Voting in the 2019 General Election

As we prepare to go to the polls in the General Election on 12 December, it is worth reflecting on Church teaching and the principles which should guide us in deciding how to use our vote without violating God’s law.
Click here to read a guide prepared for American Catholics, which seems to be fairly comprehensive. I’ve not studied everything on that [EWTN] site, but I have checked out some key topics and I think we will all find it useful, and a source for fruitful discussion.
Below, a video clip from the trial of St Thomas More, saint and martyr, patron of lawyers and politicians, who has been an inspiration to many, including many who are not Catholics, because of his strong, conscientious insistence that God’s law must always be above any law created by man.
Comment:
If the voting guide given in the introduction above still leave you with unanswered questions or doubts, feel free to ask for clarification on this thread.
Here, at Catholic Truth, we are apolitical and we discuss politics only in the context of our Catholic duty to be decent members of society, contributing, where possible, to the common good. Please, therefore engage in discussion in a spirit of respect, bearing in mind that the Church exhorts us to adhere to certain principles but does not dictate that we should support (or not) any particular political party. Our overall aim must be to take care not to offend God in the way we vote; not to support the transgression of His Moral Law. To this end we pray…
St Thomas More, intercede for us, and for all the politicians participating in the forthcoming election; guide and inspire us in the weeks ahead… Our Lady, Help of Christians, pray for us.
I think it is significant that the General Election is to be on 12 December, which is the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, who is often portrayed as a patroness of the unborn at pro-life events.
I found the EWTN voting guide really useful, especially the page on abortion. That was really helpful.
Saying that, though, my vote will go to a pro-Brexit candidate.
I wanted originally to vote for the Brexit Party candidate but I’m now a bit worried that this will lead to a split in the Leave vote and one of the other “remain” candidates will get in.
If anyone else is focused on Brexit, I’d be very interested to hear your thoughts on this.
MIchaela, I’m a fervent brexit supporter and, like you, I’ve worried about what party to vote for. I’ve decided to go with my heart and vote for the Brexit Party. What will be will be and surely the Lord is looking down on all this.
I am also keen to get Brexit done but I’m wondering about whether to vote Conservative or Brexit Party to get that done. I will wait until I see the list of candidates but nobody who is for stopping Brexit will stand a chance of getting my vote.