaking out against Francis – although, at the moment, it seems that the Sham-a-zon Synod is more on their minds than this latest disgrace. As posted on LifeSiteNews, there is yet another group of clergy and laity issuing a document, this one calling for Francis to repent for his idol worship.
Given the overwhelming cowering, I think Our Lord’s words regarding His betrayer will also apply to almost all of the hierarchy, who by their silence are complicit in Francis’ betrayal: it will be better for them if they had not been born.
Modern Catholics are not in uproar because that would be unkind and non-inclusive.
Remember: Our Lord suffered and died so that we could be nice.
Novus Ordo Catholics are obviously the vast majority of Catholics today.
For the bulk of these people, the Catholic faith only concerns a single 40 minute block, once per week, on a Saturday evening or Sunday morning.
And so, Pope Francis’ antics – along with anything else occurring outside this 40 mins (and a lot occurring within it) – simply passes them by.
For the bulk of these people, the Catholic faith is about having a natter with friends once per week at mass, and about being nice.
Most such people have entirely secular values (with the exception of abortion) and are completely unaware of the rich, intellectually satisfying and personally challenging teachings of the Church.
For them, the faith is not about believing anything in particular or upholding any doctrine or value.
Accordingly, they couldn’t really care less about what Francis says or does, even if they were aware of it – which is very unlikely.
I do not mean to be judgmental about the Catholics I describe – for one thing, that wouldn’t be nice – but I say this above because it is objectively true and i used to be one such Catholic.
Gabriel Syme,
Well said. Your post is well-supported by our local Diocesan newspaper, which reserves a column (near the back, though) to highlight anything the Pope said recently that could be construed as remotely Catholic. I doubt many readers make it back that far in each issue of the newspaper, but if they do, they will be assured that everything is just peachy in Vatican-land.
Why aren’t you advocating riots?
In the past Catholics would have rioted.
I am ready to riot when you are.
(43 year SSPX Catholic)
Greg,
Why am I not advocating riots?
Because I can’t run fast enough, that’s why!
I can. See 23 mins 30 seconds into this video. Me protesting abortion in 1988. White vest, blue tights.
Greg,
If that’s you at the front, wearing the white Back Alton Project T Shirt, well, you certainly know how to run. So, YOU go ahead and riot, I’ll visit you in prison 😀
It says, Back Alton Protect Unborn Children.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Alton
Editor,
I never hears of a one-man riot! Maybe you could join Greg and just carry a sign that says “I’m rioting!”
I should add that “speaking out,” as in this latest document regarding the Pope’s worship of pagan idols, has obviously run its course to no effect, except to create false hopes among the faithful. Cardinal Burke, for example, probably the most visible of those who have chosen this tactic, inexplicably had this to say during his interview with Ross Douthat (New York Times, Nov. 9):
“Douthat then pressed Burke to explain the implications of the Pope backing a document that is schismatic, stating: “But how can that be possible? You’re effectively implying that the pope would be leading a schism.”
To which Burke replied: “Yes.”
Douthat then asked: “Isn’t that a deep contradiction of how Catholics think about the office of the papacy?”
Burke responded: “Of course. Exactly. It’s a total contradiction. And I pray that this wouldn’t happen. And to be honest with you, I don’t know how to address such a situation. As far as I can see, there’s no mechanism in the universal law of the church to deal with such a situation.”
Apparently His Eminence has not read True or False Pope! And apparently Cardinal Burke either does not know (which I find hard to believe) or does not have the will to embrace the full breadth of his apostolate.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cardinal-burke-pope-francis-would-be-leading-a-schism-if-he-endorsed-amazon-synod-working-doc