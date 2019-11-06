England: Bishops STEEPED in Evil… 

Extracts below From Lifesitenews report – LGBT ‘Pride’ Masses taking over multiple Catholic dioceses in England
ENGLAND, November 4, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – The Catholic diocese of Salford in north-west England has become the latest of multiple Catholic dioceses around the United Kingdom to begin hosting “LGBT+ Masses.” In Salford, as in the other dioceses, the LGBT+ Masses enjoy the support of their respective local bishops.
Advertisements for the Masses have become widely available in churches and on various official parish and diocesan websites. Many of these advertisements are emblazoned with the rainbow flag or popular Catholic images such as crosses or the Sacred Heart filled with the rainbow colours. Several of the groups involved in organizing these Masses take part in their local homosexual “pride” events.
In none of the advertisements or official publications about these Masses is the Catholic Church’s authoritative, constant teaching that homosexual sexual acts are inherently sinful made clear…
…This increase in LGBT+ Masses around the country has been welcomed by LGBT+ Catholics Westminster. This group has enjoyed the long-term support of Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who is both their local ordinary and the senior Catholic cleric in England. In March of this year, the group were given privileged seats at a papal audience in St Peter’s Square, Rome, after which they were invited to meet and take photographs with Pope Francis. They were introduced to Pope Francis by Martin Pendergrast, an ex-priest who has been in a civil union with Julian Filochowski, the former head of Cafod, since 2006…
…The diocese of Salford is the latest diocese in England to initiate an LGBT+ Mass — hosting its first such Mass on October 12 at Holy Name Church in Manchester. On Sunday, October 6, Bishop Arnold publicised the Mass on the BBC Radio 4 Sunday morning programme Sounds.
In an email sent to the clergy of his diocese, Bishop Arnold reported his satisfaction with the event:
Thanks, I think, to good planning and organisation, the LGBT Mass went very well, and better than expected. The atmosphere was very good and the comments of people as they left were unanimously encouraging. There were something like 300 people there, a congregation which included family and friends and others who simply came along because they thought it was an important occasion. We must see now what the organisers might want to plan for the future. While it is good to recognise the needs of the group, it is also important not to organise things in such a way as to isolate them from parish life. There were just two voices of dissent present at the Mass and their discourtesy rather bankrupted the value of any statement that they might have wanted to make. My thanks to the Jesuit community who hosted the event at the Holy Name and to all who contributed to the occasion.
In the diocese of Clifton, an “LGBT+ Mass” began in March this year at the parish of St Nicholas of Tolentino in Bristol. The parish website makes clear that the Mass is happening at the request of Bishop Declan Lang, the local ordinary.
“Bishop Declan wishes to express pastoral care and concern for our Catholic LGBT+ community and so has asked St Nicholas of Tolentino Church to celebrate a series of Masses for this community and their friends and family and all who wish to take part.”
The same website also displays an image of a sculpture of Our Lord’s Sacred Heart, crowned with a cross, and painted in the colours of the rainbow flag. The parish promotes its Mass with a poster that includes an image of a cross filled with rainbow colours.
The Masses are also being advertised on the official diocesan website.
Bishop Peter Doyle, diocese of Northampton
Bishop Patrick McKinney, Nottingham
Bishop Terry Drainey, diocese of Middlesbrough
Cardinal Vincent Nichols, archdiocese of Westminster
Comment:
On a recent thread, we discussed the fact that England has “many” exorcists. Little wonder. The English hierarchy has become more and more brazen in its support for the grave LGBT+ sin. The bishops are now openly not merely “tolerating” this evil, but publicly embracing and endorsing it.
Still, with the Pope himself welcoming LGBT lobby groups and participating in pagan worship within the walls of the Vatican, we can’t be too surprised.
Obviously, we need to step up our spiritual efforts – prayer and penance – in order to appease God and win the grace of conversion for all involved but is there anything else we can do? I was originally planning to list the email addresses for the dioceses named here and urging us all to contact each bishop, but I changed my mind. We’ve been there, done that and bought every T shirt in the shop. Beyond, therefore, public “naming” [if not shaming – they’re brazen now] is there anything else we can do to end scandals like these shocking, sacrilegous, if not blasphemous “Masses” – I mean, can they really be Masses?
Don’t be fooled by the way these Masses are pitched as being for “LGBT and families” – that’s a cover. I’ve never seen any Masses advertised for serial killers and families, have you? Or bank robbers and families, have you? No, for whatever reason (and the possibilities are chilling: the American Cardinal, now plain old ‘Mr’, McCarrick springs to mind) these bishops have embraced – as normal and acceptable – the entire range of depraved behaviour and “identities” known euphemistically as LGBT+
In a small act of reparation for the blasphemous use of images of the Sacred Heart, we pray, Jesus Mercy! Mary, Help!
