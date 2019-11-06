England: Bishops STEEPED in Evil… 

Extracts below From Lifesitenews report – LGBT ‘Pride’ Masses taking over multiple Catholic dioceses in England

ENGLAND, November 4, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – The Catholic diocese of Salford in north-west England has become the latest of multiple Catholic dioceses around the United Kingdom to begin hosting “LGBT+ Masses.” In Salford, as in the other dioceses, the LGBT+ Masses enjoy the support of their respective local bishops.

Advertisements for the Masses have become widely available in churches and on various official parish and diocesan websites. Many of these advertisements are emblazoned with the rainbow flag or popular Catholic images such as crosses or the Sacred Heart filled with the rainbow colours. Several of the groups involved in organizing these Masses take part in their local homosexual “pride” events.

In none of the advertisements or official publications about these Masses is the Catholic Church’s authoritative, constant teaching that homosexual sexual acts are inherently sinful made clear…



…This increase in LGBT+ Masses around the country has been welcomed by LGBT+ Catholics Westminster. This group has enjoyed the long-term support of Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who is both their local ordinary and the senior Catholic cleric in England. In March of this year, the group were given privileged seats at a papal audience in St Peter’s Square, Rome, after which they were invited to meet and take photographs with Pope Francis. They were introduced to Pope Francis by Martin Pendergrast, an ex-priest who has been in a civil union with Julian Filochowski, the former head of Cafod, since 2006…

…The diocese of Salford is the latest diocese in England to initiate an LGBT+ Mass — hosting its first such Mass on October 12 at Holy Name Church in Manchester. On Sunday, October 6, Bishop Arnold publicised the Mass on the BBC Radio 4 Sunday morning programme Sounds.



In an email sent to the clergy of his diocese, Bishop Arnold reported his satisfaction with the event:



Thanks, I think, to good planning and organisation, the LGBT Mass went very well, and better than expected. The atmosphere was very good and the comments of people as they left were unanimously encouraging. There were something like 300 people there, a congregation which included family and friends and others who simply came along because they thought it was an important occasion. We must see now what the organisers might want to plan for the future. While it is good to recognise the needs of the group, it is also important not to organise things in such a way as to isolate them from parish life. There were just two voices of dissent present at the Mass and their discourtesy rather bankrupted the value of any statement that they might have wanted to make. My thanks to the Jesuit community who hosted the event at the Holy Name and to all who contributed to the occasion.

In the diocese of Clifton, an “LGBT+ Mass” began in March this year at the parish of St Nicholas of Tolentino in Bristol. The parish website makes clear that the Mass is happening at the request of Bishop Declan Lang, the local ordinary.

“Bishop Declan wishes to express pastoral care and concern for our Catholic LGBT+ community and so has asked St Nicholas of Tolentino Church to celebrate a series of Masses for this community and their friends and family and all who wish to take part.”

The same website also displays an image of a sculpture of Our Lord’s Sacred Heart, crowned with a cross, and painted in the colours of the rainbow flag. The parish promotes its Mass with a poster that includes an image of a cross filled with rainbow colours.

The Masses are also being advertised on the official diocesan website.

Bishop Peter Doyle, diocese of Northampton

Bishop Patrick McKinney, Nottingham

Bishop Terry Drainey, diocese of Middlesbrough

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, archdiocese of Westminster

Comment:

On a recent thread, we discussed the fact that England has “many” exorcists. Little wonder. The English hierarchy has become more and more brazen in its support for the grave LGBT+ sin. The bishops are now openly not merely “tolerating” this evil, but publicly embracing and endorsing it.

Still, with the Pope himself welcoming LGBT lobby groups and participating in pagan worship within the walls of the Vatican, we can’t be too surprised.

Obviously, we need to step up our spiritual efforts – prayer and penance – in order to appease God and win the grace of conversion for all involved but is there anything else we can do? I was originally planning to list the email addresses for the dioceses named here and urging us all to contact each bishop, but I changed my mind. We’ve been there, done that and bought every T shirt in the shop. Beyond, therefore, public “naming” [if not shaming – they’re brazen now] is there anything else we can do to end scandals like these shocking, sacrilegous, if not blasphemous “Masses” – I mean, can they really be Masses?

Don’t be fooled by the way these Masses are pitched as being for “LGBT and families” – that’s a cover. I’ve never seen any Masses advertised for serial killers and families, have you? Or bank robbers and families, have you? No, for whatever reason (and the possibilities are chilling: the American Cardinal, now plain old ‘Mr’, McCarrick springs to mind) these bishops have embraced – as normal and acceptable – the entire range of depraved behaviour and “identities” known euphemistically as LGBT+

In a small act of reparation for the blasphemous use of images of the Sacred Heart, we pray, Jesus Mercy! Mary, Help!

Your [printable] thoughts welcome…