Your [printable] thoughts welcome…
Yes Ed I also read that and put a few of my opinions on LSN but as on here they have to be printable. As far as The Alphabet Mob goes you of course already know my opinions and they’ve just got stronger. Of course am like you I cannot see how these Masses are Valid in the Sight of Almighty God . One actually wonders whether Cardinal Vincent Nichols and Pope Francis have actually understood scripture when reading about Abrahams prayer to save Sodom and Gomorrah. Of course the lovely photo shoot of Francis and James Martin only leads to more letters on the Alphabet being added to the LGBTQ2WXYZ list . As for shaming them I actually think that’s impossible. As for their Lifestyle am sure that you read LSNews Excellent Articles by Doug M . Also in the same article there is of course the Picture with Francis and the English LGBTs which gives them more credibility. We are all sinners but isn’t it funny that you Never seem to Hear these Clergymen mention the Sin of Sodomy which we know cries out to the Heavens for Vengeance.
FOOF,
Your concluding observation is highly pertinent. Why, indeed, is this widespread sin never mentioned in sermons? In some cases, of course, it will be the clergy’s fear of reprisals (the LGBT+ lobby is not the gentlest, most sensitive group in the world) but in too many cases it will be because either they see nothing wrong with it and/or may even be involved in it themselves.
One of the shocking things about these “Masses”, is the abuse of devotional images, e.g. of the Sacred Heart but also the abuse of important dates in the Church’s calendar, such as All Souls Day.
From the above Lifesitenews report…
The diocese of Nottingham organises an annual LGBT+ Mass and promoted an LGBT Mass on the feast of All Souls’ Day on November 2, 2019. The poster advertising the events states:
LGBT MASS: Fr Simon Robson OP will celebrate Mass for LGBT Catholics, their families and friends on Saturday, 2nd November at Sacred Heart Church, 25 Mere Road, Leicester, LE5 3HS, at 2pm. This is All Souls’ Day. We will remember all those who have been tortured, died and killed because of their gender identity/sexuality. All are welcome! Ends.
This bishop has turned a day of prayer for the suffering souls in Purgatory into his version of Poppy Day, to remember (nothing more) the souls of those who lost their lives in war.
There is just nothing remotely resembling Catholic Faith in these bishops.
If there is even ONE bishop who is appalled at this, he needs to speak up without delay. These annual scandals are worsening. Here’s a thought, from Archbishop Vigano, which should settle the matter for any bishop – north or south of the border – who is hesitant about speaking out, or who is continuing to turn a blind eye so that he doesn’t have to speak out. Or so he thinks…
Archbishop Vigano says this…
To bear witness to corruption in the hierarchy of the Catholic Church was a painful decision for me, and remains so. But I am an old man, one who knows he must soon give an accounting to the Judge for his actions and omissions, one who fears Him to can cast body and soul into hell. A Judge who, even in His infinite mercy, will render to every person salvation or damnation according to what he has deserved. Anticipating the dreadful question from that Judge – “How could you, who had knowledge of the truth, keep silent in the midst of falsehood and depravity?” – what answer could I give?
Am also of your thinking Ed and not to sook up to you . I to have thought are these Catholic Clergymen involved in the what I can only think off as a Sickening Practice . Of course your right as far as giving the LGBTQ2WXYZ lot a public rebuke they would come after you like a pack of hounds . Actually before I was completely Banned off of Twitter usually for arguing with the Sodomites . A Lesbian actually tried to get my Address and Dox me . I had also put on my Twitter profile that I supported a certain Football Team and She got in touch with their official Twitter Page and said ” Let’s get this So and So banned from football as we don’t want Bigots like him supporting our Team ” . She then tried the softer approach said she was sorry and asked what School did I go to as she may have attended the same one . I then posted to Her what cannot be printed on here . I have in the past had crowds outside a Home I lived in and eventually had to sell up ( nothing to do with Homosexuality) lost a small fortune in doing so . Yes they most certainly are a Rabid crowd in more ways than one . The intolerant Tolerant Brigade as I also refer them as. Also Archbishop Vigano must see what happens first hand as Like at Sodom are there as few public voices that will speak out against this Evil. It most certainly looks like it . God Bless. J.D .
The perversion of Catholic devotional images in Catholic churches to support the “rainbow” crowd is no different from putting pagan fertility idols there – both are the abomination of desolation, and both are not only the sign of apostasy, but of the complete surrender to the world and its depravity.
It appears that England needs another Mr. Alexander Tschugguel, he of the fertility idol Tiber-Toss, to get into these desecrated churches and remove any images and literature promoting this depravity. Unfortunately for the Church, the English seem to be either well asleep, or cowed into silence.